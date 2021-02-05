Хендэ Мотор СНГ объявляет о специальном предложении по программе «Продленная помощь на дороге»

Хендэ Мотор СНГ объявляет о специальном предложении по программе «Продленная помощь на дороге»
05 февраля 12:11 2021

Хендэ Мотор СНГ, официальный дистрибьютор автомобилей Hyundai на территории Российской Федерации, уделяет особое внимание безопасности и заботе о своих клиентах и объявляет о специальном предложении по участию в программе «Продленная помощь на дороге»

Инициатива призвана обеспечить высокий уровень и комфорт обслуживания вне зависимости от возраста и пробега автомобиля.

В рамках акции, начиная с 01 февраля 2021 года, при прохождении технического обслуживания в официальных дилерских центрах Hyundai владельцам автомобилей марки предоставляется возможность продлить услугу «Помощь на дороге» сроком на один год или 15 000 км в зависимости от того, что наступит раньше. В любом случае условия продления программы «Продленная помощь на дороге» будут идентичны стандартным условиям, действующим для всех новых автомобилей Hyundai.

Программа «Продленная помощь на дороге» распространяется на все автомобили модельного ряда Hyundai любого года выпуска и предлагает водителям в поездках по всей России круглосуточную экстренную поддержку. При обращении в службу специалисты оперативно помогут клиентам, столкнувшимся с самыми разнообразными непредвиденными ситуациями: проведут ремонт, заменят поврежденное колесо, а также эвакуируют или дозаправят автомобиль.

Кроме того, участники программы могут получить юридическую или техническую консультации по телефону. Полный перечень услуг по программе «Помощь на дороге» и ее условия доступны на официальном сайте Hyundai. Чтобы обратиться за квалифицированной помощью на дорогах, достаточно набрать номер телефона 8 800 333-02-33 или нажать кнопку SOS на устройстве «ЭРА-ГЛОНАСС» в своем автомобиле (при наличии).

Hyundai

Программа «Продленная помощь на дороге» не распространяется на автомобили модельного ряда бренда Genesis и Equus.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Hyundai
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Новый Defender может появиться в 2019 году

Новый Defender может появиться в 2019 году 3

Tesla Model Y с двумя моторами сняли на видео

Tesla Model Y с двумя моторами сняли на видео 0

В Китае стартовал выпуск электромобилей Saab 9-3

В Китае стартовал выпуск электромобилей Saab 9-3 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.