Новый Peugeot 308 в новом фирменном стиле

Новый Peugeot 308 в новом фирменном стиле
19 марта 13:11 2021

Peugeot 308 – один из самых успешных автомобилей бренда: 7 миллионов экземпляров всех поколений продано во всем мире

Peugeot 308 – лауреат множества премий, включая «Европейский автомобиль года 2014». Сегодня бренд Peugeot с гордостью представляет новый Peugeot 308 в новом фирменном стиле.

Автомобиль стал более просторным благодаря выверенной архитектуре, при этом внешний вид сохранил динамичные черты.

Технологическое оснащение нового PEUGEOT 308 включает в себя системы помощи водителю последнего поколения, новую фирменную концепцию организации водительского места PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, а также современную информационно-развлекательную систему i-Connect® Advanced.

Благодаря тщательной оптимизации аэродинамики вплоть до мельчайших деталей новый PEUGEOT 308 остается экономичным при динамичной езде. По традиции для модели будет предлагаться максимально широкий выбор силовых установок, включая бензиновые, дизельные и гибридные двигатели.

В ряде стран новый PEUGEOT 308 можно будет приобрести в онлайн-магазине бренда, обеспечивающем возможность покупки, трейд-ин, кредитования и выбора места выдачи автомобиля в полностью цифровом формате.

Невероятная притягательность

Изменившиеся форма кузова нового PEUGEOT 308 и увеличенная на 55 мм колесная база создают более вытянутый силуэт и обеспечивают дополнительное пространство для пассажиров заднего ряда, а уменьшенная на 20 мм высота и плавные линии передней части визуально удлиняют капот.

При разработке модели была проделана масштабная работа по оптимизации архитектуры автомобиля.

Динамичный характер модели подчеркивают стильные выштамповки вдоль кузова. Дизайн эмблемы, украшающей боковую часть автомобиля, вдохновлен историей бренда (PEUGEOT 205, 208, 308…), но при этом идеально соответствует современной концепции силуэта.

Эффектный PEUGEOT 308 несёт в себе ДНК бренда и символизирует переход марки на новый уровень.

Центральным элементом радиаторной решетки нового PEUGEOT 308 стал новый логотип PEUGEOT. Он подчеркивается эффектным рисунком решетки радиатора.

За гербом по центру решетки скрыты датчики и радары системы помощи водителю – это новое дизайнерское и технологическое решение стало возможным благодаря использованию технологий радиопрозрачности. Место крепления номерного знака переместилось к нижнему краю бампера.

Светодиодные фары с дневными ходовыми огнями, стилизованными под «клыки льва», дополняют динамичный и выразительный облик нового PEUGEOT 308. Дизайн оптики идеально соответствует современному стилю PEUGEOT и обеспечивает мгновенную узнаваемость автомобиля – как днем, так и ночью. Версии GT/GT Pack включают в себя светодиодные фары, выполненные по матричной технологии PEUGEOT Matrix LED. Они отличаются большей энергоэффективностью и обеспечивают более высокий уровень безопасности в повседневной эксплуатации.

Задние светодиодные фонари выполнены в фирменном стиле бренда с интегрированными элементами в форме трёх «когтей льва».

Для нового PEUGEOT 308 будет доступно 7 цветов окраски кузова:

    • зеленый Olivine Green, синий Vertigo Blue, красный Elixir Red, жемчужно-белый Pearl White, белоснежный Ice White, серый Artense Grey и черный металлик Perla Nera Black

Peugeot 308

Новый PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®

Фирменная концепция организации водительского места PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® является неотъемлемой частью ДНК PEUGEOT. С каждым новым поколением она совершенствуется и модернизируется. В новом PEUGEOT 308 данная концепция прослеживается в улучшенной эргономике, более высоком уровне качества и элегантном дизайне, а также высоком уровне технологий с новейшей информационно-развлекательной системой PEUGEOT i-Connect®.

Новое компактное рулевое колесо включает в себя датчики, отслеживающие прикосновения водителя при использовании новых систем помощи при вождении. Новый руль отличается превосходной эргономикой и оснащается обогревом (опционально) и всеми необходимыми органами управления для радио, мультимедиа, телефона и систем помощи водителю.

Приборная панель, расположенная на уровне глаз водителя, начиная с комплектации Active представляет собой 10-дюймовый дисплей. Версия GT включает в себя трехмерную панель приборов. Эта полностью настраиваемая цифровая панель имеет несколько режимов отображения (онлайн-навигация TomTom, радио/мультимедиа, системы помощи водителю, потребление энергии и т.д.), переключаться между которыми можно при помощи подрулевого рычажка.

Центральный дисплей PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® нового PEUGEOT 308 по-прежнему обеспечивает оптимальную эргономику в движении за счет ориентированности на водителя. При этом передний пассажир не чувствует себя обделенным за счет нового дизайна центральной консоли и идеального баланса пространства в передней части салона.

Новый дизайн центральной консоли стал возможен благодаря компактным размерам новой системы кондиционирования. Все органы управления автомобилем сгруппированы с водительской стороны:

    • новый компактный джойстик (для включения заднего хода, нейтрали и переднего хода) и две кнопки (стояночного тормоза и ручной смены передач) 8-ступенчатой АКПП
    • переключатель режимов движения (Electric, Hybrid, Eco, Normal и Sport – в зависимости от двигателя)

В нижней части центральной консоли предусмотрена специальная площадка для беспроводной зарядки смартфонов. Остальные части консоли предназначены для удобного размещения различных предметов и повышения комфорта:

    • два вместительных подстаканника
    • два разъема USB-C (зарядка + зарядка/передача данных)
    • отсеки для хранения общим объемом до 34 литров
    • подлокотник

В плане организации внутрисалонного пространства новый PEUGEOT 308 является одним из эталонных в своем сегменте. Дизайн интерьера отражает разнообразие и богатство материалов, использованных в отделке. Мягкое освещение комфортной светодиодной подсветки (с возможностью переключения между 8 цветами) подсвечивает элементы отделки салона – от передней панели до дверных панелей, которые, в зависимости от комплектации, могут быть покрыты вспененным материалом, тканью, кожей Alcantara® или изготовлены из цельнотянутого алюминия.

Peugeot 308

PEUGEOT i-Connect и i-Connect Advanced

Новая информационно-развлекательная система позволяет использовать все преимущества из мира смартфонов и автомобилей – в соответствии с индивидуальными потребностями и предпочтениями. Она отличается эргономичностью и практичностью в повседневной эксплуатации, позволяя каждому водителю автомобиля (до 8 профилей) сохранить предпочитаемую конфигурацию дисплея, режим работы климатической системы и другие настройки.

Функция дублирования экрана больше не требует проводного подключения, и к автомобилю теперь можно подключить по протоколу Bluetooth два смартфона одновременно.

Центральный 10-дюймовый дисплей высокого разрешения отличается отзывчивостью и легко настраивается. За счет поддержки многооконного отображения, ярлыков быстрого доступа и виджетов он гарантирует исключительное удобство и простоту эксплуатации.

Можно перелистывать меню слева направо или сверху вниз, а также использовать касание тремя пальцами для перехода в меню приложений. Чтобы вернуться на главный экран, достаточно нажать на сенсорную клавишу «Home» – в точности как на смартфоне.

В верхней части экрана располагается фиксированная область, на которой всегда отображается наружная температура, настройки климатической системы, положение на страницах виджетов, данные о подключении к сети, уведомления и время.

Мультимедиа-система PEUGEOT i-Connect Advanced оснащается высокотехнологичной системой онлайн-навигации TomTom. Карты, поддерживающие беспроводное обновление, отображаются на всей площади 10-дюймового экрана, гарантируя оптимальную считываемость информации.

Система голосового управления, активируемая при помощи команды «OK PEUGEOT», позволяет контролировать все информационно-развлекательные функции при помощи голосовых команд, повышая тем самым безопасность и удобство в повседневной эксплуатации.

Подробные указания и подсказки для максимально эффективного использования голосовых запросов можно найти в справочной документации и обучающих материалах, содержащихся в системе.

Peugeot 308

Системы помощи водителю

Новый PEUGEOT 308 оснащается системами помощи водителю последнего поколения, созданными с использованием самых современных разработок бренда.

Новым шагом на пути к полуавтономному вождения стал пакет Drive Assist 2.0 (предлагается с конца текущего года), включающий в себя адаптивный круиз-контроль с функцией Stop and Go (АКПП EAT8), систему удержания в полосе, а также три новые функции, доступные на автомагистралях с разделительными ограждениями:

    • полуавтоматическое перестроение для обгона впереди идущих транспортных средств с последующим возвратом в полосу движения на скорости от 70 до 180 км/ч
    • предупреждение водителя о предстоящих ограничениях для заблаговременной корректировки скорости (замедления или ускорения)
    • адаптация скорости в поворотах (на скорости до 180 км/ч)

В качестве базового или опционального оснащения для нового PEUGEOT 308 также предусмотрены системы, ранее предлагавшиеся для автомобилей более высокого класса:

    • Система контроля слепых зон дальнего действия (75 м)
    • Система предупреждения при движении задним ходом (о приближающихся транспортных средствах и других препятствиях)
    • Новая камера заднего хода высокого разрешения с углом обзора 180° и встроенным омывателем
    • Система помощи при парковке с функцией кругового обзора и четырьмя камерами (передней, задней и двумя боковыми)
    • Система бесключевого запуска двигателя и автоматического отпирания/запирания дверей автомобиля
    • Обогрев лобового стекла и рулевого колеса
    • Система экстренного вызова E-call+ с автоматической передачей информации о количестве пассажиров и местоположении автомобиля, включая направление автомобиля в полосе
    • Регулировка положения зеркал заднего вида при включении заднего хода

В зависимости от выбранного пакета оснащения новый PEUGEOT 308 также может быть оборудован широким рядом технологий помощи водителю, безопасности и комфорта:

    • Адаптивный круиз-контроль с функцией Stop and Go (АКПП EAT8) и функцией регулировки дистанции
    • Адаптивный круиз-контроль, действующий на скорости от 30 км/ч на автомобилях с механической КПП, с функцией регулировки дистанции
    • Система экстренного торможения (распознает пешеходов и велосипедистов в дневных и ночных условиях на скорости от 7 до 140 км/ч в зависимости от версии) с системой предупреждения об опасности столкновения
    • Активное предупреждение о непреднамеренном выходе за пределы полосы движения (или дороги) с функцией корректировки траектории
    • Система контроля усталости водителя для распознавания потери внимания в дальних поездках и на скорости более 65 км/ч путем анализа микродвижений рулевого колеса
    • Система автоматического управления дальним светом
    • Расширенная система распознавания дорожных знаков (проезд без остановки запрещен, одностороннее движение, обгон запрещен, конец зоны запрещения обгона и т.д.)
    • Панорамная крыша с солнцезащитной шторкой
    • Сигнализация с контролем периметра, внутреннего объема и блокировки
    • Электрический стояночный тормоз во всех комплектациях

Экономичный

Новый PEUGEOT 308 сконструирован на платформе EMP2, что обеспечивает возможность создания версий с электродвигателями – включая полностью электрическую модификацию. На момент запуска модели будут доступны две гибридные версии.

За счет новых структурных элементов платформа обеспечивает еще больший уровень экономичности, безопасности, комфорта и удовольствия за рулем.

Новый PEUGEOT 308 совершенствуется, укрепляя положение в своем сегменте:

    • длина автомобиля увеличилась на 11 см и теперь составляет 4,36 м
    • лобовое стекло имеет больший наклон
    • колесная база увеличена на 55 мм до 2,675 м, обеспечивая дополнительное пространство для задних пассажиров
    • высота автомобиля уменьшилась на 20 мм до 1,44

Объем багажника составляет 412 л. плюс отсеки для хранения под полом общей вместимостью 28 л. Со сложенными спинками задних сидений максимальный объем багажного отделения достигает 1323 л.

Новый PEUGEOT 308 характеризуется превосходной аэродинамикой: коэффициент аэродинамического сопротивления Cx составляет 0,28 при лобовой площади SCx = 0,62 м². Все видимые и скрытые детали кузова (бамперы, дефлекторы, диффузор, стойки кузова, зеркала заднего вида, панели днища и т.д.) были оптимизированы. Свой вклад в аэродинамику и динамические характеристики автомобиля вносят и колесные диски особого дизайна.

Новый PEUGEOT 308 может оснащаться шинами размером от 16 до 18 дюймов категорий A и A+. Они обеспечивают низкий уровень сопротивления качению и эталонную управляемость в полном соответствии со стандартами бренда.

Ключевой задачей на всех этапах разработки новой модели стала высокая экономичность. Новая платформа позволила добиться дополнительного снижения расхода топлива и сокращения выбросов CO₂ нового PEUGEOT 308.

Для повышения комфорта во время движения жесткость кузова была дополнительно усилена за счет склеивания элементов конструкции. Новый PEUGEOT 308 дарит безграничное удовольствие в каждой поездке благодаря идеальной курсовой устойчивости, превосходной управляемости и маневренности в городских условиях с радиусом разворота 10,5 м.

Приятная атмосфера в салоне

Дизайн сидений нового PEUGEOT 308 гарантирует максимальный комфорт и подчеркивает безупречное качество материалов отделки: пестрая ткань, высокотехнологичная сетка, алькантара, тисненая кожа и окрашенная кожа Nappa. В версии GT сиденья украшены контрастными декоративными элементами цвета Adamite, которые так же интегрированы в переднюю панель, панели дверей и центральную консоль.

Как базовые, так и опциональные передние сиденья нового Peugeot 308 сертифицированы по стандарту AGR (Aktion für Gesunder Rücken) и были усовершенствованы с точки зрения эргономики и диапазонов регулировки. Сиденья могут оснащаться 10-позиционными электрорегулировками с функцией памяти для двух положений. В качестве опции для передних сидений доступна 8-камерная система пневмомассажа с различными программами и функцией обогрева.

Высокого комфорта для пассажиров заднего ряда удалось достичь за счет увеличения колесной базы (+55 мм), что положительно сказалось на запасе пространства в коленях. Начиная с комплектации Allure для задних пассажиров предусмотрены два разъема USB-C (зарядка и зарядка+передача данных) в задней части центральной консоли. В центральной части спинки заднего сиденья (складывающейся в пропорции 60:40) расположен откидной подлокотник с двумя подстаканниками и держателем для телефона.

Технологические усовершенствования коснулись и элементов остекления нового PEUGEOT 308:

    • лобовое стекло с обогревом
    • утолщенные стекла спереди и сзади
    • шумозащитные передние боковые стекла (в зависимости от версии)
    • безрамочное салонное зеркало заднего вида (начиная с версии Allure) с бирюзовым светодиодом на гибридных версиях, сигнализирующим другим участникам движения, что автомобиль передвигается с нулевым уровнем выбросов.

Усовершенствованная климатическая система обеспечивает еще более высокий уровень температурного комфорта, а для пассажиров заднего ряда предусмотрены воздуховоды на задней части центральной консоли.

Чистый воздух в салоне нового PEUGEOT 308 обеспечивает система AQS (Air Quality System). Она непрерывно анализирует состояние воздуха, поступающего в автомобиль, и может самостоятельно автоматически включать рециркуляцию. Начиная с версии GT абсолютное спокойствие гарантирует система фильтрации Clean Cabin, очищающая воздух в салоне от загрязняющих частиц и газов. Информация о качестве воздуха отображается на центральном сенсорном экране.

В новом PEUGEOT 308 установлена уникальная аудиосистему FOCAL® Premium Hi-Fi, ставшая результатом трехлетних совместных разработок PEUGEOT и французского бренда акустики Focal.

Она включает в себя 10 динамиков с эксклюзивными запатентованными технологиями:

    • 4 высокочастотных динамика («твитера») TNF с обратными куполами из алюминия
    • 4 низко-/среднечастотных динамика с мембраной Polyglass и подвесом с инерционным демпфером TMD высотой 165 мм
    • 1 центральный канал Polyglass
    • 1 овальный сабвуфер с тремя катушками Power Flower™

Они подключены к новому 12-канальному усилителю мощностью 690 Вт (класса D) и дополнены системой цифровой обработки аудиосигнала ARKAMYS. Места расположения динамиков были совместно рассчитаны специалистами PEUGEOT и Focal таким образом, чтобы гарантировать впечатляющее звучание в автомобиле. В результате акустическая система нового Peugeot 308 обеспечивает точную и масштабную звуковую сцену, четкую и детализированную передачу вокала и глубокие низкие частоты.

Peugeot 308

Двигатели

Гибридные силовые установки являются ярким примером философии Бренда «Power of Choice». Для нового PEUGEOT 308 будут предлагаться два варианта гибридных двигателей:

    • HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 / передний привод / сочетание двигателя PureTech мощностью 180 л.с. (132 кВт) и электромотора мощностью 81 кВт, подключенного к автоматической коробке передач e-EAT8 / выбросы CO₂ от 26 г/км, запас хода на электротяге 59 км (согласно протоколу WLTP, в процессе утверждения)
    • HYBRID 180 e-EAT8 / передний привод / сочетание двигателя PureTech мощностью 150 л.с. (110 кВт) и электромотора мощностью 81 кВт, подключенного к автоматической коробке передач e-EAT8 / выбросы CO₂ от 25 г/км, запас хода на электротяге 60 км (согласно протоколу WLTP, в процессе утверждения)

Литий-ионная батарея имеет емкость 12,4 кВт·ч и мощность 102 кВт. Предлагается два типа бортовых зарядных устройств, позволяющих удовлетворить все пожелания клиентов к зарядке: в базовой комплектации устанавливается однофазное бортовое устройство мощностью 3,7 кВт, а в качестве опции – однофазное устройство мощностью 7,4 кВт.

Ниже приведены ориентировочные показатели продолжительности зарядки:

    • от устройства Wall Box (32 А) мощностью 7,4 кВт: полная зарядка за 1 час 55 минут при использовании однофазного бортового зарядного устройства мощностью 7,4 кВт
    • от усиленной розетки (16 A) полная зарядка за 3 часа 50 минут при использовании однофазного бортового зарядного устройства мощностью 3,7 кВт
    • от стандартной розетки (8 A) полная зарядка за 7 часов 5 минут при использовании однофазного бортового зарядного устройства мощностью 3,7 кВт

Новый PEUGEOT 308 предлагается с двигателями внутреннего сгорания, соответствующими стандарту Евро-6, которые в настоящее время проходят одобрения по протоколу WLTP.

3-цилиндровые бензиновые двигатели с рабочим объемом 1,2 л:

    • PureTech 110 S&S МТ6
    • PureTech 130 S&S МТ6
    • PureTech 130 S&S AT8

4-цилиндровые дизельные двигатели с рабочим объемом 1,5 л:

    • BlueHDi 130 S&S МТ6
    • BlueHDi 130 S&S AT8

Peugeot 308

Экосистема PEUGEOT

В эпоху энергетического перехода бренд PEUGEOT в целях поддержки своих клиентов предлагает целый ряд сервисов, базирующихся на трех главных столпах.

PEUGEOT Easy-Charge (простая зарядка), или как обеспечить клиентам Peugeot простой доступ к различным решениям в области зарядки:

    • широкий ряд предложений по зарядке в домашних условиях или на работе с использованием разнообразного оборудования (усиленная розетка, устройство Wall box, Smart Wall box и т.д.), диагностика для оценки имеющейся электрической инфраструктуры и выбора наилучшего решения, а также выполнение работ по установке и подключению нашими рекомендованными партнерами
    • предложение по зарядке на общедоступных станциях с использованием сервисов Free2Move с доступом к сети из более чем 220 000 терминалов в Европе: предварительный выбор станции в зависимости от расстояния, скорости и стоимости зарядки.

PEUGEOT Easy-care (простое обслуживание), или как оказать поддержку нашим клиентам при эксплуатации автомобиля и позволить им наслаждаться им без каких-либо забот:

    • новые симуляторы и цифровые сервисы помогают ближе познакомиться с темой электромобильности на сайтах PEUGEOT
    • персональные сервисные контракты и программы помощи на дорогах, которые могут быть включены в единый финансовый пакет, позволяющий вам получать удовольствие от своего автомобиля без каких-либо забот
    • сертификация емкости батареи во время сервиса с целью облегчить процесс перепродажи автомобиля благодаря гарантированному уровню емкости его батареи
    • гарантия на батарею сроком 8 лет или 160 000 км, предусматривающая сохранение 70% ее зарядной емкости

Используя приложение для смартфона MyPeugeot® или центральный дисплей автомобиля, можно выполнить следующие операции:

    • активировать или запрограммировать предварительную регулировку микроклимата в салоне. Кроме обеспечения комфорта в салоне автомобиля, подключенного к сети питания, эта функция позволяет оптимизировать запас хода (более быстрая настройка параметров заданной температуры при запуске) и быстрее добиться оптимальной рабочей температуры батареи
    • запрограммировать, запустить или отложить зарядку батареи и проверить ее статус

В некоторых странах уже сейчас начал работу онлайн-магазин PEUGEOT. Благодаря этому сайту клиенты могут приобрести новый автомобиль, сдать старый и оформить кредит на новый со своего смартфона, планшета или персонального компьютера в режиме онлайн. У каждого клиента есть возможность бесплатно заказать доставку автомобиля на дом при тщательном соблюдении всех стандартов безопасности.

В новой эмблеме PEUGEOT особенно ярко проявляется индивидуальность и характер бренда, и первым автомобилем с новым гербом стал новый PEUGEOT 308. Неподвластный времени бренд, олицетворяющий французские традиции и технологии, открывает новую страницу своей истории, транслируя две ключевые ценности: «Жить здесь и сейчас» и «Выбирать качество во всём». Цель PEUGEOT – предложить существующим и будущим клиентам бренд, соответствующий их ожиданиям и потребностям.

Новый PEUGEOT 308 поступит в продажу на рынки Европы во второй половине 2021 года. Автомобиль будет выпускаться во Франции в городе Мюлуз.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
308Peugeot
  Categories:
Новостислайдер
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

На Крымском мосту наносят разметку

На Крымском мосту наносят разметку 1

Ford EcoSport – 10 тысяч штук в Набережных Челнах

Ford EcoSport – 10 тысяч штук в Набережных Челнах 0

Москву продолжат облагораживать

Москву продолжат облагораживать 8

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.