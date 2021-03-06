Росстандарт информирует об отзыве 2 автомобилей BMW

\u0424\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0430\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 BMW. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u041e\u041e\u041e "\u0411\u041c\u0412 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u041b\u0410\u041d\u0414 \u0422\u0420\u0415\u0419\u0414\u0418\u041d\u0413", \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f BMW \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435. \u041e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0442 2 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f BMW X5 (\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f G05), \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0435 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441 VIN-\u043a\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432: \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0448\u0438\u043d Continental \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0448\u0438\u0431\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043b\u0438\u0448\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e. \u0412\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u043f\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0435. \u041d\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b. \u041d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u0445 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 DOT \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0448\u0438\u043d Continental. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b. \u0423\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u041e\u041e\u041e "\u0411\u041c\u0412 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u041b\u0410\u041d\u0414 \u0422\u0420\u0415\u0419\u0414\u0418\u041d\u0413" \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432, \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0438\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0438\/\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u043e \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c VIN-\u043a\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u0435\u043c (\u0444\u0430\u0439\u043b \u0432\u043e \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u00ab\u0434\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b\u00bb), \u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 Auto.ru. \u0418\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0443 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0430. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432.