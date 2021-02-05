Mitsubishi объявила цены на обновлённый кроссовер Eclipse Cross и технические характеристики автомобиля

\u041c\u041c\u0421 \u0420\u0443\u0441, \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044c\u044e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Mitsubishi \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0420\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u041a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0445\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d \u0438 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0441\u044c, \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Eclipse Cross. \u0421\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0420\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0451\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0451 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 Dynamic Shield, \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. Eclipse Cross \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0451\u043c\u043e\u043c 2.0 \u043b. \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u0418\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0441\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f: \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Mitsubishi Connect \u0441 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c 8 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043b\u044e\u043a\u043e\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Eclipse Cross \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0451\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442 2\u00a0379\u00a0000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 6,9% \u0434\u043e 5 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u0410\u041e \u041c\u0421 \u0411\u0430\u043d\u043a \u0420\u0443\u0441. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0430, \u0420\u0443\u0431 2.0 Intense 2WD CVT 2\u00a0379 000 2.0 Instyle 2WD CVT 2\u00a0469 000 1.5T Ultimate 4WD CVT 2\u00a0719 000 \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d Eclipse Cross \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0451 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0438 LED \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 Dynamic Shield. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 18-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u0414\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 140 \u043c\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0451\u043c\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0443 (+15%), \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043e\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 331 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440 (\u043f\u043e VDA). \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Eclipse Cross \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0432 3 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u0414\u0432\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c 2.0 \u043b. \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 150 \u043b.\u0441., \u0443 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 1.5 \u043b. \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 150 \u043b.\u0441. \u041e\u0431\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 92 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0435. \u0418\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b Mitsubishi \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0423\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 Mitsubishi Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC). \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 ASC, ABS, AYC \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Eclipse Cross \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0451\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f: \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043c (ACC), \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u044f\u0433\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (FCM), \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 "\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u044b\u0445" \u0437\u043e\u043d (BSW), \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b (LCA), \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c (AHB). \u0412\u0441\u0451 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c RISE, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0444\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Eclipse Cross \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0418\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0441\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0412\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0442 \u043a \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Mitsubishi Connect \u0441 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c 8-\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0430 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043b\u044e\u043a\u043e\u043c. \u0412 \u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u2013 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0443\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e-\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 (White Diamond). \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Eclipse Cross \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u044f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u041e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043a\u0438.