Новая модель семейства Cayenne в надежных руках Вальтера Рёрля

\u0412\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0420\u0451\u0440\u043b\u044c, \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043b \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Porsche, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Cayenne \u041f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0443\u0444\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Cayenne \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0412\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0420\u0451\u0440\u043b\u044c, \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043b \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Porsche \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0413\u0440\u0430\u043d-\u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0425\u043e\u043a\u043a\u0435\u043d\u0445\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435: \u0432 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Cayenne \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u00ab\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0447\u043e\u043a \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0441\u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435 SUV\u00bb. \u0424\u043e\u0442\u043e: \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Porsche Cayenne \u0422\u0438\u043f\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f Porsche \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 Cayenne \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0430 \u0432 2002 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0412 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 Cayenne Turbo S \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 2006 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 383 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (521 \u043b.\u0441.) \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 GTS \u0441 2007 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u00ab\u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043c\u00bb, \u2013 \u0432\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Cayenne \u0441 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c E1 \u0412\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0420\u0451\u0440\u043b\u044c. \u0424\u043e\u0442\u043e: \u0412\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0420\u0451\u0440\u043b\u044c, \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043b \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Porsche \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 Porsche \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435, \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0443\u0449\u0435\u0440\u0431\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c Cayenne Turbo Coup\u00e9, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432 Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439, \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Cayenne. \u00abPDCC \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445\u00bb, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c-\u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c Porsche \u041b\u0430\u0440\u0441 \u041a\u0435\u0440\u043d, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430: \u00ab\u041f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 Cayenne Turbo Coup\u00e9 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 0,45 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 22-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0430\u00bb, \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0441\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u041b\u0430\u0440\u0441 \u041a\u0435\u0440\u043d, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0412\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0420\u0451\u0440\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0425\u043e\u043a\u043a\u0435\u043d\u0445\u0430\u0439\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0412 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Cayenne \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0443\u0444\u043b\u044f\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u0420\u0451\u0440\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041f\u043e\u0434 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043b \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Porsche \u043d\u0430\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0425\u043e\u043a\u043a\u0435\u043d\u0445\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0443 \u0438 \u0432\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u0438\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043e\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f: \u00ab\u0414\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044f. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0442\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0448\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0435, \u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0432 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0435\u00bb.