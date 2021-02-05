Mitsubishi объявила цены на обновлённый кроссовер Eclipse Cross и технические характеристики автомобиля

Mitsubishi объявила цены на обновлённый кроссовер Eclipse Cross и технические характеристики автомобиля
05 февраля 14:11 2021

ММС Рус, официальный дистрибьютор автомобилей Mitsubishi в России, Республиках Казахстан и Беларусь, официально объявляет цены на обновлённый кроссовер Eclipse Cross. Старт продаж намечен на апрель 2021 года

Радикально обновлённый кроссовер приобрёл ещё более яркую внешность в традициях концепции Dynamic Shield, увеличилось багажное отделение. Eclipse Cross также получил новый для этой модели двигатель объёмом 2.0 л. в сочетании с передним приводом. Изменения коснулись и интерьера автомобиля: в салоне появились новая мультимедиа система Mitsubishi Connect с большим 8 дюймовым экраном, а также панорамная крыша с электрическим люком.

Новый Eclipse Cross в России будет представлен в трёх различных комплектациях по цене от 2 379 000 рублей. На него действует кредитная ставка 6,9% до 5 лет от АО МС Банк Рус.

Комплектация Цена, Руб
2.0 Intense 2WD CVT 2 379 000
2.0 Instyle 2WD CVT 2 469 000
1.5T Ultimate 4WD CVT 2 719 000

Дизайн Eclipse Cross стал ещё более ярким и запоминающимся. Передняя часть автомобиля, в том числе новые фары и LED дневные ходовые огни, выполнена в традициях последней эволюции концепции Dynamic Shield. Обновлённая задняя часть в сочетании с 18-дюймовыми легкосплавными дисками с новым дизайном выглядит более стильной и элегантной.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Длина автомобиля увеличилась на 140 мм, что позволило добавить объёма багажнику (+15%), теперь он составляет 331 литр (по VDA).

Обновлённый Eclipse Cross будет доступен в России в 3 комплектациях. Две версии оснащены новым для этой модели атмосферным двигателем 2.0 л. мощностью 150 л.с., у одной полноприводной версии сохранится уже знакомый турбированный бензиновый 1.5 л. двигатель мощностью также 150 л.с. Оба двигателя работают на 92 бензине.

Инженеры Mitsubishi сделали акцент на улучшении управляемости автомобиля и повышении уровня комфорта водителя.

Улучшенные ходовые характеристики стали возможны благодаря выверенным настройкам фирменной системы полного привода Mitsubishi Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC). Интегрированное управление системами ASC, ABS, AYC с точно настроенной задней подвеской обеспечивает уверенное поведение автомобиля на любой дороге и гарантирует отличную маневренность.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Обновлённый Eclipse Cross оснащён современными ассистентами водителя: адаптивным круиз-контролем (ACC), системой смягчения последствий лобового столкновения (FCM), системой мониторинга “слепых” зон (BSW), дополненной системой помощи при смене полосы (LCA), и автоматическим дальним светом (AHB). Всё это в сочетании с безопасным кузовом RISE, а также фронтальными, боковыми подушками безопасности, боковыми шторками и подушкой безопасности для коленей водителя гарантируют максимальный уровень безопасности Eclipse Cross как для водителя, так и для пассажиров.

Изменения коснулись и интерьера автомобиля. Внимание в салоне привлекут к себе новая мультимедиа система Mitsubishi Connect с большим 8-ми дюймовым экраном, а также панорамная крыша с электрическим люком.

В палитре цветов модели также появился новый цвет – перламутрово-белый (White Diamond).

Производится новый Eclipse Cross будет по-прежнему на заводе в японском Оказаки.

