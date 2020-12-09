Эффективность телематического сервиса MAN Pride

Эффективность телематического сервиса MAN Pride
09 декабря 13:11 2020

Сейчас многие компании стремятся к автоматизации процессов, ведь это позволяет упрощать работу, а также оперативно оценивать ее эффективность

MAN Pride — это комплексная телематическая система, предназначенная для управления парком транспортных средств и созданная специально для российского рынка. Телематический сервис, который постоянно совершенствуется благодаря обратной связи от клиентов, доступен для установки на специальное оборудование (мусоровозы, бетоносмесители и так далее), а также на грузовые автомобили для магистральных перевозок и строительства.

С начала 2020 года общее количество техники с установленным на ней телематическим сервисом выросло на 40%.

Значительный рост показала магистральная техника: количество единиц с MAN Pride увеличилось на 43%. Техника, предназначенная для строительства, также продемонстрировала хороший результат, улучшив показатели по установке на 41%. Количество специального оборудования увеличилось на 30% с начала этого года.

56% всей техники с телематической платформой приходится на автомобили для магистральных перевозок, в то время как 31% и 13% транспортных средств занимают строительная техника и техника со специальным оборудованием, соответственно.

Специалисты компании также отслеживают данные по средней величине пробега и изменения в пробеге транспортных средств за неделю на всех видах транспортных средств MAN.

Кроме того, МАН Трак энд Бас РУС собирает и предоставляет данные о пробеге и расходе топлива компаниям-клиентам, помогая проанализировать результаты и повысить эффективность работы, ведь несмотря на пандемию коронавирусной инфекции и рекомендуемую самоизоляцию, крупные и средние компании, занимающиеся грузоперевозками, продолжают работать в полную силу, чтобы обеспечить различные организации товарами и необходимым оборудованием.

В базовой версии сервиса MAN Pride, которая устанавливается на все изготавливаемые автомобили складской программы МТБР, есть набор отчетности по ключевым контролируемым параметрам ТС.

«Век информационных технологий сложно представить без различных сервисов, способных упростить практически любую работу. Для упрощения отслеживания эффективности работы водителей нашей компанией была разработала и представлена уникальная телематическая система MAN Pride. Нам очень приятно видеть активный рост числа автомобилей с установленным сервисом» – отметил Ян Айхингер, генеральный директор компании «МАН Трак энд Бас РУС».

Также стоит отметить, что в 2020 году телематическая система помогла проанализировать результаты вождения для определения победителей первого в истории конкурса в режиме online «Эффективное вождение MAN». Сервис подготовил индивидуальные аналитические карты для победителей конкурса, в которых были описаны сильные и слабые стороны вождения конкретного участника.

Исследование основано на анализе статистических данных за 2020 год.

