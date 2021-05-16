В новом Multivan складной столик стал многофункциональным инструментом

\u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Multivan \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0433\u0438\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \t \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442: \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \t \u0412\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438: \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a \/ \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \t \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Multivan \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0421\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Multivan, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 35 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434. \u0421 \u0442\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0432\u044d\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u0421 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Multivan \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438. \u0412\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043c, \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c. \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Volkswagen \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0441\u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430: \u0432 Multivan 6.1 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0437\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u0412 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d: \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 Multivan \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0418 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435! \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e \u0434\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432 Multivan \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430, \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f Multivan \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0433\u0438\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c Multivan \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044c, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c Bulli \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0435, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0435. \u0412\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430 Multivan \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0436\u0435, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Multivan 6.1. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 Multivan \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043b\u044e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f Multivan.