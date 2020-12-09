Эффективность телематического сервиса MAN Pride

\u0421\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432, \u0432\u0435\u0434\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c MAN Pride \u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430. \u0422\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 (\u043c\u0443\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0437\u044b, \u0431\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0435), \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043e\u043a \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0421 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430 40%. \u0417\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430: \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446 \u0441 MAN Pride \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 43%. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442, \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u0430 41%. \u041a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 30% \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. 56% \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043e\u043a, \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a 31% \u0438 13% \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 MAN. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u041c\u0410\u041d \u0422\u0440\u0430\u043a \u044d\u043d\u0434 \u0411\u0430\u0441 \u0420\u0423\u0421 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0435 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c-\u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b, \u0432\u0435\u0434\u044c \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u044e \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0435\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u044e, \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u0412 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 MAN Pride, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u041c\u0422\u0411\u0420, \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043e\u0442\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0422\u0421. \u00ab\u0412\u0435\u043a \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 MAN Pride. \u041d\u0430\u043c \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043c\u00bb \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u042f\u043d \u0410\u0439\u0445\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0435\u0440, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041c\u0410\u041d \u0422\u0440\u0430\u043a \u044d\u043d\u0434 \u0411\u0430\u0441 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u00bb. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 online \u00ab\u042d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 MAN\u00bb. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043b\u0430\u0431\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430. \u0418\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434.