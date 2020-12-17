Porsche планирует создать новый чемпионский гоночный болид в классе LMDh

Porsche планирует создать новый чемпионский гоночный болид в классе LMDh
17 декабря 12:11 2020

Правление Porsche AG дало «зеленый свет» проекту разработки нового гоночного прототипа класса LMDh

После продолжительного анализа подразделение Porsche Motorsport получило заказ на создание болида, соответствующего требованиям будущего регламента. Начиная с 2023 года, прототипы LMDh станут новой высшей категорией гоночной серии FIA WEC (чемпионата мира по гонкам на выносливость) и североамериканского чемпионата IMSA WeatherTech. Оба чемпионата обладают огромной значимостью для производителя спорткаров из Штутгарта. Компания Porsche активно приветствовала создание нового класса гибридных спортпрототипов, совместно анонсированное организаторами чемпионатов ACO/WEC и IMSA. Гоночные болиды, масса которых будет составлять около 1000 кг, будут приводиться в движение гибридными силовыми установками мощностью 500 кВт (680 л.с.).

Porsche

«Новая категория болидов LMDh с гибридной силовой установкой позволит нам сразиться за новые победы в общем зачете таких легендарных гонок, как Ле-Ман, Дейтона и Себринг – без чрезмерных финансовых затрат. Этот проект очень привлекателен для Porsche. Ведь гонки на выносливость являются неотъемлемой частью генов нашего бренда», – отмечает председатель правления Porsche AG Оливер Блуме.

Новый класс спортпрототипов впервые за более чем 20 лет позволит автопроизводителям вести борьбу на идентичных болидах в ходе различных гонок на выносливость по всему миру. Кроме того, новый класс LMDh будет отличаться относительно низким уровнем затрат. Новые гоночные автомобили будут основаны на доработанном шасси LMP2, а спецификации гибридной силовой установки, включая управляющую электронику, будут стандартными для всех болидов. На выбор будут предложены шасси четырех различных производителей. Согласно регламенту каждый бренд сможет самостоятельно выбрать концепцию двигателя внутреннего сгорания и дизайн кузова.

Porsche

Михаэль Штайнер, член правления Porsche AG, отвечающий за исследования и разработки, поясняет:

«В ближайшем будущем компания Porsche планирует уделять ключевое внимание трем различным видам силовых установок: полностью электрические, экономичные подключаемые гибриды, а также яркие и эмоциональные двигатели внутреннего сгорания. И мы хотим, чтобы этот ряд был представлен не только в наших сверхсовременных дорожных автомобилях, но и в наших спортивных болидах. С электрической силовой установкой наша заводская команда участвует в чемпионате Формулы E, а наши автомобили с высокоэффективными двигателями внутреннего сгорания успешно состязаются в гонках класса GT. И теперь спортпрототипы LMDh позволят нам ликвидировать существующий пробел. В рамках этого класса автомобили с мощными гибридными силовыми установками – аналогичными тем, что устанавливаются на многие наши модели – сразятся друг против друга. А если в дальнейшем регламентом будет разрешено использовать синтетические виды топлива, это станет, на мой взгляд, еще одним важным шагом на пути устойчивого развития».

Porsche

«Я хотел бы поблагодарить наше правление за невероятный уровень доверия к разработанной нами стратегии в области автоспорта, – отмечает вице-президент подразделения Porsche Motorsport Фриц Энцингер. – Мы одержали рекордные 19 побед в общем зачете на 24 часах Ле-Мана и многократно поднимались на верхнюю ступень пьедестала почета крупнейших гонок в США. С новым болидом LMDh мы сможем достойно продолжить эту традицию без чрезмерных затрат. Другие автопроизводители также разделяют нашу заинтересованность. Я надеюсь, что мы сможем достойно продолжить серию захватывающих сражений со многими другими командами, начавшуюся еще в 80-е и 90-е годы прошлого века. Это даст ощутимый толчок развитию всего автоспорта в целом».

Porsche

Высокомощные гибридные силовые установки уже долгое время исключительно успешно применяются гоночным подразделением Porsche Motorsport. В 2010 и 2011 годах революционный Porsche 911 GT3 R Hybrid установил новые рекорды в гонках на Северной петле Нюрбургринга. В то время сопоставимых болидов с гибридным приводом просто не существовало.

Porsche

С 2014 по 2017 годы производитель спорткаров из Штутгарта укрепил свое лидирующее положение в области мощных и высокоэффективых гибридных силовых установок, создав болид 919 Hybrid. В чемпионате мира по гонкам на выносливость FIA WEC этот спортпрототип класса LMP1 сделал хет-трик, три раза подряд одержав победу в легендарных 24 часах Ле-Мана. Кроме того, команда Porsche три года подряд завоевывала чемпионские титулы в зачетах производителей и пилотов.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Porsche
  Categories:
НовостиСпорт
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Подрядчик, уложивший асфальт в снег: «Мы работали бесплатно»

Подрядчик, уложивший асфальт в снег: «Мы работали бесплатно» 35

В подмосковном гольф-клубе прошел закрытый премьерный показ флагманского кроссовера Genesis GV80

В подмосковном гольф-клубе прошел закрытый премьерный показ флагманского кроссовера Genesis GV80 0

Toyota объявляет о снижении цен на 6 моделей

Toyota объявляет о снижении цен на 6 моделей 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.