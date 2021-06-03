Mercedes-Maybach S-Класса был представлен на экономическом форуме

03 июня 21:21 2021
В рамках ПМЭФ состоялась российская премьера первого электрического седана класса «люкс» EQS и нового Mercedes-Maybach S-Класса

Пресс-конференция прошла на стенде Mercedes-Benz, инновационный дизайн которого подчеркнул технологичность новинок, представленных в рамках премьеры.

Генеральный директор АО «Мерседес-Бенц РУС» Хольгер Зуффель и директор департамента продаж легковых автомобилей АО «Мерседес-Бенц РУС» Наталья Королева представили новинки, а также рассказали про новую стратегию бренда. Гостем пресс-конференции стал Александр Стуглев, Председатель правления, директор Фонда Росконгресс, чтобы отметить многолетнюю традицию сотрудничества с форумом, эксклюзивным автомобильным партнером которого выступает АО «Мерседес-Бенц РУС».

Фото: Генеральный директор АО «Мерседес-Бенц РУС» Хольгер Зуффель

«ПМЭФ стал ведущей в мире площадкой для общения представителей бизнеса и обсуждения актуальных экономических вопросов не только в России, но и в мире в целом. И мы не можем найти лучшей площадки, чтобы рассказать о нашем бизнесе и наших новых продуктах на российском рынке. Mercedes-Benz недавно объявил о новом стратегическом курсе, который будет стремиться к прибыльному росту в сегменте люксовых автомобилей и достижению лидерства в области электрических приводов и программного обеспечения для автомобилей. Мы намерены создавать самые желанные автомобили в мире. К 2030 году мы расширим портфель электрифицированных автомобилей до более чем 50% мировых продаж. А сегодня мы представили вам 2 автомобиля, которые, как никто другой, соответствуют пониманию истинной современной роскоши и являются живой демонстрацией основных направлений нашей новой стратегии», – прокомментировал Хольгер Зуффель, генеральный директор и президент АО «Мерседес-Бенц РУС».

Фото: Mercedes-Maybach S-Класса

«EQS призван превзойти ожидания даже наших самых требовательных клиентов. Мы уверены, что EQS, как никакой другой автомобиль, сочетает в себе изысканность, экологичность, высокие технологии и стиль – все это характерные черты нашего бренда, которые дизайнеры Mercedes-Benz объединили в совершенном новом облике. Создавая EQS, мы разработали новую форму для автомобиля Mercedes, которая определяет целое новое поколение люксовых автомобилей. Что же каcается нового Mercedes-Maybach S-Класса, то он сочетает в себе совершенство и высокотехнологичные решения флагмана Mercedes-Benz с эксклюзивностью и традициями, присущими Maybach», – добавила Наталья Королева, Директора Департамента продаж легковых автомобилей.

Фото: Председатель правления, директор Фонда Росконгресс Александр Стуглев.

«Мы давно поняли для себя, что одна из наших задач на форуме – счастливый, довольный участник. Это обеспечивается как статусом мероприятия, так и высочайшим уровнем сервиса. Мерседес помогает нам обеспечить такой уровень сервиса, помогает нам создать репутацию Форума, держать марку и делать счастливыми наших гостей», – отметил председатель правления, директор Фонда Росконгресс Александр Стуглев.

На протяжении 13 лет подряд компания АО «Мерсеедес-Бенц РУС» успешно сотрудничает с Петербургским международным экономическим форумом. В этом году компания предоставила гостям форума в общей сложности 400 автомобилей с водителями, среди которых 100 S-Классов, 150 Е-Классов, а также 100 V-Классов и 50 микроавтобусов Mercedes Sprinter.

