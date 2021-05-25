Поклонникам караванинга — Кемпер УАЗ «Байкал»

Поклонникам караванинга — Кемпер УАЗ «Байкал»
25 мая 08:11 2021
Модель, разработанная на базе УАЗ СГР, будет производиться ограниченным тиражом на мощностях ульяновского предприятия «Автодом»

Неоспоримая актуальность автомобильных путешествий в современных реалиях закономерно вносит коррективы в производственные планы. Кемпер УАЗ «Байкал», изначально ориентированный преимущественно на европейских клиентов, в скором времени начнут мелкосерийно собирать на мощностях компании «Автодом», в том числе для отечественных поклонников караванинга.

Дебютировавшая год назад модификация претерпела ряд значимых изменений. Благодаря продуманным решениям обновленную версию автомобиля отличают улучшенный функционал и повышенная степень комфорта. Одним из главных атрибутов и одновременно основой нового комплекта салонной мебели служит уникальный диван-трансформер. Специальный механизм раскладывания и дополнительный мягкий модуль позволяют оперативно оборудовать полноценное спальное место (1950 х 1200 мм). При необходимости заднее сиденье сдвигается по всей длине салона с помощью направляющих или демонтируется, высвобождая просторный грузовой отсек. Диван оснащен трехточечными ремнями безопасности для двух пассажиров и крепежом для установки столешницы. Последнюю можно использовать в качестве обеденного или рабочего стола.

Остальные элементы интерьера также выполнены по классическим канонам жанра, где во главу угла поставлены компактность, эргономичность и функциональность. Кухонный модуль по левой стороне салона оборудован встроенным автомобильным холодильником с верхней загрузкой, портативной плитой, мойкой с крышкой в виде разделочной доски, смесителем для подачи воды и выдвижным ящиком для хранения столовых приборов. Здесь же предусмотрены ниша для транспортировки портативного туалета, шкаф для личных вещей и багажа, а также технический отсек, вмещающий два 20-литровых водяных бака. Установленный ближе к перегородке между водительским и пассажирским отсеками мебельный блок со столешницей и нишей для хранения портативной газовой плиты также выполняет функцию ступени для подъема на второй ярус кровати, смонтированной в подъемной или стационарной крыше УАЗ «Байкал». По правой стороне салона расположен еще один компактный модуль с емкостями для хранения вещей, блоком включения внешнего и внутреннего освещения, розеткой 220В и разъемом USB.

Вся мебель изготовлена из облегченной фанеры с прочной водостойкой ламинацией HPL-пластиком. Внутренние кузовные поверхности обшиты пластиковыми листами АБС, полностью закрывающими металлические элементы. На выбор покупателям предлагается четыре варианта надстроек верха, которые позволяют увеличить высоту салона до 1650 или 2000 мм и получить дополнительное спальное место. Модификации с подъемной крышей оборудованы специализированными механизмами типа «ножницы» и амортизаторами. Плотный непромокаемый тент оснащен москитными сетками и открывающимися прозрачными оконными вставками.

Фото: Кемпер УАЗ «Байкал»

Полный функционал такого УАЗ «Байкал» доступен исключительно во время стоянки – в походном положении верх складывается и фиксируется специальными ремнями. Модификации со стационарной крышей позволяют пользоваться увеличенным внутренним пространством кемпера на постоянной основе. Данный верх оборудован стеклопластиковыми боксами для багажа в передней и задней частях салона и не предполагает монтаж дополнительного спального места на втором ярусе.

В стеклопластиковых элементах отделки «жилой зоны» УАЗ «Байкал» предусмотрена LED подсветка по периметру салона. Диодные светильники с отдельной кнопкой включения также установлены в передней и задней частях дополнительного верха. В потолочную панель водительского отсека, помимо дополнительного источника света, интегрировано оборудование ЭРА-ГЛОНАСС. Кемпер оснащается проверенным двигателем ЗМЗ (112 л.с.), надежной пятиступенчатой «механикой» и полным приводом c понижающим рядом в раздаточной коробке.

Внедорожный потенциал усилили установкой лифт- комплекта кузова, пневмоэлементов, способных изменять дорожный просвет и регулировать жесткость подвески, шноркеля и шин BFGoodrich All Terrain. После получения ОТТС УАЗ «Байкал» будет доступен в салонах официальных дилеров марки.

