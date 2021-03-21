5 моделей Lexus обладают самой высокой остаточной стоимостью среди автомобилей старше 5 лет

5 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Lexus \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0435 5 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0410\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u00bb \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043a\u0441\u044b \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0435 5 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0421\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e, \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 RX, NX, LX, ES \u0438 GX \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 Lexus \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0451\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443. \u041b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Lexus. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Lexus NX \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 79,5% \u043e\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0430 Lexus RX \u2014 75,6%. \u0418\u0445 \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 3-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 Lexus LX \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 5-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043a\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0432 2015 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435 75,3% \u043e\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u0411\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041d\u0430 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f Lexus GX \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c 74,1% \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0411\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0451\u043b \u0441\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0451\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 Lexus. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0438 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d Lexus ES. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 72,1% \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0451\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435. \u0417\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u043a\u0435 \u0441 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0443\u043c\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c Lexus ES \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c. \u041e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u2014 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0435 Lexus. \u0423\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0438, \u0441\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Lexus \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0435.