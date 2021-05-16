В новом Multivan складной столик стал многофункциональным инструментом

В новом Multivan складной столик стал многофункциональным инструментом
16 мая 13:11 2021
Просмотров: 7

  • Модели Multivan нового поколения будут оснащены невероятно гибкой системой столиков

  • Дополнительный комфорт: новый многофункциональный столик можно использовать в качестве центральной консоли между сиденьями переднего пассажира и водителя

  • Возможности трансформации: новая рельсовая система позволяет разместить столик / центральную консоль в любом из трех рядов сидений

  • Новый Multivan по-прежнему обеспечивает удобный проход в заднюю часть салона и внушительную внутреннюю высоту автомобиля

Столик в задней части салона был особенностью еще самых первых моделей Multivan, выпущенных более 35 лет назад.

С тех пор это неизменный компонент каждого поколения многофункциональных минивэнов марки. С годами в его конструкцию вносилось все больше инновационных изменений, и теперь новый Multivan получит самый гибкий столик в истории. Впрочем, его сложно назвать просто столиком. Конструкторы марки Volkswagen Коммерческие автомобили полностью переосмыслили этот элемент салона и разработали многофункциональную систему, которую также можно использовать в качестве центральной консоли в любом ряду сидений.
Отправная точка: в Multivan 6.1 столик зафиксирован в задней части салона. В зависимости от комплектации автомобили могут оснащаться откидным или многофункциональным столиком. Новый дизайн: благодаря усовершенствованной системе рельсовых направляющих в новейших моделях

Multivan столик можно перемещать по салону и устанавливать в задней его части различными способами. И это еще не все! Поскольку рельсы проходят по полу автомобиля прямо до пространства между сиденьями переднего пассажира и водителя, столик также можно использовать в качестве центральной консоли в первом ряду сидений. Эта возможность появилась в Multivan впервые.

Если столик использовался в качестве центральной консоли между сиденьями водителя и переднего пассажира, его можно с легкостью переместить во второй или третий ряд сидений, чтобы освободить характерное для Multivan пространство для доступа в заднюю часть салона. Так или иначе, благодаря гибкой рельсовой системе и усовершенствованному столику в новом Multivan впервые одновременно доступны как центральная консоль, так и удобный проход в заднюю часть салона. Пространство для прохода в новом Bulli оптимально не только по ширине, но и по высоте. Внутренняя высота Multivan нового поколения такая же, как и у моделей Multivan 6.1. Более того, по этому параметру новые Multivan в конфигурации с панорамным сдвижным люком в крыше, доступным впервые в этой модельной линейке, превосходят автомобили предыдущего поколения. Однако это уже другая история Multivan.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
MultivanVolkswagen
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Правила этикета водителя электромобиля

Правила этикета водителя электромобиля 0

Новый дорожный знак появится в России

Новый дорожный знак появится в России 1

Lada рассекречивает облик XRay

Lada рассекречивает облик XRay 11

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.