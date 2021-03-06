Росстандарт информирует об отзыве 2 автомобилей BMW

06 марта 09:55 2021

Федеральное агентство по техническому регулированию и метрологии информирует о согласовании программы мероприятий по проведению добровольного отзыва транспортных средств марки BMW.

Программа мероприятий представлена ООО “БМВ РУСЛАНД ТРЕЙДИНГ”, являющимся официальным представителем изготовителя BMW на российском рынке.

Отзыву подлежат 2 автомобиля BMW X5 (серия G05), реализованных в апреле 2020 года с VIN-кодами согласно приложению.

Причина отзыва транспортных средств: в процессе производства задних шин Continental была допущена ошибка обработки из-за которой отвердение шин выполнялось слишком долго. Вследствие этого возможно разрушение каркаса в боковой стороне шины, которое распознается по внезапному падению давления в шине. Не исключено также частичное или полное отделение профиля шины.

На всех транспортных средствах будет выполнена проверка номера DOT и номера формы летних шин Continental. При необходимости шины будут заменены.

Уполномоченные представители изготовителей ООО “БМВ РУСЛАНД ТРЕЙДИНГ” проинформируют владельцев автомобилей, подпадающих под отзыв, путем рассылки писем и/или по телефону о необходимости предоставить транспортное средство в ближайший дилерский центр для проведения ремонтных работ.

Одновременно владельцы могут самостоятельно, не дожидаясь сообщения уполномоченного дилера, определить, подпадает ли их транспортное средство под отзыв. Для этого необходимо сопоставить VIN-код собственного автомобиля с прилагаемым перечнем (файл во вкладке «документы»), либо воспользоваться интерактивным поиском.

Кроме того, узнать о наличии автомобиля в отзывной программе можно с помощью специального сервиса на сайте Auto.ru. Исходная информация для размещения на данном сервисе передается Росстандартом в рамках соответствующего соглашения.

Если автомобиль подпадает под отзывную программу владельцу такого автомобиля необходимо связаться с ближайшим дилерским центром и согласовать время визита. Все работы будут осуществляться бесплатно для владельцев.

