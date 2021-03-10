Castrol представляет Castrol ON – новую линейку жидкостей для повышения эксплуатационных характеристик электромобилей

Castrol \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0435 Castrol ON, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0415\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0435. \u041e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0435\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0443\u00a0 (> 150 \u043a\u0412\u0442). \u0421\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f \u043a \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Castrol ON \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Castrol Accelerating the EVolution. \u042d\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u00a031 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0430, \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 469 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f 36 000 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u043a \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0412 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f (\u0414\u0412\u0421) \u0438 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a 2050 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 80% \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438, \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f. \u0415\u0435 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u2013 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043a \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u00ab\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0438\u00bb \u0432 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Castrol \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u00a0Castrol ON e-Transmission Fluid E1, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u00a0\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0432 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. Castrol ON: \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 Castrol \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0443 Jaguar Racing Formula E. \u0421\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u0445, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u00a0 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0440 \u0421\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0445, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 Castrol: \u00ab\u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0442 \u0432 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Castrol \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u043a\u0430. \u041c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0430\u0448\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 Accelerating the EVolution \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0435, \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0410\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 Castrol ON \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 Castrol \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u00bb. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 Castrol ON \u041e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u041e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c Castrol ON \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430. \u0422\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0422\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c Castrol ON \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438. \u0421\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u0421\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043a\u0438 Castrol ON \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b.