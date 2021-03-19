Новый Peugeot 308 в новом фирменном стиле

Peugeot 308 - \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430: 7 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 Peugeot 308 - \u043b\u0430\u0443\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0439, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u00ab\u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 2014\u00bb. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 Peugeot \u0441 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Peugeot 308 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043b \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e PEUGEOT 308 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 PEUGEOT i-Cockpit\u00ae, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 i-Connect\u00ae Advanced. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 PEUGEOT 308 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435. \u041f\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435, \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0412 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 PEUGEOT 308 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438, \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0434-\u0438\u043d, \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435. \u041d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044f\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0418\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e PEUGEOT 308 \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 55 \u043c\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443\u044d\u0442 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430, \u0430 \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 20 \u043c\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0414\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0442\u0430\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 (PEUGEOT 205, 208, 308...), \u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443\u044d\u0442\u0430. \u042d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 PEUGEOT 308 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u0451\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0414\u041d\u041a \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e PEUGEOT 308 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f PEUGEOT. \u041e\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430. \u0417\u0430 \u0433\u0435\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043a \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u044e \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u0421\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0441 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u00ab\u043a\u043b\u044b\u043a\u0438 \u043b\u044c\u0432\u0430\u00bb, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e PEUGEOT 308. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044e PEUGEOT \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u2013 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0447\u044c\u044e. \u0412\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 GT\/GT Pack \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 PEUGEOT Matrix LED. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0451\u0445 \u00ab\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u044c\u0432\u0430\u00bb. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e PEUGEOT 308 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e 7 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430: \t \t\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b\u0439 Olivine Green, \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439 Vertigo Blue, \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 Elixir Red, \u0436\u0435\u043c\u0447\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e-\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 Pearl White, \u0431\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043d\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 Ice White, \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0439 Artense Grey \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a Perla Nera Black \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 PEUGEOT i-Cockpit\u00ae \u0424\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 PEUGEOT i-Cockpit\u00ae \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0442\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0414\u041d\u041a PEUGEOT. \u0421 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f. \u0412 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c PEUGEOT 308 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0435, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 PEUGEOT i-Connect\u00ae. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c (\u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e) \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043e, \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430, \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0437 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Active \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 10-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f GT \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (\u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f TomTom, \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043e\/\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e, \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0442.\u0434.), \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0436\u043a\u0430. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 PEUGEOT i-Cockpit\u00ae \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e PEUGEOT 308 \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440 \u043d\u0435 \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b: \t \t\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0436\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a (\u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043d\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430) \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0438 (\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430 \u0438 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447) 8-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0410\u041a\u041f\u041f \t\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (Electric, Hybrid, Eco, Normal \u0438 Sport \u2013 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f) \u0412 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432. \u041e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430: \t \t\u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \t\u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430 USB-C (\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 + \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430\/\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445) \t\u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e 34 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \t\u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0412 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 PEUGEOT 308 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435. \u041c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 (\u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 8 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438) \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u2013 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435, \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b \u0432\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c, \u0442\u043a\u0430\u043d\u044c\u044e, \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 Alcantara\u00ae \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u0437 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f. PEUGEOT i-Connect \u0438 i-Connect Advanced \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u2013 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f (\u0434\u043e 8 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439) \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f, \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438. \u0424\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0438 \u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0443 Bluetooth \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 10-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f. \u0417\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u044f\u0440\u043b\u044b\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u043d \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0443 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u0437, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0448\u0443 \u00abHome\u00bb \u2013 \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u0412 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0445 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438, \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0434\u043e\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f. \u041c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430-\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 PEUGEOT i-Connect Advanced \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 TomTom. \u041a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u0438 10-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430, \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u00abOK PEUGEOT\u00bb, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0445, \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 PEUGEOT 308 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0448\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0438 \u043a \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 Drive Assist 2.0 (\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430), \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 Stop and Go (\u0410\u041a\u041f\u041f EAT8), \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438: \t \t\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 70 \u0434\u043e 180 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \t\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 (\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f) \t\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445 (\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e 180 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447) \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e PEUGEOT 308 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430: \t \t\u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043e\u043d \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f (75 \u043c) \t\u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c (\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445) \t\u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430 180\u00b0 \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u043c\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \t\u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u044c\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 (\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439, \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438) \t\u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\/\u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \t\u041e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432 \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \t\u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 E-call+ \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0435 \t\u0420\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0412 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 PEUGEOT 308 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430: \t \t\u0410\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 Stop and Go (\u0410\u041a\u041f\u041f EAT8) \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \t\u0410\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c, \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 30 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u041a\u041f\u041f, \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \t\u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 7 \u0434\u043e 140 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438) \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \t\u0410\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438) \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \t\u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 65 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \t\u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \t\u0420\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432 (\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043e\u0431\u0433\u043e\u043d \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0442.\u0434.) \t\u041f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0439 \t\u0421\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430, \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \t\u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u042d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 PEUGEOT 308 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 EMP2, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u2013 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u041d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u0417\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 PEUGEOT 308 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u044f\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435: \t \t\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 11 \u0441\u043c \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 4,36 \u043c \t\u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d \t\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 55 \u043c\u043c \u0434\u043e 2,675 \u043c, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \t\u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 20 \u043c\u043c \u0434\u043e 1,44 \u041e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 412 \u043b. \u043f\u043b\u044e\u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 28 \u043b. \u0421\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 1323 \u043b. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 PEUGEOT 308 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439: \u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Cx \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 0,28 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u0438 SCx 0,62 \u043c\u00b2. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 (\u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044b, \u0434\u0435\u0444\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b, \u0434\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0440, \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430, \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043d\u0438\u0449\u0430 \u0438 \u0442.\u0434.) \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b. \u0421\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u0432 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u044f\u0442 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 PEUGEOT 308 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442 16 \u0434\u043e 18 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0439 A \u0438 A+. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u041a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 CO\u2082 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e PEUGEOT 308. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043a\u043b\u0435\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 PEUGEOT 308 \u0434\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0443\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430 10,5 \u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e PEUGEOT 308 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438: \u043f\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0442\u043a\u0430\u043d\u044c, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430, \u0430\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0430, \u0442\u0438\u0441\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430 Nappa. \u0412 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 GT \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 Adamite, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0436\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044c. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Peugeot 308 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443 AGR (Aktion f\u00fcr Gesunder R\u00fccken) \u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u0421\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f 10-\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043c\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 8-\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043c\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0430 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u044b (+55 \u043c\u043c), \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0445. \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Allure \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430 USB-C (\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430+\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445) \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438. \u0412 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f (\u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438 60:40) \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0441\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e PEUGEOT 308: \t \t\u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \t\u0443\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \t\u0448\u0443\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430 (\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438) \t\u0431\u0435\u0437\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 (\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Allure) \u0441 \u0431\u0438\u0440\u044e\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u0423\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438. \u0427\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e PEUGEOT 308 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 AQS (Air Quality System). \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 GT \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Clean Cabin, \u043e\u0447\u0438\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0440\u044f\u0437\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446 \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432. \u0418\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435. \u0412 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c PEUGEOT 308 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 FOCAL\u00ae Premium Hi-Fi, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a PEUGEOT \u0438 \u0444\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0443\u0437\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0430\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 Focal. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f 10 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438: \t \t4 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430 (\u00ab\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u00bb) TNF \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f \t4 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e-\/\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u043c\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0439 Polyglass \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c TMD \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439 165 \u043c\u043c \t1 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b Polyglass \t1 \u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u0431\u0432\u0443\u0444\u0435\u0440 \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 Power Flower\u2122 \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 12-\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 690 \u0412\u0442 (\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 D) \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430 ARKAMYS. \u041c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 PEUGEOT \u0438 Focal \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Peugeot 308 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0443, \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0443 \u0432\u043e\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u044b. \u0414\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0413\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0438 \u0411\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u00abPower of Choice\u00bb. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e PEUGEOT 308 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439: \t \tHYBRID 225 e-EAT8 \/ \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 \/ \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f PureTech \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 180 \u043b.\u0441. (132 \u043a\u0412\u0442) \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 81 \u043a\u0412\u0442, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 e-EAT8 \/ \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b CO\u2082 \u043e\u0442 26 \u0433\/\u043a\u043c, \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0433\u0435 59 \u043a\u043c (\u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0443 WLTP, \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0443\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f) \tHYBRID 180 e-EAT8 \/ \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 \/ \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f PureTech \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 150 \u043b.\u0441. (110 \u043a\u0412\u0442) \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 81 \u043a\u0412\u0442, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 e-EAT8 \/ \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b CO\u2082 \u043e\u0442 25 \u0433\/\u043a\u043c, \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0433\u0435 60 \u043a\u043c (\u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0443 WLTP, \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0443\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f) \u041b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0439-\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 12,4 \u043a\u0412\u0442\u00b7\u0447 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 102 \u043a\u0412\u0442. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0435: \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0444\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 3,7 \u043a\u0412\u0442, \u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0444\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 7,4 \u043a\u0412\u0442. \u041d\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438: \t \t\u043e\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 Wall Box (32 \u0410) \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 7,4 \u043a\u0412\u0442: \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430 1 \u0447\u0430\u0441 55 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0444\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 7,4 \u043a\u0412\u0442 \t\u043e\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 (16 A) \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430 3 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430 50 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0444\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 3,7 \u043a\u0412\u0442 \t\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 (8 A) \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430 7 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432 5 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0444\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 3,7 \u043a\u0412\u0442 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 PEUGEOT 308 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e-6, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0443 WLTP. 3-\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 1,2 \u043b: \t \tPureTech 110 S&S \u041c\u04226 \tPureTech 130 S&S \u041c\u04226 \tPureTech 130 S&S AT8 4-\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 1,5 \u043b: \t \tBlueHDi 130 S&S \u041c\u04226 \tBlueHDi 130 S&S AT8 \u042d\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 PEUGEOT \u0412 \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0443 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 PEUGEOT \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432, \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043f\u0430\u0445. PEUGEOT Easy-Charge (\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430), \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c Peugeot \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438: \t \t\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f (\u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0437\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Wall box, Smart Wall box \u0438 \u0442.\u0434.), \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \t\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432 Free2Move \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043e\u043c \u043a \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c 220\u00a0000 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435: \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438. PEUGEOT Easy-care (\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435), \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442: \t \t\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0430\u0445 PEUGEOT \t\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442 \t\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u0441 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044e \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \t\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044e \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c 8 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043b\u0438 160 000 \u043a\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 70% \u0435\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430 MyPeugeot\u00ae \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438: \t \t\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u044d\u0442\u0430 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 (\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0435) \u0438 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \t\u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u0412 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0437\u0438\u043d PEUGEOT. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0443 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0441\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0448\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u044c\u044e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d. \u0423 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435 PEUGEOT \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0433\u0435\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 PEUGEOT 308. \u041d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434, \u043e\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0444\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0443\u0437\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0443 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438: \u00ab\u0416\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441\u00bb \u0438 \u00ab\u0412\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0451\u043c\u00bb. \u0426\u0435\u043b\u044c PEUGEOT \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 PEUGEOT 308 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u044b \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0435 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u041c\u044e\u043b\u0443\u0437.