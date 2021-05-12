Автомобиль, трижды выигравший Ралли Монте-Карло

Škoda Octavia Touring Sport (1960): автомобиль, трижды выигравший Ралли Монте-Карло в своем классе

  •  Рассказ про Škoda Octavia Touring Sport (TS) продолжает серию релизов, посвященных 120-летию участия марки ŠKODA и предшествовавшей ей марки Laurin & Klement в гонках
  • Škoda участвует в легендарном Ралли Монте-Карло с середины 1930-х годов
  • В 1961 году финский экипаж Эско Кейнанен (Esko Keinänen) / Райнер Эклунд (Rainer Eklund), выступавший на чехословацком автомобиле ŠKODA OCTAVIA TS, одержал в Ралли Монте-Карло победу в классе до 1 300 см3, заняв шестое место в абсолютном зачете.

Млада-Болеслав, в наши дни Škoda Octavia – мировой бестселлер чешской марки, самая продаваемая модель компании. Нынешняя OCTAVIA относится к четвертому современному поколению. А было еще самое первое, историческое поколение OCTAVIA, которое производилось с 1959 по 1971 год. Наиболее динамичной версией той модели была Škoda Octavia Touring Sport (TS). На счету OCTAVIA TS – три победы подряд в своем классе в легендарном Ралли Монте-Карло.

Участие в гонках – важная часть истории чешской марки. Все началось в 1901 году, когда компания производила только мотоциклы. Автомобили появились в ее модельном ряду позже, в 1905 году, а уже в 1906-м году машины из Млада-Болеслава вышли на спортивные трассы.

Škoda Octavia Touring Sport (1960)

Отдельные страницы спортивной истории марки посвящены участию в Ралли Монте-Карло. Первый успех пришел еще до Второй мировой войны. В середине 1930-х годов два чешских энтузиаста, которых звали Зденек Поль (Zdeněk Pohl) и Ярослав Хаусман (Jaroslav Hausman), взяли Škoda Popular, двухместную машину с открывающимся мягким верхом, и доработали ее для участия в сложнейшем спортивном мероприятии. В частности, на автомобиль был установлен дополнительный бензобак: с общим запасом топлива 170 л можно было рассчитывать на пробег 1 500 км без дозаправки.

Кроме того, Popular, оснастили подогревателем ветрового стекла и более производительной системой отопления салона. Механический привод тормозов был заменен более совершенным гидравлическим, поскольку экипаж ждали сложные горные участки. Еще одно важное изменение заключалось в том, что стандартный мотор объемом 1 089 см3 был заменен на более мощный, от автомобиля Škoda Rapid (повод вспомнить, что популярная в России модель имеет довоенного предшественника). Новый двигатель объемом 1 396 см3 выдавал 34 л.с., обеспечивая максимальную скорость 110 км/ч.

В январе 1936 года Зденек Поль и Ярослав Хаусман отправились из Праги в Афины, к месту старта гонки, а уже оттуда – в Монако, через Салоники, Белград, Будапешт, Вену, Страсбург и Авиньон. Из 105 экипажей, начавших гонку, до места финиша добралось только 72. Преодолев за четыре дня 3 852 км без штрафных очков, чешская команда получила второе место в классе до 1 500 см3. Успех марки в престижном ралли компания отметила выпуском автомобилей специальной серии POPULAR MONTE CARLO в кузовах родстер и купе.

Следующий крупный успех марки ŠKODA в Ралли Монте-Карло был связан с послевоенной моделью Octavia Touring Sport (TS).

ŠKODA возвращается в мировое ралли

После Второй мировой войны участие ŠKODA в международных гонках затруднялось многими обстоятельствами – и финансовыми, и политическими. Впрочем, и в автоспорте все было непросто. Ралли Монте-Карло не проводилось в течение десяти лет. Последнее довоенное Ралли состоялось в 1939 году, первое послевоенное – в 1949-м году, и в нем принял участие частный чешский экипаж на автомобиле ŠKODA 1101 TUDOR. Он финишировал 83-м среди 166 участников. Заводская команда вернулась в княжество Монако в январе 1956 года, когда политическая обстановка в социалистическом блоке стала более спокойной. На маршрут длиной 4 000 км выдвинулось 10 автомобилей ŠKODA 440 (SPARTAK). На чехословацких машинах выступили три заводских экипажа из Млада-Болеслава, три норвежских, три финских и одна швейцарская команда. Три экипажа на автомобилях ŠKODA попали в топ-20 абсолютного зачета.

Упомянутая выше модель ŠKODA 440, также известная под полуофициальным именем SPARTAK, после довольного серьезного обновления – например, вместо поперечной рессоры в передней подвеске появились витые пружины, как на современных машинах – стала называться OCTAVIA, что значит в переводе с латыни «восьмая».

OCTAVIA была «дважды восьмой» по счету: с одной стороны, восьмая послевоенная модель, с другой – восьмая модель с независимой передней и задней подвесками, которые обеспечивала хребтовая (трубчатая) рама, представленная в первой половине 1930-х годов.

Первые в истории автомобили с названием OCTAVIA – это были двухдверные седаны – сошли с конвейера главного завода ŠKODA в городе Млада-Болеслав в январе 1959 года. Машины оснащались проверенным четырехцилиндровым мотором объемом 1 089 сммощностью 40 л.с. Крутящий момент через 4-ступенчатую коробку передач с управлением на рулевой колонке уходил на ведущие задние колеса.

А в марте 1960 года на знаменитом Женевском автосалоне ŠKODA представила спортивную версию модели – ŠKODA OCTAVIA TOURING SPORT (TS). Автомобиль имел двигатель того же объема, 1,1 л, но питал его не один карбюратор, как в простой OCTAVIA, а сразу два – использовались модели с падающим потоком Jikov 32 SOPb. Этого чехословацкого производителя карбюраторов в Советском Союзе знали с лучшей стороны владельцы мотоциклов Jawa.

Помимо «усиленной» системы питания спортивная OCTAVIA получила новый впускной трубопровод и поршни иной формы, благодаря которым степень сжатия увеличилась до 8,4 (стандартный показатель – 7,0-7,5). Мощность спортивного мотора версии TS выросла до 50 л.с., которые достигались при 5 500 об/мин (исходный мотор выдавал 40 л.с при 4 200 об/мин).

По представлению марки ŠKODA модель OCTAVIA TOURING SPORT была омологирована Международной автомобильной федерацией (FIA) в категории немодифицированных дорожных автомобилей, что открыло версии TS дорогу в мировое ралли.

Главным достижением OCTAVIA TOURING SPORT стали три победы подряд (хет-трик) в своем классе в Ралли Монте-Карло 1961, 1962 и 1963 годов. Правда, они достались еще более продвинутой версии OCTAVIA – модификации 1200 TS, которую, как следует из индекса, отличал двигатель увеличенного рабочего объема. Его добились, увеличив показатель диаметра цилиндра с 68 до 72 мм.

Супер-автомобиль

Škoda Octavia Touring Sport (1960)

У седана ŠKODA OCTAVIA была открытая родственная версия – кабриолет с названием FELICIA. Это имя – в переводе с латыни «счастливая» – снова вспомнят в 1990-х годах, когда ŠKODA, став частью концерна Volkswagen, наладит выпуск хэтчбеков, универсалов и пикапов с таким названием.

И седан OCTAVIA первого исторического поколения, и кабриолет FELICIA, имели вариант исполнения SUPER. Его «превосходство» прежде всего заключалась в двигателе увеличенного до 1 221 см3 объема. На обычной ŠKODA OCTAVIA «супер-двигатель» выдавал 47 л.с. (при 4 500 об/мин), на спортивной OCTAVIA TS 1200 – 55 л.с. (при 5 100 об/мин). Увеличенная отдача спортивного мотора достигалась за счет повышенной до 8,4 степени сжатия (на 47-сильном моторе она составляла 7,5).

55 л.с. были «паспортными» показателями OCTAVIA TS 1200. Когда автомобиль попадал в руки любителей гонок, те доводили мощность мотора почти до 100 л.с.

С 1960 по 1964 годы с конвейера завода в Млада-Болеславе сошло около 2,2 тыс. автомобилей OCTAVIA TS с обоими видами мотора – 1,1 и 1,2 л. Многие машины оставили свой след на раллийных трассах, а некоторые экземпляры до сих пор выезжают на гонки олдтаймеров: не будет, наверное, преувеличением сказать, что в Чехии OCTAVIA TS имеет сегодня культовый статус.

Снаряженная масса OCTAVIA TS (обеих версий) составляла около 920 кг. Максимальная скорость – 128-130 км/ч. Управление коробкой передач было перенесено с рулевой колонки на трансмиссионный тоннель – место, где мы и сегодня найдем рычаг механической коробки на большинстве современных автомобилей. «Коробка на руле» имела свои преимущества, достаточно было снять руку с обода и вот он, рычаг трансмиссии, однако такой привод был более сложным и капризным, чем напольный вариант.

На обычных моделях OCTAVIA и FELICIA рычаг коробки со временем тоже переместился на пол. Все передачи в коробке, кроме первой, были синхронизированными, что облегчало быстрое переключение. Хорошую управляемость автомобилю обеспечивали независимые подвески спереди и сзади, которые были частью конструкции, основанной на хребтовой раме – такой же, как у модели POPULAR, столь удачно выступившей на Ралли Монте-Карло в 1936 году.

Успехи OCTAVIA TS в международных соревнованиях

Автомобили социалистической марки ŠKODA очень хорошо уходили на экспорт: в некоторые годы большая часть произведенных в стране машин продавалась за рубежом, несмотря не дефицит на внутреннем рынке. Государству нужна была валюта, а поставки в другие страны, в том числе и капиталистические, хорошо пополняли казну.

Спортивная OCTAVIA TS также пользовалась устойчивым спросом: быстрый надежный автомобиль по привлекательной цене для многих стал пропуском в большой спорт. С самых первых заездов в ралли OCTAVIA зарекомендовала себя серьезным соперником в категории до 1 300 см3. Это могли подтвердить не только команды из скандинавских стран и Финляндии, давние приверженцы марки, но и спортсмены из Австрии, Польши и Греции, которые также сделали выбор в пользу сравнительно недорогих автомобилей из Млада-Болеслава.

Для летних гонок вполне подходила доступная, но неплохая резина чехословацкой марки Barum, для выступления по заснеженным и обледеневшим трассам использовалась «капиталистическая» шипованная резина Michelin. Размер колес на OCTAVIA TS был таким же, как и на обычных машинах – 15 дюймов.

Самых ярких успехов OCTAVIA TS добилась на Ралли Монте-Карло. В 1961 году финский экипаж Эско Кейнанен / Райнер Эклунд финишировал шестым в абсолютном зачете и первым в своем классе. Учитывая именитый состав участников Ралли Монте-Карло, так сразу и не скажешь, какое достижение было почетней.

Популярный советский журнал «За рулем» в 1961 году писал: «Исключительно сложная трасса ралли Монте-Карло, традиционно являющегося первым этапом первенства Европы по ралли, уготовила в этом году его многочисленным участникам дополнительные трудности, связанные с капризами погоды… Участие в ралли Монте-Карло приняли 346 экипажей, стартовавших в Варшаве, Стокгольме, Глазго, Гааге, Париже, Афинах, Лиссабоне, Франкфурте-на-Майне и других европейских городах. Финишировало 155 экипажей, из которых к заключительному соревнованию ралли — гонкам на кольцевой трассе в Монте-Карло — было допущено лишь 120… Большой успех в ралли Монте-Карло выпал на долю французских малолитражных автомобилей «Панар ПЛ-17» и чехословацких «Шкода-Октавия». На последних, в частности, выступали австрийские, финские, норвежские, швейцарские и датские спортсмены. Особенно большого спортивного успеха на «Шкоде» добился финский экипаж в составе Кейнанена и Эклунда (стартовый № 73), отлично прошедший самый трудный участок ралли от Коля до Кошсрона, где на дистанции 30 км перепад высоты достигал 1440 м. Финские спортсмены заняли первое место в своем классе автомобилей (1000 — 1300 см.3). Второе место в этом классе занял также экипаж, выступавший на «Шкоде», — это были норвежские спортсмены…».

В том же 1961 году Эско Кейнанен на все той же OCTAVIA TS завоевал третье место в абсолюте на знаменитом финском ралли «Тысяча озер».

В январе 1962 года на Ралли Монте-Карло заявилось, по меньшей мере, 16 команд из восьми стран, выбравших для выступления модель OCTAVIA, в том числе – три заводских экипажа, получивших машины версии TS 1200. Лучшим достижением заводских гонщиков тогда стало десятое место в классе до 1 300 см3. А победа в категории снова досталась частникам – экипажу на OCTAVIA TS 1200, за рулем которой был финский гонщик Эско Кейнанен, опередивший четырех конкурентов на Alfa Romeo. Успех сопутствовал Эско Кейнанену и на у себя на родине. На ралли «Тысяча озер» 1962 года он занял второе место в абсолютном зачете и первое в классе.

Автомобили ŠKODA, участвовавшие в те годы в Ралли Монте-Карло, не слишком сильно отличались от конвейерных моделей. Так, OCTAVIA TS 1200 заводской команды имела мотор со стандартной для этой спортивной модификации  степенью сжатия. Правда, поддон двигателя менялся алюминиевый, более легкий и обеспечивавший лучшее охлаждение масла. Также был согласован с технической комиссией и измененный ряд передаточных чисел в коробке.

Победная серия на Ралли Монте-Карло продолжилась для OCTAVIA TS и в 1963 году. И снова блистали гонщики из Северной Европы, на этот раз – из Норвегии. Состязание выиграл норвежский экипаж в составе Эдвард Гйолберг / Карл Карлан (Edward Gjolberg / Carl Karlan). Им досталась третья подряд для OCTAVIA TS победа в категории до 1 300 см3.

В том же 1963 году на ралли-марафоне Tour d’Europe экипаж из Чехословакии в составе Йозеф Виднер (Josef Vidner) и Богуслав Станек (Bohuslav Staněk) завоевал первое место в классе до 1 300 см³ и пятое – в общем зачете.

На протяжении последующих лет легкий и маневренный автомобиль OCTAVIA TS еще неоднократно побеждал на международных соревнованиях.

В наше время увидеть легендарную OCTAVIA TS (версию 1200, 1964 года выпуска) и завоеванные этой машиной награды можно в заводском музее компании, что находится в городе Млада-Болеслав, в котором в 1895 году началась история компании, сегодня известной миру под именем ŠKODA AUTO.

