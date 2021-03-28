Renault запускает новую сервисную кампанию

Renault запускает новую сервисную кампанию
28 марта 21:11 2021
Renault запускает в официальной дилерской сети специальное предложение на шинный сервис, которое поможет клиентам подготовить свои автомобили к весеннему сезону на особо выгодных условиях

Шинный сервис включает три опции:

  • шиномонтаж с выгодой 500 рублей;
  • шинный отель с выгодой 1 000 рублей;
  • оригинальные чехлы для хранения колес с выгодой до 50%.

Клиент сможет воспользоваться одной, двумя или сразу всеми опциями. Например, в один день – сделать шиномонтаж, а в другой – у этого же или другого официального дилера получить выгоду на шинный отель и/или приобрести оригинальные чехлы.

Клиенты, воспользовавшиеся инструментом «Онлайн-запись на сервис», получат дополнительную выгоду в размере 500 рублей на любые сервисные работы (ТО, Комплекс-Сервисы). Записаться на сервис можно на сайте в режиме онлайн, выбрав удобную дату и время посещения официального дилера Renault.

Выгодные предложения по шинному сервису и онлайн-записи на сервис действительны до 30 апреля 2021 года.

