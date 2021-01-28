Вакуумный погрузчик на шасси MAN пополнил парк Усть-Лужского контейнерного терминала

Вакуумный погрузчик на шасси MAN пополнил парк Усть-Лужского контейнерного терминала
28 января 15:11 2021

Существует огромное количество разновидностей коммунальной техники для решения самых разных задач. Один из них — вакуумные подметально-уборочные машины

Они применяются для уборки больших территорий от мелкого и крупного мусора.

В России одним из ведущих производителей спецтехники является ОАО «Риат». В октябре вакуумный погрузчик «УРАГАН» на шасси MAN TGS 41.440 пополнил автопарк Усть-Лужского контейнерного терминала.

Техника, работающая по принципу мощного промышленного пылесоса, используется для очистки от угольной пыли внутренних помещений пересыпных станций и вагоноопрокидывателя, территорий причалов и складов, пожарных проездов, автомобильных и ж/д дорог.

«УРАГАН 250» эффективно используется для сбора в больших объемах и перемещения на большие расстояния песка, дроби, гравия, камней, земли, шлама, жидкостей, окалины, густой грязи и илистых материалов.

MAN

Контейнер объемом 10 м3 оснащен задней дверью (люком) с гидравлическим приводом, для безопасной выгрузки контейнера.

Сочетание высокой всасывающей способности, обеспечиваемой вакуумным насосом типа ROOTS, с увеличенным объемом контейнера делает данный агрегат особенно подходящим для работы в тяжелых промышленных условиях.

Благодаря универсальности, MAN TGS 41.440 — одно из самых популярных шасси немецкого автопроизводителя в России. Для реализации проекта была выбрана четырехосная модификация автомобиля, с двигателем высокой мощности в 440 л.с. Выбор этой конфигурации обусловлен высокой топливной эффективностью во всех режимах эксплуатации, увеличенным межсервисным интервалом и приспособленностью техники к эксплуатации в российских климатических и дорожных условиях, а также обширному набору систем безопасности и помощи водителю. Силовой агрегат обеспечивает высокий крутящий момент, а новое более простое в управлении поколение коробок передач, в сочетании с новыми двигателями, является гарантом пониженного износа агрегатов трансмиссии.

Мощностной диапазон двигателей грузовиков семейства MAN TGS составляет от 320 до 540 л.с. и позволяет подобрать именно тот вариант, который будет оптимален для решения задач каждого отдельно взятого заказчика. В семействе MAN TGS предусмотрены все необходимые варианты исполнений базового шасси, а благодаря инновационным инженерным решениям и тщательному подбору материалов удалось добиться максимального снижения собственной массы грузовика, при сохранении прочностных характеристик.

MAN

«Мы рады, что наши автомобили выбирают для решения абсолютно разных задач: в строительстве, коммунальном обслуживании, для производства лесовозов. Это еще один показатель того, что MAN любая задача по плечу», — поделился Павел Селев, коммерческий директор ООО «МАН Трак энд Бас РУС».

