Автомобиль, трижды выигравший Ралли Монте-Карло

\u0160koda Octavia Touring Sport (1960): \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0442\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0434\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \t\u00a0\u0420\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u043e \u0160koda Octavia Touring Sport (TS) \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 120-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0160KODA \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Laurin & Klement \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \t\u0160koda \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044b 1930-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \t\u0412 1961 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436 \u042d\u0441\u043a\u043e \u041a\u0435\u0439\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d (Esko Kein\u00e4nen) \/ \u0420\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u042d\u043a\u043b\u0443\u043d\u0434 (Rainer Eklund), \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0160KODA OCTAVIA TS, \u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0434\u043e 1 300 \u0441\u043c3, \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0432 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0435. \u041c\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432, \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0434\u043d\u0438 \u0160koda Octavia \u2013 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u044b\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u044f\u044f OCTAVIA \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e. \u0410 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435, \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 OCTAVIA, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441 1959 \u043f\u043e 1971 \u0433\u043e\u0434. \u041d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0160koda Octavia Touring Sport (TS). \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0443 OCTAVIA TS \u2013 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0432 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e. \u0423\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u2013 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0432 1901 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u044b. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435, \u0432 1905 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u0430 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 1906-\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u041c\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b. \u0160koda Octavia Touring Sport (1960) \u041e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0434\u043e \u0412\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b. \u0412 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435 1930-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0437\u0438\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0417\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043a \u041f\u043e\u043b\u044c (Zden\u011bk Pohl) \u0438 \u042f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432 \u0425\u0430\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u043d (Jaroslav Hausman), \u0432\u0437\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u0160koda Popular, \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043e\u043c, \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043a: \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 170 \u043b \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433 1 500 \u043a\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0434\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e,\u00a0Popular,\u00a0\u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u041c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436 \u0436\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 1 089 \u0441\u043c3\u00a0\u0431\u044b\u043b \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0160koda Rapid (\u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0432\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430). \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 1 396 \u0441\u043c3\u00a0\u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b 34 \u043b.\u0441., \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 110 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0412 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435 1936 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0417\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043a \u041f\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u042f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432 \u0425\u0430\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u043d \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0438\u0437 \u041f\u0440\u0430\u0433\u0438 \u0432 \u0410\u0444\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u043a \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438, \u0430 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0430 \u2013 \u0432 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e, \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0421\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434, \u0411\u0443\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0435\u0448\u0442, \u0412\u0435\u043d\u0443, \u0421\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433 \u0438 \u0410\u0432\u0438\u043d\u044c\u043e\u043d. \u0418\u0437 105 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436\u0435\u0439, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443, \u0434\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e 72. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432 \u0437\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0434\u043d\u044f 3 852 \u043a\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0448\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0444\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0434\u043e 1 500 \u0441\u043c3. \u0423\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 POPULAR MONTE CARLO \u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0445 \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0438 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435. \u0421\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0160KODA \u0432 \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e\u00a0Octavia Touring Sport (TS). \u0160KODA \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0412\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0160KODA \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u044f\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u2013 \u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438. \u0412\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043c, \u0438 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e. \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0442. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0432 1939 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u2013 \u0432 1949-\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043b \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0160KODA 1101 TUDOR. \u041e\u043d \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b 83-\u043c \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 166 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0417\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u043d\u044f\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435 1956 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u041d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 4 000 \u043a\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0443\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c 10 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0160KODA 440 (SPARTAK). \u041d\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u041c\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430, \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0440\u0432\u0435\u0436\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445, \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u0448\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0446\u0430\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u0422\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0160KODA \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043f-20 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430. \u0423\u043f\u043e\u043c\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0160KODA 440, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043c SPARTAK, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u2013 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f\u00a0OCTAVIA, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0441 \u043b\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043d\u0438 \u00ab\u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0430\u044f\u00bb. OCTAVIA \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u00ab\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u043e\u0439\u00bb \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0443: \u0441 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b, \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u2013 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0445\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f (\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f) \u0440\u0430\u043c\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0435 1930-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c\u00a0OCTAVIA\u00a0\u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u2013 \u0441\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0160KODA \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u041c\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432 \u0432 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435 1959 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 1 089 \u0441\u043c3\u00a0\u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 40 \u043b.\u0441. \u041a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 4-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0441 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0443\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430. \u0410 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435 1960 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0416\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0160KODA \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u2013 \u0160KODA OCTAVIA TOURING SPORT (TS). \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430, 1,1 \u043b, \u043d\u043e \u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u044e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u00a0OCTAVIA, \u0430 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u2013 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c Jikov 32 SOPb. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u044e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0421\u043e\u044e\u0437\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u0432\u00a0Jawa. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u00ab\u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439\u00bb \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f OCTAVIA \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0441\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043e 8,4 (\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u2013 7,0-7,5). \u041c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 TS \u0432\u044b\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e 50 \u043b.\u0441., \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 5 500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d (\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b 40 \u043b.\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438 4 200 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d). \u041f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0160KODA \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c OCTAVIA TOURING SPORT \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 (FIA) \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438\u00a0TS\u00a0\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0443 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438. \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c OCTAVIA TOURING SPORT \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0434 (\u0445\u0435\u0442-\u0442\u0440\u0438\u043a) \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0432 \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e 1961, 1962 \u0438 1963 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0434\u0430, \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 OCTAVIA \u2013 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 1200\u00a0TS, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u043b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c, \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0430 \u0441 68 \u0434\u043e 72 \u043c\u043c. \u0421\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440-\u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0160koda Octavia Touring Sport (1960) \u0423 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0160KODA OCTAVIA \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c\u00a0FELICIA. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0438\u043c\u044f \u2013 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0441 \u043b\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043d\u0438 \u00ab\u0441\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f\u00bb \u2013 \u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0432 1990-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0160KODA, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u00a0Volkswagen, \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u0445\u044d\u0442\u0447\u0431\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u0418 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u00a0OCTAVIA\u00a0\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442 FELICIA, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u00a0SUPER. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u00ab\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e 1\u00a0221 \u0441\u043c3\u00a0\u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0160KODA OCTAVIA \u00ab\u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440-\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u00bb \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b 47 \u043b.\u0441. (\u043f\u0440\u0438 4 500 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d), \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 OCTAVIA TS 1200 \u2013 55 \u043b.\u0441. (\u043f\u0440\u0438 5 100 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d). \u0423\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e 8,4 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0441\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u044f (\u043d\u0430 47-\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0430 7,5). 55 \u043b.\u0441. \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u00ab\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438\u00bb \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 OCTAVIA TS 1200. \u041a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a, \u0442\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e 100 \u043b.\u0441. \u0421 1960 \u043f\u043e 1964 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u041c\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 2,2 \u0442\u044b\u0441. \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 OCTAVIA TS \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u2013 1,1 \u0438 1,2 \u043b. \u041c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445, \u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u044b \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440 \u0432\u044b\u0435\u0437\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u043b\u0434\u0442\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432: \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442, \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0427\u0435\u0445\u0438\u0438 OCTAVIA TS \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441. \u0421\u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 OCTAVIA TS (\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439) \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 920 \u043a\u0433. \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u2013 128-130 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0423\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u2013 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043c\u044b \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043c \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u00bb \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0441\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0443\u043a\u0443 \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0442 \u043e\u043d, \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442. \u041d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445\u00a0OCTAVIA\u00a0\u0438\u00a0FELICIA\u00a0\u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0435, \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0445\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0425\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0443\u044e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0445\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435 \u2013 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u00a0POPULAR, \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e \u0432 1936 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0423\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0438 OCTAVIA TS \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0160KODA \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043e \u0443\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442: \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u0435\u0436\u043e\u043c, \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435. \u0413\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u043b\u044e\u0442\u0430, \u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435, \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0443. \u0421\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f OCTAVIA TS \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043c: \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442. \u0421 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 OCTAVIA \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e 1 300 \u0441\u043c3. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0438 \u0424\u0438\u043d\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0438, \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0446\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0410\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u041f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438 \u0438 \u0413\u0440\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u041c\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0432\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430\u044f, \u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0445\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Barum, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043d\u0435\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u00ab\u043a\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f\u00bb \u0448\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0430 Michelin. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441 \u043d\u0430 OCTAVIA TS \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0436\u0435, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u2013 15 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0432\u00a0OCTAVIA TS\u00a0\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e. \u0412 1961 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436 \u042d\u0441\u043a\u043e \u041a\u0435\u0439\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d \/ \u0420\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u042d\u043a\u043b\u0443\u043d\u0434 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435. \u0423\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0436\u0435\u0448\u044c, \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0436\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043b \u00ab\u0417\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c\u00bb \u0432 1961 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043b: \u00ab\u0418\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e, \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438, \u0443\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b\u2026 \u0423\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 346 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436\u0435\u0439, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u0412\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0430\u0432\u0435, \u0421\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0433\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043c\u0435, \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e, \u0413\u0430\u0430\u0433\u0435, \u041f\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0435, \u0410\u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445, \u041b\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0444\u0443\u0440\u0442\u0435-\u043d\u0430-\u041c\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445. \u0424\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e 155 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436\u0435\u0439, \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043a \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u2014 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0432 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e \u2014 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c 120... \u0411\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u044e \u0444\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0443\u0437\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u00ab\u041f\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0440 \u041f\u041b-17\u00bb \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u00ab\u0428\u043a\u043e\u0434\u0430-\u041e\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u044f\u00bb. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445, \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435, \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435, \u043d\u043e\u0440\u0432\u0435\u0436\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435, \u0448\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0446\u0430\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044b. \u041e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u00ab\u0428\u043a\u043e\u0434\u0435\u00bb \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u041a\u0435\u0439\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u042d\u043a\u043b\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0430 (\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u2116 73), \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u041a\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e \u041a\u043e\u0448\u0441\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 30 \u043a\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0430\u0434 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043b 1440 \u043c. \u0424\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 (1000 \u2014 1300 \u0441\u043c.3). \u0412\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u00ab\u0428\u043a\u043e\u0434\u0435\u00bb, \u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0440\u0432\u0435\u0436\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044b\u2026\u00bb. \u0412 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0436\u0435 1961 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u042d\u0441\u043a\u043e \u041a\u0435\u0439\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435 OCTAVIA TS \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u00ab\u0422\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447\u0430 \u043e\u0437\u0435\u0440\u00bb. \u0412 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435 1962 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c, \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435, 16 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434 \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u00a0OCTAVIA, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u2013 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438\u00a0TS\u00a01200. \u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0434\u043e 1 300 \u0441\u043c3. \u0410 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u2013 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436\u0443 \u043d\u0430 OCTAVIA TS 1200, \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a \u042d\u0441\u043a\u043e \u041a\u0435\u0439\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d, \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 Alfa Romeo. \u0423\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u042d\u0441\u043a\u043e \u041a\u0435\u0439\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0443 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435. \u041d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u00ab\u0422\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447\u0430 \u043e\u0437\u0435\u0440\u00bb 1962 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u043d \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0160KODA, \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0442\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u0432 \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e, \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u0438\u0448\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0422\u0430\u043a, OCTAVIA TS 1200 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u00a0\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0434\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u043e\u043d \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0435\u043b \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0435. \u041f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u041c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f OCTAVIA TS \u0438 \u0432 1963 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0418 \u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0421\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u044b, \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u2013 \u0438\u0437 \u041d\u043e\u0440\u0432\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438. \u0421\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0440\u0432\u0435\u0436\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u042d\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0434 \u0413\u0439\u043e\u043b\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0433 \/ \u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b \u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u0430\u043d (Edward Gjolberg \/ Carl Karlan). \u0418\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0434\u043b\u044f OCTAVIA TS \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e 1 300 \u0441\u043c3. \u0412 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0436\u0435 1963 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438-\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435 Tour d\u2019Europe \u044d\u043a\u0438\u043f\u0430\u0436 \u0438\u0437 \u0427\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u0419\u043e\u0437\u0435\u0444 \u0412\u0438\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0440 (Josef Vidner) \u0438 \u0411\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432 \u0421\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043a (Bohuslav Stan\u011bk) \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0434\u043e 1 300 \u0441\u043c\u00b3 \u0438 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u2013 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0435. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c OCTAVIA TS \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e OCTAVIA TS (\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e 1200, 1964 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430) \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u041c\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432 1895 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0160KODA\u00a0AUTO.