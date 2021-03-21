Alpina готовит самую красивую BMW

21 марта 13:11 2021

Марка Alpina Automobiles завершила разработку новой модели B8, дебют которой состоится 24 марта

Новый седан Alpina B8 построят на базе модели BMW 850i. «Битурбовосьмёрке» 4.4 увеличат мощность с 530 до 600 л.с. При этом 8-ступенчатый «автомат» и полный привод xDrive модернизируют под увеличенную производительность мотора. Седан В8 получит традиционные для моделей Alpina оригинальные бамперы и многоспицевые диски, а также свои логтипы, так данная компания считается самостоятельным автопроизводителем.

Новый седан Alpina B8 займёт место между моделями BMW 850i и BMW M8. Первая разгоняется до скорости 100 км/час за 3,9 секунды, а максимальная скорость достигает 250 км/ч. Производительность второй составляет 600 либо 625 л.с. в версии Competition, а разгон до первой «сотни» занимает 3,3 и 3,2 секунды соответственно. Максимальная скорость ограничена на отметке 250 либо 305 км/ч.

Новый седан Alpina B8 должен оказаться по своим параметрам ближе к 600-сильному М8, но уступит 625-сильной версии М8 Competition.

Планируется, что позже будет представлена аналогичная модель в виде классического купе, а также кабриолета, и после этого Alpina B8 охватит полную линейку кузовов BMW 8-Series.

Источник: InfoCar

