Jaguar Land Rover совместно с отрядом «ЛизаАлерт» проводят акцию «Эстафета добра»

Jaguar Land Rover \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u041b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0410\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u00ab\u042d\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0444\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u00bb, \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 Land Rover Defender \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430-\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 Jaguar Land Rover \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043d\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e-\u0441\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u041b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0410\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0442, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u00ab\u0421\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u00bb, \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0435, \u0442\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. Land Rover \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f 16 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0432 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0430\u0443\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0432 \u0418\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u044b\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u00ab\u042d\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0444\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u00bb. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c, \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 Instagram \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u0441 \u0445\u044d\u0448\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c #\u041d\u0430\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0443\u0414\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0443, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432-\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0444\u0435\u0442\u0443, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437 \u0441 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0445\u044d\u0448\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0445 \u2013 Land Rover, \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0435. \u041e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u00ab\u042d\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0444\u0435\u0442\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u00bb, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043c-\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u041c\u0438\u0441\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044e\u0442 \u00ab\u041c\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043d \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043a\u00bb \u0432 \u041a\u0438\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0447\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u0418\u043b\u044c\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u041f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438. \u0418\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u041b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0410\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445 Defender. \u0423\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u00ab\u042d\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0444\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0437\u044c\u044f \u0438 \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430: \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0435\u0440 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u044e\u0441\u0435\u0440 \u0424\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440 \u0411\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0447\u0443\u043a, \u043f\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0446\u0430 \u0415\u043b\u043a\u0430, \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u043b-\u0431\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0435\u0440 \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0435\u0439 \u0414\u043e\u043b\u044f, \u0431\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0435\u0440 \u0410\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043d \u0412\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043a \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u044b\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043e\u043a, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c. Jaguar Land Rover \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u044f\u043c, \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 65 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u00a0 \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u041a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u041a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u041a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u041f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0430 (\u041c\u0424\u041e\u041a\u041a\u0438\u041a\u041f), \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f \u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0438 \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u044b \u0441 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0444\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 362 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Jaguar Land Rover \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u00ab\u041b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0410\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0442\u00bb \u0432 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0434 \u043c\u043e\u0433 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e-\u0441\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Land Rover Discovery. \u0412 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 Land Rover Defender, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0433\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435. \u0412 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c, \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 Jaguar Land Rover \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0439, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0447\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0414\u043e\u043c \u041c\u0430\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u041a\u0430\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0435, \u041e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043c \u0441 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c\u044f\u043c, \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 "\u0411\u043e\u043b\u044c" \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u0422\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0421\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0435 Land Rover \u0432 \u0418\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0435.