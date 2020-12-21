Honda Accord получил высший рейтинг безопасности IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK +

21 декабря 18:11 2020

Honda Accord 2021 модельного года получил высший рейтинг безопасности 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK + Страхового института дорожной безопасности (IIHS). Помимо этого, Accord удостоился высшей оценки по итогу испытаний системы предотвращения фронтальных столкновений

В совокупности семь моделей Honda были оценены не ниже уровня TSP 2020, а модели Accord, Insight и Odyssey были удостоены высшего рейтинга TSP +.

Следуя своему принципу «безопасность для всех», Honda уже в стандартной комплектации автомобилей предлагает пакет систем безопасности и помощи водителю Honda Sensing®, который включает систему автоматического экстренного торможения с функцией распознавания пешеходов (Collision Mitigation Braking System™), систему предупреждения фронтального столкновения (Forward Collision Warning), систему предотвращения выезда с дороги (Road Departure Mitigation) с функцией предупреждения о выезде за пределы полосы движения (Lane Departure Warning), систему удержания автомобиля в полосе движения (Lane Keeping Assist System) и адаптивный круиз-контроль (Adaptive Cruise Control).

Honda Accord 2021

Высокий уровень безопасности автомобилей Honda также гарантирует конструкция кузова Advanced Compatibility Engineering™, разработанная в целях защиты водителя и пассажиров при самых различных лобовых столкновениях.

Чтобы претендовать на высшую оценку 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+, автомобиль должен получить оценку «хорошо» по итогам шести тестов: фронтальный удар с небольшим перекрытием со стороны водителя, фронтальный удар с небольшим перекрытием со стороны пассажира, фронтальное столкновение с невысоким барьером, боковой удар, испытание прочности крыши и подголовников. Кроме этого, автомобиль также должен получить одну из высших оценок по итогам испытаний систем предотвращения столкновений между транспортными средствами и транспортным средством и пешеходом.

Honda Accord 2021

Каждая модель Honda, в том числе Accord, также получила 5 звезд по итогу испытаний NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), проводимых Национальным управлением безопасности дорожного движения (NHTSA).

