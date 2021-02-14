Online Genesis Lounge – инновационный формат взаимодействия с клиентами

Genesis \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0430 Genesis Lounge, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u00ab\u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0430-\u0421\u0438\u0442\u0438\u00bb, \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434-\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Genesis \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435. \u041e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u043f\u043e \u0448\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0443, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u2013 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c Genesis GV80 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c G80 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0440\u043e\u0448\u044e\u0440\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u041e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0430 Genesis Lounge \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0448\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u0412\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0442 Genesis \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u044e\u0430\u043d\u0441\u044b \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u043e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 Genesis Lounge \u0432 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 Genesis Mobility. \u0412 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u0440\u0432. \u00abOnline Lounge \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0443 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Genesis \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, - \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0423\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u00ab\u0425\u0451\u043d\u0434\u044d \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0421\u041d\u0413\u00bb \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u041a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432. \u2013 \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0443, \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0448\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443, \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e, \u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b Genesis \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f. \u0412 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c Genesis \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f\u00bb, - \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043e\u043d. \u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044f Genesis Lounge \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c GV80, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c G80 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d Genesis G80 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0441 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u043e\u043c \u2013 2,5-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c (249 \u043b.\u0441., 422 \u041d\u043c) \u0438 3,5-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c V6 (379 \u043b.\u0441., 530 \u041d\u043c). \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 Genesis GV80 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 3,0-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 249-\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u0412 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 8-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043a \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c 14,5-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f Apple Carplay \u0438 Android Auto, \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d Genesis G80 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 3 500 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 GV80 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0442 4 050 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b Genesis \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443 Genesis Mobility \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0421\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 Genesis G80 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0442 89 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446, \u0430 \u043d\u0430 Genesis GV80 \u2013 \u043e\u0442 99 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 Genesis Mobility \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u0442\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0444 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0444\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0448\u0438\u0437\u044b, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0436-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0435\u0451 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 Genesis Mobility \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0443\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0445. \u0428\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c Genesis Lounge, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0430-\u0421\u0438\u0442\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0414\u0432\u0443\u0445\u044d\u0442\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e lounge-\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c Genesis \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, lounge-\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c Genesis Lounge \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445, \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e-\u0433\u0438\u0433\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412 \u0448\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043a\u0438, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043a \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0439\u0437\u0435\u0440\u044b. \u0412 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c Genesis Lounge \u0432 \u00ab\u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0430-\u0421\u0438\u0442\u0438\u00bb \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0443 +7 800 777 50 51. \u0428\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441 10.00 \u0434\u043e 21.00.