Команда Alpine F1 Team на Гран-при Бахрейна

Команда Alpine F1 Team на Гран-при Бахрейна
31 марта 16:11 2021
Просмотров: 8

Команда Alpine F1 Team не заработала очков на открывающей сезон гонке Гран-при Бахрейна: Эстебан Окон финишировал тринадцатым, а Фернандо Алонсо сошел с дистанции на Международном автодроме Бахрейна

Старт был ярким для обеих машин: Фернандо обогнал Карлоса Сайнса по внешней стороне первого поворота на первом круге и занял восьмое место, а Эстебан отыграл три позиции. Фернандо был заблокирован в плотной группе машин, но пит-стоп на 11-м круге, где ему установили шины Medium всего за 2,5 секунды, позволил обойти несколько пилотов.

Эстебан все время был в шаге от очковой зоны, на 13-м круге он установил шины Medium. Фернандо заехал на второй пит-стоп на 29-м круге, чтобы поменять шины на Hard, но вечер для него закончился слишком рано, так как ему пришлось сойти с дистанции по причине перегрева задних тормозов из-за мусора в тормозных воздуховодах.

Эстебан продолжал борьбу за очки, на 31-м круге он установил шины Hard. Но в первом повороте 44-го круга Себастьян Феттель врезался в заднюю часть A521, в результате чего Эстебана развернуло и его шансы попасть в топ-10 понизились. В итоге француз финишировал тринадцатым.

Alpine F1 Team

Эстебан Окон, стартовал 16-м, финишировал 13-м:

«Не такого результата мы сегодня хотели, но, безусловно, было много положительных моментов. Большую часть дистанции я боролся с соперниками колесо в колесо – было весело. Даже с Себом [Феттелем] в конце, он заблокировал колёса и врезался в меня. Он извинился – все мы ошибаемся, и иногда такое случается. Сегодня нам совсем немного не хватило, чтобы заработать очки. Квалификация нам не помогла, так что пришлось отыгрывать больше позиций. Во время гонки мы продемонстрировали боевой дух, что очень важно. Мы готовимся к следующей гонке, команда стремится заработать очки».

Фернандо Алонсо, стартовал 9-м, сход:

«Во-первых, здорово вернуться в Формулу-1. Старт получился весёлым – мы отыграли несколько позиций и у меня были приятные сражения со старыми коллегами. Однако я разочарован тем, что не смог финишировать. Проблема возникла после второго пит-стопа – в воздуховод задних тормозов попал какой-то мусор, что привело к их перегреву. Если говорить о гонке, то в середине пелотона очень плотная борьба – несколько десятых кардинально меняют расклад сил. Думаю, нас ждёт очень интересный сезон с высоким уровнем конкуренции. Мы вернёмся и будем изо всех сил бороться в Имоле».

Марцин Будковски, исполнительный директор:

«Не лучшее начало сезона – нам не везло весь уикенд: как в квалификации, так и в гонке. Оба пилота хорошо стартовали и отыграли несколько позиций на первом круге, а Фернандо закрепился в первой десятке. После первого пит-стопа у Фернандо возникла небольшая проблема, из-за которой пришлось снизить мощность машины. После второго пит-стопа обёрточная бумага застряла в заднем воздуховоде тормозов на машине Фернандо, что привело к повышению температуры и повреждению тормозной системы. В итоге мы решили сойти из соображений безопасности. Очень неудачная первая гонка Фернандо, учитывая, насколько сильно он выглядел. Эстебан провёл сильную гонку, учитывая старт с 16-го места. Он шёл к возможному финишу в очках, но затем в него врезался Себастьян [Феттель], что привело к повреждению машины. Нам предстоит поработать перед этапом в Имоле, чтобы повысить производительность машины. Борьба в средней группе очень плотная, поэтому каждая десятая имеет значение. Мы с нетерпением ждём следующую попытку через несколько недель».

Alpine F1 Team

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
AlpineRenault F1 TeamГран-при Бахрейна
  Categories:
НовостиСпорт
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Флагманский кроссовер Audi Q9 показали на первых изображениях

Флагманский кроссовер Audi Q9 показали на первых изображениях 0

Работу столичных таксистов планируют контролировать единой IT-платформой

Работу столичных таксистов планируют контролировать единой IT-платформой

ГИБДД в Петрозаводске занялось проверкой внедорожников с большими колесами

ГИБДД в Петрозаводске занялось проверкой внедорожников с большими колесами

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.