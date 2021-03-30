Старт продаж Subaru XV 2021 модельного года

30 марта 20:11 2021
Subaru объявляет старт продаж обновленного компактного городского кроссовера Subaru XV 2021 модельного года

С 25 марта 2021 года автомобили доступны во всех официальных дилерских центрах Subaru России и на территории Республики Беларусь.

В своем новом прочтении Subaru XV стал еще более ярким, выразительным и запоминающимся. И хотя внешние изменения минимальны, вы без труда отличите новый Subaru XV от дорестайлинговой версии. Все благодаря обновленному переднему бамперу с новой накладкой, легкосплавным колесным дискам с новым выразительным дизайном, а также абсолютно новому цвету кузова «Плазменно-желтый перламутр» (Plasma Yellow Pearl).

Обновленный Subaru XV 2021 модельного года доступен в трех комплектациях SAFETY ES, ELEGANCE ES и PREMIUM ES. Автомобиль оснащается двухлитровым бензиновым горизонтально-оппозитным двигателем Subaru Boxer мощностью 150 л.с., легендарной системой симметричного полного привода Subaru Symmetrical AWD, бесступенчатой вариаторной трансмиссией продольного расположения цепного типа Lineartronic и современным комплексом помощи водителю EyeSight Safety Plus.

Для Subaru XV 2021 модельного года доступны восемь цветов кузова. Кроме абсолютно нового «Плазменно-желтый перламутр» (Plasma Yellow Pearl), доступны следующие варианты окраски: «Белый перламутр» (Crystal White Pearl), «Серебристый металлик» (Ice Silver Metallic), «Темно-серый металлик» (Magnetite Gray Metallic), «Черный металлик» (Crystal Black Silica), «Серо-голубой» (Cool Gray Khaki), «Синий перламутр» (Horizon Blue Pearl), «Темно-синий перламутр» (Dark Blue Pearl) и «Красный» (Pure Red).

Основной же пакет доработок Subaru XV 2021 модельного года касается технологий, которые сделают каждую поездку за рулем самого компактного кроссовера от Subaru максимально удобной и безопасной. Так обновленный Subaru XV 2021 модельного года получил усовершенствованную подвеску с измененными характеристиками пружин и амортизаторов. Это позволило обеспечить выдающиеся плавность хода и комфорт как для водителя, так и для пассажиров.

Но главной высокотехнологической новинкой на Subaru XV 2021 модельного года стал пакет систем превентивной безопасности EyeSight Safety Plus. Доступный во всех комплектациях, он включает в себя ряд современных электронных систем, которые призваны облегчить управление автомобилем как в условиях городского трафика, так и на автомагистрали, где автомобили движутся с большой скоростью, а от водителя требуется максимальная сосредоточенность.

Речь идет о следующих удобных и полезных функциях: система автоматического экстренного торможения, адаптивный круиз-контроль и система предаварийного управления акселератором. Кроме того, в оснащении Subaru XV есть система предупреждения о начале движения идущего впереди автомобиля, система помощи удержания в полосе движения и системы оценки усталости водителя. Новый Subaru XV при помощи системы Blind Spot Detection (BSD) умеет обнаруживать объекты в «слепых» зонах и, используя систему Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), предупреждать о возможном столкновении с перекрестным транспортом при движении задним ходом. Используя систему Lane Change Assist (LCA), автомобиль помогает водителю при смене полосы движения, а система автоматического торможения Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB) своевременно информирует о неожиданно возникших препятствиях при движении задним ходом.

Рекомендованная розничная цена Subaru XV 2021 модельного года в начальной комплектации SAFETY ES стартует с отметки 2 459 000 рублей. Начиная с комплектации ELEGANCE ES автомобиль в оснащении получил усовершенствованную двухрежимную систему X-MODE и его стоимость уже составляет 2 519 900 руб. А в максимальной комплектации PREMIUM ES – 2 629 900 руб. Такой Subaru XV получил отделку сидений кожей, люк с электроприводом, навигацию, а также функцию памяти сиденья водителя и положения зеркал.

