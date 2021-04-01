Начало новой эры для чемпионата мира ABB FIA Formula E и для Porsche

Начало новой эры для чемпионата мира ABB FIA Formula E и для Porsche
01 апреля 09:11 2021
Просмотров: 6

Porsche делает ставку на будущее Formula E

Когда чемпионат мира ABB FIA Formula E в сезоне 2022/23 откроет для себя новую эру, перейдя на новые усовершенствованные гоночные болиды третьего поколения (Gen3), компания Porsche не останется в стороне. Этим официальным заявлением Porsche подчеркивает свою приверженность Formula E и собственной философии: использовать разработки электроприводных гоночных автомобилей в качестве основы для будущих решений в области мобильности.

Porsche

«Вместе с новым поколением гоночных болидов для Formula E начнется следующая глава в ее истории успеха. И мы, безусловно, хотим в этом активно участвовать, – говорит Фриц Энцингер, руководитель Porsche Motorsport и автоспортивного подразделения концерна Volkswagen AG. – Присоединившись к Formula E в 2019 году, мы продемонстрировали нашу глубокую приверженность этому чемпионату. Мы считаем, что он обеспечивает наиболее высококонкурентную среду, которая способствует разработке динамичных автомобилей, ориентированных на экологичность, энергоэффективность и устойчивое развитие. Прошедший сезон подтвердил это, несмотря на все ограничения, связанные с пандемией коронавируса. И успехи в нашем дебютном сезоне, такие как два призовых места и выигранная поул-позиция, – это только начало».

«Чемпионату мира ABB FIA Formula E предстоит еще одна важная техническая веха, и я счастлив, что Porsche вместе с нами движется в новую эру, – отмечает президент Международной автомобильной федерации (FIA) Жан Тодт. – Гоночные автомобили Gen3 будут более легкими, мощными и способными к более быстрой подзарядке, что еще больше укрепит флагманские позиции Formula E в мире электроавтоспорта. Также это подтверждает, что Formula E является идеальной платформой для автопроизводителей, желающих доказать свою высокую компетентность в области электрификации и продемонстрировать наше общее стремление к более устойчивым решениям мобильности».

«Я очень рад тому, что компания Porsche подтвердила свое намерение к долгосрочному партнерству с Formula E, – говорит Джейми Рейгл,
исполнительный директор Formula E. – Присутствие Porsche в Formula E исключительно важно, и команда уже показала, что будет движущей силой в нашем дальнейшем развитии. Мы с нетерпением ждем сотрудничества в отношении Gen3. Благодаря этой технологии чемпионат мира ABB FIA Formula E по-прежнему останется испытательным полигоном, обеспечивая трансфер нового поколения электротехники из автоспорта в серийное производство».

Гоночные болиды Gen3 являются новой технической вехой в эволюционном развитии чемпионата мира ABB FIA Formula E. Они предлагают преимущества в динамике и эффективности, а также в целом лучший контроль затрат. Мощность также значительно увеличивается по сравнению с болидами Gen2, которые используются в этом сезоне. В режиме квалификации будет доступно 350 кВт вместо прежних 250 кВт, в обычном режиме гонки – 300 кВт (ранее 200 кВт). Кроме того, автомобили получают электрическую тормозную систему на обеих осях, которая позволяет еще более эффективно рекуперировать энергию торможения – до 600 кВт на всех колесах.

Porsche

Благодаря быстрым пит-стопам, на которых болиды Gen3 подзаряжаются с зарядной мощностью до 600 кВт, Formula E устанавливает новые стандарты в автоспорте. Это нововведение не только делает гонки еще интереснее. Сокращение времени зарядки является важным аргументом для повышения привлекательности электромобилей в условиях повседневной эксплуатации и, таким образом, вносит значительный вклад в дальнейшее развитие электромобильности.

Porsche

Компания Porsche с самого начала участвовала в дискуссиях относительно регламента Gen3.

«Для нас было важно, чтобы гены Formula Е, которые сделали этот чемпионат таким успешным, сохранились. Так оно и есть. В то же время мы видим потенциал для того, чтобы вывести Formula E на следующий уровень как со спортивной, так и с технологической точки зрения, – говорит Фриц Энцингер. – Вот почему мы рассматриваем это как интересную задачу – активно участвовать в формировании успешного будущего чемпионата мира ABB FIA Formula E и тем самым придать дополнительный импульс электромобильности в глобальном масштабе. Мы с нетерпением ждем новой эры в Formula Е».

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
PorscheФормула Eчемпионат ABB FIA
  Categories:
НовостиСпорт
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Калининградский Автотор может стать сборочной площадкой Lifan и Chery

Калининградский Автотор может стать сборочной площадкой Lifan и Chery 0

Команда Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Team станет участником ралли Шелковый путь-2019

Команда Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Team станет участником ралли Шелковый путь-2019

Технологический прорыв в системе электропривода Bentley

Технологический прорыв в системе электропривода Bentley 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.