Старт серийного производства Volkswagen ID.3

\u041d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0421\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u0414\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Volkswagen ID.3 \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c ID.3, \u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Volkswagen \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0446\u044b \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 (Modular Electric Drive \u2014 MEB). \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u043c Volkswagen \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0443 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0446\u044b \u0421\u0430\u043a\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0438: \u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u00ab\u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u00bb \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0432 \u00ab\u0414\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 ID.\u00bb. \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u2014 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0446 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043e\u043a Volkswagen \u0432 \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 ID. \u2014 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u0434\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 ID.3, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044e \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e-\u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442. \u0417\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445 Volkswagen. \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430: \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 ID.3 \u0441\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0421\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u0414\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u0422\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0441 \u0423\u043b\u044c\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0445 (Thomas Ulbrich), \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Volkswagen, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b: \u00abVolkswagen \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u043c\u044b \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c. \u0412 \u0414\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 ID. \u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b MEB \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 Volkswagen. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0426\u0432\u0438\u043a\u043a\u0430\u0443 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u041a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435. \u0422\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb. \u0414\u044d\u043d\u043d\u0438 \u0410\u0443\u044d\u0440\u0441\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0434, \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0421\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b: \u00ab\u0421\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Volkswagen: \u0437\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e. \u041c\u044b \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435, \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044f \u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 ID.3, \u043c\u044b \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438\u00bb. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0421\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0422\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0441 \u042d\u043b\u0438\u0433 (Thomas Aehlig) \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b: \u00ab\u0412 2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043e\u043a \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0427\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0437\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c, \u0432 \u0414\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0435. \u041c\u044b \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430. \u0421 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0421\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u043c\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 MEB\u00bb. \u0421\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b MEB, \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435 \u0421\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u2014 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Volkswagen \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0446\u044b \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 MEB \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u0426\u0432\u0438\u043a\u043a\u0430\u0443. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 MEB \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0410\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u0424\u043e\u0448\u0430\u043d\u044c (\u041a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0439). \u0421\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 900.000 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0434. \u0421\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 MEB \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u042d\u043c\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0435, \u0413\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0438 \u0427\u0430\u0442\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0433\u0435 (\u0421\u0428\u0410). \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 e-Golf \u0432 2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, Volkswagen ID.3 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0443 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0443. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 35 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0437\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430. \u0412 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 Volkswagen \u0432 \u0414\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 380 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0421\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435, \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438. \u041e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c, \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442 \u0441 1.301 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0434\u043e 3.296 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u0430 \u0432 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0432 5.000 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u0430 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 9.700 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432 \u0414\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430. \u041e\u043d \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0442\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430 \u2014 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431, \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0421\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0421\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0418\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u044f 4.0. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f \u2014 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439. \u0412 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439 Volkswagen, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445. \u0414\u0432\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 ID.3 \u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0421\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043a \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0446\u044b \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c ID.3 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u2014 \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u00ab\u043c\u0430\u0440\u044c\u044f\u0436\u00bb, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0442\u044b\u043a\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0439, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0438 \u0438 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0421\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0414\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0435: \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0421 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 2001 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0421\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d Phaeton (84.235 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, 2001\u20132016 \u0433\u0433.), Bentley Flying Spur (2.186 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0446, 2005\u20132006 \u0433\u0433. \u0438 2013\u20132014 \u0433\u0433.) \u0438 e-Golf (50.401 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0441 2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430). \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 e-Golf \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0435\u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u00ab\u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u00bb. \u0418\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0438, \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u00ab\u0418\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0431\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u00bb (\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 Volkswagen \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0432) \u0438 \u00ab\u041a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0443\u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u00bb (\u043b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f), \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0418\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u044f 4.0 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0421\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 \u043a \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043d\u044f. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 ID.3 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u00ab\u0414\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 ID.\u00bb \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f.