Porsche планирует создать новый чемпионский гоночный болид в классе LMDh

\u041f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Porsche AG \u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e \u00ab\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 LMDh \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Porsche Motorsport \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0433\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430. \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 2023 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u044b LMDh \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 FIA WEC (\u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c) \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0430 IMSA WeatherTech. \u041e\u0431\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u0428\u0442\u0443\u0442\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0430\u043d\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 ACO\/WEC \u0438 IMSA. \u0413\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u044b, \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 1000 \u043a\u0433, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 500 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (680 \u043b.\u0441.). \u00ab\u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432 LMDh \u0441 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u044b \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d, \u0414\u0435\u0439\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0421\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433 \u2013 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0447\u0440\u0435\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f Porsche. \u0412\u0435\u0434\u044c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0442\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0433\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u00bb, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche AG \u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0411\u043b\u0443\u043c\u0435. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c 20 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441 LMDh \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 LMP2, \u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0443, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0433\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u041c\u0438\u0445\u0430\u044d\u043b\u044c \u0428\u0442\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440, \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche AG, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0441\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442: \u00ab\u0412 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043c \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a: \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435, \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u044b, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0418 \u043c\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0445. \u0421 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044b E, \u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0437\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 GT. \u0418 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u044b LMDh \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u043b\u0438\u043a\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043b. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u2013 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u2013 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430. \u0410 \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0433\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u044b \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442, \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434, \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0448\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f\u00bb. \u00ab\u042f \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b \u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043a \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche Motorsport \u0424\u0440\u0438\u0446 \u042d\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0435\u0440. \u2013 \u041c\u044b \u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 19 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430 24 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430\u0445 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u044c\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0432 \u0421\u0428\u0410. \u0421 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c LMDh \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0447\u0440\u0435\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442. \u0414\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u042f \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u044e\u0441\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0443\u044e\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0432 80-\u0435 \u0438 90-\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0435\u043a\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0430\u0441\u0442 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0442\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u0447\u043e\u043a \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c\u00bb. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Porsche Motorsport. \u0412 2010 \u0438 2011 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Porsche 911 GT3 R Hybrid \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u044b \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0421\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0442\u043b\u0435 \u041d\u044e\u0440\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430. \u0412 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e. \u0421 2014 \u043f\u043e 2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u0428\u0442\u0443\u0442\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0438\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434 919 Hybrid. \u0412 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c FIA WEC \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 LMP1 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b \u0445\u0435\u0442-\u0442\u0440\u0438\u043a, \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0434 \u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 24 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430\u0445 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 Porsche \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u043b\u044b \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432.