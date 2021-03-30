Старт продаж Subaru XV 2021 модельного года

Subaru \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 Subaru XV 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0421 25 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445 Subaru \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0420\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0441\u044c. \u0412 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 Subaru XV \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043c, \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f. \u0418 \u0445\u043e\u0442\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b, \u0432\u044b \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Subaru XV \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0439\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u00ab\u041f\u043b\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0443\u0442\u0440\u00bb (Plasma Yellow Pearl). \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Subaru XV 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 SAFETY ES, ELEGANCE ES \u0438 PREMIUM ES. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e-\u043e\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c Subaru Boxer \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 150 \u043b.\u0441., \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 Subaru Symmetrical AWD, \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 Lineartronic \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e EyeSight Safety Plus. \u0414\u043b\u044f Subaru XV 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u00ab\u041f\u043b\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0443\u0442\u0440\u00bb (Plasma Yellow Pearl), \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0438: \u00ab\u0411\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0443\u0442\u0440\u00bb (Crystal White Pearl), \u00ab\u0421\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a\u00bb (Ice Silver Metallic), \u00ab\u0422\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a\u00bb (Magnetite Gray Metallic), \u00ab\u0427\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a\u00bb (Crystal Black Silica), \u00ab\u0421\u0435\u0440\u043e-\u0433\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u0439\u00bb (Cool Gray Khaki), \u00ab\u0421\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0443\u0442\u0440\u00bb (Horizon Blue Pearl), \u00ab\u0422\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e-\u0441\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0443\u0442\u0440\u00bb (Dark Blue Pearl) \u0438 \u00ab\u041a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439\u00bb (Pure Red). \u041e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a Subaru XV 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0442 Subaru \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u0422\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Subaru XV 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443 \u0441 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u043e \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 Subaru XV 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 EyeSight Safety Plus. \u0414\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u043e\u043d \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0443\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0420\u0435\u0447\u044c \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445: \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 Subaru XV \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Subaru XV \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Blind Spot Detection (BSD) \u0443\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u00ab\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u044b\u0445\u00bb \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0438, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 Lane Change Assist (LCA), \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB) \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u0420\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430 Subaru XV 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 SAFETY ES \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 2\u00a0459\u00a0000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 ELEGANCE ES \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 X-MODE \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 2\u00a0519\u00a0900 \u0440\u0443\u0431. \u0410 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 PREMIUM ES - 2\u00a0629\u00a0900 \u0440\u0443\u0431. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 Subaru XV \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439, \u043b\u044e\u043a \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0430\u043c\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b.