Online Genesis Lounge – инновационный формат взаимодействия с клиентами

Online Genesis Lounge – инновационный формат взаимодействия с клиентами
14 февраля 14:11 2021

Genesis создает новые формы коммуникации со своими клиентами

Помимо официального шоурума Genesis Lounge, расположенного на территории делового центра «Москва-Сити», бренд-пространство Genesis стало доступным в инновационном онлайн-формате.

Открыв соответствующую страницу на официальном сайте бренда, посетители могут совершить виртуальную экскурсию по шоуруму, познакомиться с ключевыми новинками бренда – кроссовером Genesis GV80 и седаном G80 нового поколения, а также скачать брошюры по всему модельному ряду бренда.

Отдельное преимущество онлайн-формата Genesis Lounge заключается в возможности связаться с консультантом, находящимся непосредственно в московском шоуруме бренда. Во время разговора менеджер-консультант Genesis расскажет о ключевых особенностях представленных автомобилей, покажет нюансы экстерьера и интерьера моделей, а также продемонстрирует доступные опции. При этом представитель бренда с помощью камеры покажет именно те моменты, о которых его попросит клиент, а также ответит на интересующие вопросы. Помимо этого, посетители Genesis Lounge в онлайн-формате могут записаться на тест-драйв и воспользоваться сервисом подписки Genesis Mobility. В последнем случае, консультант поможет клиенту с выбором доступных для подписки автомобилей и сделает резерв.

Genesis

«Online Lounge открывает новую страницу в истории бренда Genesis в России, – заявил Управляющий директор «Хёндэ Мотор СНГ» Алексей Калицев. – Благодаря этому инновационному формату, наши клиенты получают возможность посетить шоурум бренда, детально ознакомиться с представленными автомобилями, оформить на них подписку, не выходя из дома. Это особенно важно, учитывая, насколько клиенты Genesis ценят свое время. В дальнейшем Genesis продолжит реализовывать инновационные решения и предлагать своим клиентам самые передовые технологии и форматы взаимодействия», – добавил он.

В настоящее время экспозиция Genesis Lounge представлена двумя моделями – премиальным кроссовером GV80, а также седаном G80 нового поколения. Новый седан Genesis G80 предлагается на российском рынке с одним из двух вариантов бензиновых двигателей с турбонаддувом – 2,5-литровым рядным четырехцилиндровым (249 л.с., 422 Нм) и 3,5-литровым V6 (379 л.с., 530 Нм). Линейка силовых агрегатов кроссовера Genesis GV80 включает в себя идентичные бензиновые двигатели, а также 3,0-литровый 249-сильный турбодизель. В стандартное оснащение обеих моделей входят 8-ступенчатая автоматическая коробка передач, система полного привода, десять подушек безопасности, мультимедийная система с навигацией и сенсорным 14,5-дюймовым экраном, поддерживающая Apple Carplay и Android Auto, камера заднего вида, полностью светодиодные фары и задние фонари. Цены на седан Genesis G80 начинаются с отметки 3 500 000 рублей, а премиальный кроссовер GV80 можно приобрести за сумму от 4 050 000 рублей.

Genesis

Клиенты Genesis также могут оформить онлайн-подписку Genesis Mobility на обе модели. Стоимость подписки на Genesis G80 составит от 89 тысяч рублей в месяц, а на Genesis GV80 – от 99 тысяч рублей в месяц, при оформлении подписки на год. Сервис Genesis Mobility имеет целый ряд преимуществ, поскольку в тариф уже включено полное страхование автомобиля без франшизы, техническое обслуживание, консьерж-сервис и возможность использования автомобиля как на территории России, так и за её пределами. Это позволяет пользователям сервиса Genesis Mobility почувствовать себя полноценными владельцами автомобиля, не беспокоясь о насущных вопросах.

Шоурум Genesis Lounge, расположенный на территории престижного делового центра Москва-Сити, также открыт для личного посещения клиентами. Двухэтажное здание фирменного lounge-пространства работает с июня 2019 года и уже стало популярной площадкой, посетители которой могут познакомиться с модельным рядом Genesis и историей автомобильного бренда. Кроме того, lounge-зона выступает местом для диалогов с популярными медийными гостями и ведущими автомобильным экспертами.

Главным приоритетом Genesis Lounge является комфорт и забота о клиентах, в связи с чем соблюдаются все санитарно-гигиенические требования, установленные государственными органами власти. В шоуруме могут присутствовать одновременно не более четырех человек. Посетителям предлагаются маски и перчатки, для обработки рук установлены санитайзеры. В помещении каждые два часа проводится противовирусная обработка всех поверхностей.

Genesis

Посетить Genesis Lounge в «Москва-Сити» можно только по предварительной записи через сайт или по телефону +7 800 777 50 51. Шоурум работает без выходных с 10.00 до 21.00.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
GenesisGenesis Lounge
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

ЛДПР предложила уменьшить срок ОСАГО до 1 дня

ЛДПР предложила уменьшить срок ОСАГО до 1 дня 0

Aston Martin разрабатывает новую платформу для спорткаров

Aston Martin разрабатывает новую платформу для спорткаров 0

На арене: Hawtai Santa Fe 5

На арене: Hawtai Santa Fe 5 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.