Castrol представляет Castrol ON – новую линейку жидкостей для повышения эксплуатационных характеристик электромобилей
10 марта 15:11 2021

Castrol объявляет о запуске Castrol ON, нового бренда линейки жидкостей для электромобилей

Его ассортимент включает трансмиссионные, охлаждающие жидкости и смазки для электромобилей. Передовые трансмиссионные жидкости продлевают срок службы трансмиссии и позволяют электромобилям преодолевать более длинные расстояния на одном заряде. Охлаждающие жидкости помогают избежать перегрева батареи даже в экстремальных условиях и позволяют ей выдерживать сверхбыструю зарядку  (> 150 кВт). Смазки делают работу электромобиля более эффективной, сводя к минимуму скачки температуры и увеличивая срок службы компонентов.

Таким образом, жидкости Castrol ON помогают автомобильной промышленности решить три ключевые задачи, способствующие массовому внедрению электромобилей, как ранее было отмечено в исследовании Castrol Accelerating the EVolution. Этими задачами являются время зарядки длительностью  31 минута, запас хода 469 километров и стоимость электромобиля 36 000 долларов.

Переход к массовому использованию электромобилей

В связи со стремлением многих стран ускорить процесс запрета на продажу новых автомобилей с двигателями внутреннего сгорания (ДВС) и ожиданиями, что к 2050 году 80% легковых автомобилей станут электрическими, гонка продолжается. Ее главные цели – решение ключевых задач, препятствующих переходу к массовому использованию электрического транспорта, и обеспечение соответствия эксплуатационных характеристик электромобилей ожиданиям потребителей.

Помимо расширенного ассортимента жидкостей для «первой заливки» в электромобили, компания Castrol также разработала жидкости для автосервисов  Castrol ON e-Transmission Fluid E1, которые станут доступны  на китайском рынке в 2021 году.

Castrol ON: впереди всех

Линейка жидкостей Castrol для электромобилей была разработана в тесном сотрудничестве с партнерами, включая гоночную команду Jaguar Racing Formula E. Сотрудничество в сфере автоспорта говорит о том, что новые технологии могут быть испытаны и доведены до предела возможностей в экстремальных условиях гоночной трассы, прежде чем начнут применяться в транспортных средствах, передвигающихся по дорогам общего  пользования.

Мандир Сингх, первый вице-президент Castrol:

«Передовые технологии и инновации лежат в основе бренда Castrol уже более века. Мы постоянно стремимся создавать более качественные и актуальные продукты для удовлетворения постоянно меняющихся потребностей клиентов. Наше исследование Accelerating the EVolution показало, что для того, чтобы получить массовое распространение на рынке, электромобили должны преодолевать более дальние расстояния на одном заряде, заряжаться быстрее и иметь лучшее соотношение цены и качества. Ассортимент Castrol ON обеспечивает электромобили жидкостями, необходимыми для решения этих проблем. Применяя огромный опыт Castrol в этой новой области, мы помогаем формировать будущее автомобилестроения».

Новая линейка Castrol ON

Охлаждающие жидкости

Охлаждающая жидкость Castrol ON для электромобилей улучшает терморегулирование, охлаждая батарею и поддерживая стабильность температуры даже в экстремальных условиях. Это обеспечивает сверхбыструю зарядку и помогает продлить срок службы аккумулятора.

Трансмиссионные жидкости

Трансмиссионная жидкость Castrol ON обеспечивает улучшенную защиту и повышенную эффективность трансмиссии, продлевая срок ее службы и позволяя электромобилям работать дольше без подзарядки.

Смазки

Смазки Castrol ON обеспечивают оптимальную эффективность работы компонентов и продлевают срок их службы.

