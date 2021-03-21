5 моделей Lexus обладают самой высокой остаточной стоимостью среди автомобилей старше 5 лет

5 моделей Lexus обладают самой высокой остаточной стоимостью среди автомобилей старше 5 лет
21 марта 18:11 2021

5 моделей Lexus обладают самыми высокими показателями остаточной стоимости в своих категориях среди автомобилей старше 5 лет согласно исследованию Аналитического агентства «Автостат»

В рамках исследования были рассчитаны индексы остаточной стоимости и составлен рейтинг моделей старше 5 лет по сегментам среди премиальных автомобилей в 2020 году. Соответственно, лидирующие позиции заняли RX, NX, LX, ES и GX в своих категориях. Среди причин лидерства Lexus является синергия материалов и комплектующих высочайшего качества и традиционной надёжности японской сборки автомобилей, которые обеспечили бренду признание покупателей по всему миру.

Lexus

Лидерами в категории премиальных полноразмерных кроссоверов стали две модели Lexus. Так, инновационный кроссовер Lexus NX сохраняет 79,5% от изначальной стоимости, а Lexus RX — 75,6%. Их богатая история примечательна постоянным поиском необычных конструктивных решений и применением новейших технологий при разработке, что делает модели востребованными даже через несколько лет с момента приобретения.

Lexus

Обладатель лучшей остаточной стоимости среди 3-летних полноразмерных внедорожников Lexus LX продемонстрировал аналогичный результат среди 5-летних автомобилей своего сегмента. Автомобиль, купленный новым в 2015 году, сохраняет в 2020 году цену на среднем уровне 75,3% от изначальной. Безупречная комбинация роскошного дизайна, атлетической мощи и внедорожных качеств делает флагманскую модель одним из самых привлекательных предложений.

Lexus

На второй строчке рейтинга премиальных внедорожников расположился Lexus GX с результатом 74,1% от первоначальной стоимости. Брутальный внедорожник прошёл суровые испытания в самых экстремальных условиях и получил новейшую систему безопасности, что делает его одной из самых надёжных моделей, созданных Lexus.

Превосходно себя продемонстрировал и бизнес-седан Lexus ES. Автомобиль сохраняет 72,1% от своей первоначальной стоимости и возглавляет рейтинг в своём сегменте. Захватывающее управление автомобиля в связке с вдохновляющими технологиями шумоизоляции определяют ценность Lexus ES в течение многих лет жизни пользователей, которые получают высший уровень комфорта каждый день.

Lexus

Один из способов сохранить остаточную стоимость высокой — регулярное техническое обслуживание в официальном сервисе Lexus. Удобная система постгарантийной поддержки, скидки на техническое обслуживание и использование оригинальных расходных частей и комплектующих сохраняют автомобиль в отличном состоянии. Ознакомиться со списком доступных сервисов, а также найти подходящую программу для автомобилей Lexus можно на официальном сайте бренда по ссылке.

