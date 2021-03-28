Renault запускает новую сервисную кампанию

Renault \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0428\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438: \t\u0448\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0436 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 500 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439; \t\u0448\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 1\u00a0000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439; \t\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0445\u043b\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e 50%. \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c - \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0448\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0436, \u0430 \u0432 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0439 - \u0443 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438\/\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0445\u043b\u044b. \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u00ab\u041e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u00bb, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 500 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b (\u0422\u041e, \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441-\u0421\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u044b). \u0417\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0432 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430 Renault. \u0412\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0448\u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0443 \u0438 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043e 30 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044f 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0414\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0435.