Старт серийного производства Volkswagen ID.3

05 февраля 20:11 2021

На территории Стеклянной мануфактуры в Дрездене началось серийное производство Volkswagen ID.3

Это вторая площадка, на которой производится модель ID.3, и уже четвертое предприятие в мире, где выпускаются автомобили Volkswagen на базе модульной матрицы электрического привода (Modular Electric Drive — MEB). Вместе с тем Volkswagen открывает новую главу в истории столицы Саксонии: в ближайшие годы «Центр мобильности будущего» будет преобразован в «Дом семейства моделей ID.».

Главная цель проекта — создать образец для других площадок Volkswagen в Германии, предлагая клиентам, посетителям и гостям всесторонний опыт взаимодействия с семейством моделей ID. — от первоначальных рекомендаций, тест-драйвов и экскурсий по производству до совместного создания автомобилей ID.3, проведения мероприятий и выдачи электромобилей. В процессе стратегической реорганизации дополнительное внимание уделяется развитию площадки для проведения научно-исследовательских и конструкторских работ. Здесь реализуются пилотные инновационные проекты, которые в будущем заработают на полную мощность на других заводах Volkswagen.

Volkswagen ID.3

Начало производства: первый ID.3 сошел с конвейера Стеклянной мануфактуры в Дрездене

Томас Ульбрих (Thomas Ulbrich), член правления Volkswagen, ответственный за электрическую мобильность, отметил:

«Volkswagen продолжает активно расширять присутствие на рынке электромобилей. Для этого, помимо выпуска новых моделей с электрическим приводом, мы трансформируем глобальную производственную сеть. В Дрездене для производства электромобилей семейства ID. и платформы MEB проводится преобразование уже четвертой площадки Volkswagen. Одновременно с этим каждую неделю увеличиваются объемы производства на заводе электромобилей в Цвиккау и на двух наших заводах в Китае. Тем самым мы подтверждаем наши амбиции в отношении мирового лидерства в области электрической мобильности».

Дэнни Ауэрсвальд, руководитель Стеклянной мануфактуры, отметил:

«Стеклянная мануфактура играет важную роль для марки Volkswagen: здесь посетители, клиенты и гости напрямую взаимодействуют с мобильностью будущего. Мы одновременно промышленное предприятие, туристическая достопримечательность, место для проведения мероприятий, испытательная лаборатория и центр передачи автомобилей. Приступая к производству модели ID.3, мы открываем путь для стратегической реорганизации марки».

Председатель производственного совета Стеклянной мануфактуры Томас Элиг (Thomas Aehlig) отметил:

«В 2017 году наша мануфактура первой из производственных площадок марки была полностью преобразована под задачи электрической мобильности. Что очень важно, производственный совет, как и раньше, продолжает сохранять рабочие места здесь, в Дрездене. Мы гарантируем марке и концерну дополнительные преимущества от перехода к новым направлениям бизнеса. С технической точки зрения, сейчас на территории Стеклянной мануфактуры мы можем производить еще больше моделей на базе MEB».

Сеть предприятий, на которых производятся автомобили на базе платформы MEB, увеличивается в мировом масштабе

Стеклянная мануфактура — уже четвертая мировая площадка, выпускающая электромобили Volkswagen на базе модульной матрицы электрического привода. Первые электромобили на базе MEB были произведены на заводе в Цвиккау. В конце 2020 года производство моделей на платформе MEB стартовало на площадках Антин и Фошань (Китай). Суммарная производственная мощность четырех заводов составляет более 900.000 автомобилей в год. Следующими под модели на базе MEB планируется преобразовать площадки в Эмдене, Ганновере и Чаттануге (США).

Как и при запуске производства e-Golf в 2017 году, Volkswagen ID.3 будет изготавливаться в одну смену с понедельника по пятницу. При этом недельный объем производства составит 35 автомобилей.

Новые направления бизнеса позволят сохранить рабочие места на предприятии

Помимо организации нового производства, здесь будут созданы новые направления и расширены старые сферы бизнеса. В данный момент на заводе Volkswagen в Дрездене работают 380 сотрудников.

В будущем количество автомобилей, передаваемых владельцам на Стеклянной мануфактуре, должно значительно увеличиться. Для этого на территории предприятия был организован второй пункт выдачи. Ожидается, что количество транспортных средств, передаваемых покупателям, вырастет с 1.301 автомобиля в 2019 году до 3.296 автомобилей в 2020 году, а в 2021 году планируется достигнуть отметки в 5.000 автомобилей. На 2022 год поставлена цель передать владельцам около 9.700 автомобилей.

Кроме того, в Дрездене продолжается расширение испытательного комплекса. Он является неотъемлемой частью мировой сети испытательных станций, созданных для дальнейшего совершенствования автомобилей. Среди основных задач этого комплекса — испытание вспомогательных систем для водителя, мобильных онлайн-служб, двигателей и ходовой части.

В сервисе технического обслуживания будут проводиться осмотр и ремонт автомобилей с пробегом. Подготовка электромобилей к передаче клиентам также будет осуществляться на Стеклянной мануфактуре.

Кроме того, на территории Стеклянной мануфактуры продолжается работа над проектом Индустрия 4.0. Его основополагающий принцип — автоматизация и цифровая трансформация сложных сборочных и логистических операций. В частности, завод станет пилотной площадкой Volkswagen, предназначенной для разработки новых технологий и их применения в реальных производственных процессах.

Два этапа подготовки оборудования для производства ID.3

В начале 2021 года производство на Стеклянной мануфактуре было модернизировано с учетом требований к моделям на основе модульной матрицы электрического привода. Первые преобразования перед выпуском ID.3 проводились летом 2020 года. На этом этапе был модернизирован один из семи участков — так называемый «марьяж», на котором кузов стыкуется с ходовой частью. Среди мер по переоборудованию, которые проводились зимой, можно отметить, например, возведение системы для установки панорамной крыши и адаптацию захватных устройств, предназначенных для установки места водителя и сидений.

Volkswagen ID.3

Стеклянная мануфактура в Дрездене: завод по производству электромобилей с 2017 года и выставка решений для электрической мобильности

С момента открытия в 2001 году с конвейера Стеклянной мануфактуры сходили седан Phaeton (84.235 автомобилей, 2001–2016 гг.), Bentley Flying Spur (2.186 автомобилец, 2005–2006 гг. и 2013–2014 гг.) и e-Golf (50.401 автомобиль, с 2017 года).

Начало выпуска модели e-Golf ознаменовало стратегическую реорганизацию компании в «Центр мобильности будущего». Инновационные бизнес-идеи, среди которых выделяются «Инкубатор мобильности будущего» (программа Volkswagen для развития стартапов) и «Кампус мобильности будущего» (лаборатория для обучения и дополнительного образования), а также расширение возможностей для передачи автомобилей клиентам и испытательной площадки в рамках проекта Индустрия 4.0 подготовили Стеклянную мануфактуру к требованиям завтрашнего дня. Благодаря серийному производству модели ID.3 и стратегической реорганизации в «Дом семейства моделей ID.» успешная трансформация предприятия будет продолжаться.

