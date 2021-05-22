Новая модель семейства Cayenne в надежных руках Вальтера Рёрля

Новая модель семейства Cayenne в надежных руках Вальтера Рёрля
22 мая 14:11 2021
Просмотров: 8

Вальтер Рёрль, двукратный чемпион мира по ралли и посол марки Porsche, испытывал прототип новой модели Cayenne

Пока еще слегка закамуфлированный прототип новой мощной модели Cayenne прошел серьезное испытание. Вальтер Рёрль, двукратный чемпион мира по ралли и посол марки Porsche проехал на высокодинамичном внедорожнике несколько тестовых кругов по трассе Гран-при Хоккенхаймринга. Его заключение: в плане динамики этот новый Cayenne представляет собой «громадный скачок вперед по сравнению со всем тем, что существовало до сих пор. Этот автомобиль переосмысливает понятие SUV».

Новый Porsche Cayenne

Фото: Новый Porsche Cayenne

Типичная для Porsche динамика в сочетании с разносторонностью и высокой практичностью в повседневной эксплуатации – именно это воплощает в себе Cayenne с момента своего дебюта в 2002 году. В первые годы особо уникальными спортивными качествами обладали, например, первый Cayenne Turbo S выпуска 2006 года с выдающейся мощностью 383 кВт (521 л.с.) или подчеркнуто спортивные модели GTS с 2007 года. «Это были внедорожники, которые вели себя на дороге, как спортивные автомобили – настоящая сенсация по тем временам», – вспоминает первое поколение Cayenne с внутризаводским обозначением E1 Вальтер Рёрль.

Новая модель семейства Cayenne в надежных руках Вальтера Рёрля

Фото: Вальтер Рёрль, двукратный чемпион мира по ралли и посол марки Porsche

Новая модель, которая в настоящее время проходит финальные испытания и доводится до серийного производства, должна в очередной раз подчеркнуть статус Porsche как самого динамичного автомобиля в своем классе – причем в этом модельном варианте акцент сделан на исключительный динамический потенциал на дороге, без ущерба комфорту и практичности в повседневной эксплуатации. Модель базируется на современном Cayenne Turbo Coupé, однако в еще большей степени ориентирована на максимальную динамику на прямых и в поворотах.

Все системы управления и ходовой части настроены на максимальную динамику

Помимо широкомасштабной оптимизации всех систем управления и ходовой части, активная система подавления кренов Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) с новой, ориентированной на максимальную динамику настройкой играет важную роль в обеспечении курсовой устойчивости новой модели Cayenne. «PDCC постоянно выравнивает и стабилизирует положение кузова, даже при быстром движении в поворотах», – говорит водитель-испытатель Porsche Ларс Керн, который с самого начала участвовал в разработке высокодинамичной модели. Кроме того, управляемость автомобиля улучшает кардинально обновленная передняя подвеска:

«По сравнению с Cayenne Turbo Coupé передние диски на полдюйма шире и на 0,45 градуса увеличен отрицательный развал колес, чтобы новые 22-дюймовые спортивные шины, разработанные специально для этой модели, имели увеличенное пятно контакта», – поясняет Ларс Керн, пригласивший Вальтера Рёрля в Хоккенхайм на тестирование автомобиля.

В то время как внешние элементы новой модели Cayenne остались по большей части скрытыми под черной камуфляжной пленкой, Рёрль смог собственноручно оценить динамический потенциал автомобиля. Под эмоциональный аккомпанемент новой титановой выхлопной системы с центрально расположенными патрубками посол бренда Porsche накручивал круги по Хоккенхаймрингу и впоследствии с восхищением описывал свои впечатления:

«Даже в быстрых поворотах автомобиль сохраняет невероятную устойчивость и точно слушается руля. Больше, чем когда-либо, возникает приятное ощущение, что ты сидишь в компактном спорткаре, а не в огромном внедорожнике».

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
CayennePorsche
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Китайский Nissan борозды не испортит?

Китайский Nissan борозды не испортит? 0

В автомобилях Ford появятся детали из переработанной кофейной шелухи

В автомобилях Ford появятся детали из переработанной кофейной шелухи 0

В Москве сфотографировали новый Volkswagen Polo

В Москве сфотографировали новый Volkswagen Polo 2

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.