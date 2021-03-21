Alpina готовит самую красивую BMW

\u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 Alpina Automobiles \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 B8, \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f 24 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d Alpina B8 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 BMW 850i. \u00ab\u0411\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0451\u0440\u043a\u0435\u00bb 4.4 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441 530 \u0434\u043e 600 \u043b.\u0441. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c 8-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u00ab\u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u00bb \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 xDrive \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430. \u0421\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d \u04128 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Alpina \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u0442\u0438\u043f\u044b, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d Alpina B8 \u0437\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0451\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 BMW 850i \u0438 BMW M8. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0437\u0430 3,9 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b, \u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 250 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 600 \u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e 625 \u043b.\u0441. \u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Competition, \u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d \u0434\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u00ab\u0441\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u00bb \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 3,3 \u0438 3,2 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e. \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0435 250 \u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e 305 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d Alpina B8 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u043a 600-\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u041c8, \u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442 625-\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u041c8 Competition. \u041f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e Alpina B8 \u043e\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0432 BMW 8-Series. \u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a: InfoCar