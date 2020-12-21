Honda Accord получил высший рейтинг безопасности IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK +

Honda Accord 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK + \u0421\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 (IIHS). \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, Accord \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0443 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0444\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0412 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Honda \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f TSP 2020, \u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Accord, Insight \u0438 Odyssey \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 TSP +. \u0421\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u0443 \u00ab\u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445\u00bb, Honda \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e Honda Sensing\u00ae, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 (Collision Mitigation Braking System\u2122), \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0444\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (Forward Collision Warning), \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 (Road Departure Mitigation) \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u0432\u044b\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (Lane Departure Warning), \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (Lane Keeping Assist System) \u0438 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c (Adaptive Cruise Control). \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Honda \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 Advanced Compatibility Engineering\u2122, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0443 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u00ab\u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043e\u00bb \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432: \u0444\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440 \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0444\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440 \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430, \u0444\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Honda, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 Accord, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 5 \u0437\u0432\u0435\u0437\u0434 \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0443 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u041d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (NHTSA).