Команда Alpine F1 Team на Гран-при Бахрейна

\u041a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 Alpine F1 Team \u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0413\u0440\u0430\u043d-\u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0411\u0430\u0445\u0440\u0435\u0439\u043d\u0430: \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d \u041e\u043a\u043e\u043d \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0442\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c, \u0430 \u0424\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e \u0410\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0411\u0430\u0445\u0440\u0435\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0421\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d: \u0424\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b \u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u0421\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0441\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0435 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e, \u0430 \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d \u043e\u0442\u044b\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043b \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0424\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0432 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d, \u043d\u043e \u043f\u0438\u0442-\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043f \u043d\u0430 11-\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0435, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b Medium \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 2,5 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0432 \u0448\u0430\u0433\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u044b, \u043d\u0430 13-\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0435 \u043e\u043d \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b Medium. \u0424\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0438\u0442-\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043f \u043d\u0430 29-\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 Hard, \u043d\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0440 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043b\u0438\u0448\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043c\u0443\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445. \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u043b \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u0443 \u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438, \u043d\u0430 31-\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0435 \u043e\u043d \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b Hard. \u041d\u043e \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435 44-\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430 \u0421\u0435\u0431\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044f\u043d \u0424\u0435\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c A521, \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u043b\u043e \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0448\u0430\u043d\u0441\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043f-10 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c. \u0412 \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0444\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0443\u0437 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0442\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c. \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d \u041e\u043a\u043e\u043d, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b 16-\u043c, \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b 13-\u043c: \u00ab\u041d\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u044b \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043d\u043e, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0443\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044f \u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e \u2013 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043e. \u0414\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0441 \u0421\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435, \u043e\u043d \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0451\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f. \u041e\u043d \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u2013 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u044b \u043e\u0448\u0438\u0431\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0441\u044f, \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438. \u041a\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043e\u0442\u044b\u0433\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0439. \u0412\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0443\u0445, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e. \u041c\u044b \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438\u00bb. \u0424\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e \u0410\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b 9-\u043c, \u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434: \u00ab\u0412\u043e-\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445, \u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0443-1. \u0421\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0451\u043b\u044b\u043c \u2013 \u043c\u044b \u043e\u0442\u044b\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0443 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0438\u0442-\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0430 \u2013 \u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0430\u043b \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439-\u0442\u043e \u043c\u0443\u0441\u043e\u0440, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e \u043a \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0443. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u0430 \u2013 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u0441\u0438\u043b. \u0414\u0443\u043c\u0430\u044e, \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0436\u0434\u0451\u0442 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041c\u044b \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0451\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0437\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u043b \u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0418\u043c\u043e\u043b\u0435\u00bb. \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0446\u0438\u043d \u0411\u0443\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440: \u00ab\u041d\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0437\u043b\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0443\u0438\u043a\u0435\u043d\u0434: \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u043a\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435. \u041e\u0431\u0430 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u044b\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0435, \u0430 \u0424\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u043a\u0435. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0438\u0442-\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0430 \u0443 \u0424\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430, \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0438\u0442-\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0451\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0443\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044f\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u0424\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e \u043a \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b. \u0412 \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043d\u0435\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0424\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e, \u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043d \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0435\u043b. \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0451\u043b \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443, \u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u0441 16-\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430. \u041e\u043d \u0448\u0451\u043b \u043a \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0443 \u0432 \u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430\u0445, \u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0421\u0435\u0431\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044f\u043d , \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e \u043a \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b. \u041d\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0418\u043c\u043e\u043b\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b. \u0411\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0435 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u041c\u044b \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0436\u0434\u0451\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u00bb.