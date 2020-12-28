Jaguar Land Rover совместно с отрядом «ЛизаАлерт» проводят акцию «Эстафета добра»

Jaguar Land Rover Россия совместно с добровольческим отрядом ЛизаАлерт проводят благотворительную акцию «Эстафета добра», в рамках которой на автомобилях Land Rover Defender в дома престарелых и детские дома-интернаты волонтеры доставляют рождественские подарки и новогодние елки

Jaguar Land Rover уже на протяжении многих лет организует и поддерживает различные благотворительные мероприятия. В эти предновогодние дни компания вместе с поисково-спасательным отрядом ЛизаАлерт, при поддержке фонда «Старость в радость», решила напомнить, что сейчас особенно важно помогать тем, кто нуждается в опеке, тепле и сострадании.

Land Rover Россия 16 декабря разместил в аккаунте в Инстаграм пост с призывом присоединиться к «Эстафете добра». Компаниям, желающим поучаствовать в акции, нужно опубликовать в Instagram аналогичный пост с хэштегом #НавстречуДобру, а также, при возможности, поделиться историями о достижениях и планах в части благотворительности, как своих, так и других пользователей и брендов-участников. Все остальные пользователи могут информационно поддержать Эстафету, разместив у себя пост или сториз с указанным хэштегом. Если участник сопроводит публикацию рассказом о своих добрых делах – Land Rover, в свою очередь, поделится этим контентом на своей странице.

Организаторы «Эстафеты добра», которые также являются и ее участниками, посетили дом-интернат малой вместимости поселка Мисцево, благотворительный приют «Мамин домик» в Киржаче и отделение временного проживания в селе Ильинский Погост, где вручили рождественские подарки и новогодние елки. Их доставка осуществлялась волонтерами отряда ЛизаАлерт на двух новых внедорожниках Defender.

Участие в «Эстафете добра» приняли друзья и амбассадоры бренда: режиссер и продюсер Федор Бондарчук, певица Елка, тревел-блогер Сергей Доля, блогер Антон Воротников и многие другие. Они обратились к своим подписчикам с призывом присоединиться к этому движению, совершить добрый поступок, поддержать того, кому особенно нужна помощь.

Jaguar Land Rover в своей деятельности всегда придерживается принципов социальной ответственности и придает большое значение сотрудничеству с общественными организациями, которые помогают людям, оказавшимся в трудных ситуациях. Так, компания уже более 65 лет сотрудничает с  Международной федерацией обществ Красного Креста и Красного Полумесяца (МФОККиКП), безвозмездно предоставляя ей свои внедорожники, и в 2020 году в целях борьбы с пандемией передала федерации 362 автомобиля.

Компания Jaguar Land Rover Россия начала сотрудничать с волонтерской организацией «ЛизаАлерт» в январе 2020 года. Чтобы отряд мог проводить поисково-спасательные операции даже в труднодоступных местах при самых разнообразных погодных условиях, ему было предоставлено три автомобиля Land Rover Discovery. В 2021 году организации будут переданы проходимые и выносливые внедорожники Land Rover Defender, ставшие олицетворением гуманитарной помощи во всем мире.

В свою очередь, сотрудники Jaguar Land Rover Россия ежегодно выступают с частной инициативой, доставляя новогодние подарки, а также одежду и вещи первой необходимости в различные учреждения. В этом году команда поддержит Дом Малютки в Калуге, Организацию помощи инвалидам с детства и семьям, находящихся в трудных жизненных ситуациях “Боль” и социально-реабилитационный центр для несовершеннолетних в Тверской области.

Следить за акцией можно на странице Land Rover в Инстаграм по ссылке.

