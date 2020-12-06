Два десятилетия на службе спасения жизней: Центру безопасности Volvo исполняется 20 лет

Два десятилетия на службе спасения жизней: Центру безопасности Volvo исполняется 20 лет
06 декабря 18:11 2020

В среднем здесь разбивают по одному новому автомобилю Volvo каждый день. Это играет важную роль в сохранении Volvo Cars позиции лидера в области автомобильной безопасности

В этом году Центр безопасности Volvo Cars отмечает свой двадцатилетний юбилей. На момент открытия королем Швеции в 2000 году это была одна из самых современных краш-лабораторий в мире, и во многих отношениях она остается такой и сегодня.

До сих пор лаборатория дает возможность инженерам Volvo Cars расширять границы в области безопасности и учиться на реальных случаях ДТП в соответствии с целью компании — свести в будущем вероятность гибели пассажиров в автомобилях Volvo к нулю или предотвратить получение серьезных травм.

«Быть приверженцем безопасности — это не значит пройти тест или получить рейтинг безопасности, — говорит Томас Броберг, один из ведущих инженеров по безопасности Volvo Cars и сотрудник компании с двадцатилетним стажем. — Это означает выяснить, как и почему происходят аварии и травмы. А затем разработать технологии, которые смогут их предотвратить. Мы надеемся, что наша новаторская работа вдохновит других последовать за нами в стремлении сократить количество дорожно-транспортных происшествий во всем мире».

Лаборатория краш-тестов Центра безопасности Volvo Cars — это многофункциональный комплекс, позволяющий инженерам по безопасности воспроизводить бесчисленное множество дорожных ситуаций и аварий, а также проводить испытания, выходящие за рамки нормативных требований.

Лаборатория имеет два испытательных трека протяженностью 108 и 154 метра соответственно. Более короткий — подвижен и может быть расположен под углом от 0 до 90 градусов, что позволяет проводить краш-тесты под разным наклоном и на разных скоростях или моделировать столкновения между двумя движущимися автомобилями. Автомобили могут разбиваться на скорости до 120 км/ч.

Volvo

Снаружи есть пространство для проведения испытаний на опрокидывание автомобиля или на съезд с полосы на высокой скорости в кювет. Здесь же Volvo Cars предлагает спасательным службам отточить свои навыки в различных ситуациях, как это было сделано ранее со сбрасыванием нового Volvo с 30-метровой высоты: необходимо было сымитировать наиболее тяжелые повреждения, возникающие в самых экстремальных авариях.

В основном зале размещен огромный защитный барьер, который используется для проверки лобовых, задних и боковых ударов. Несмотря на вес в 850 тонн он может при необходимости перемещаться с помощью воздушных подушек.

Volvo

Помимо этого, существует около двух десятков других фиксированных и подвижных барьеров, которые используются в краш-тестах. Например, для имитации аварии с лосем имеется специальная конструкция, напоминающая животное.

Во время краш-тестов автомобили, барьеры и манекены оснащаются датчиками, позволяющими инженерам Volvo Cars подробно регистрировать всю цепочку событий. Десятки камер сверхвысокого разрешения фиксируют происходящее с самых разнообразных ракурсов.

Перед физическим краш-тестом каждая модель автомобиля уже прошла тысячи компьютерных краш-тестов. Все данные, полученные в ходе этих испытаний, используются инженерами Volvo для разработки более безопасных автомобилей.

Volvo

Поскольку компания движется к полностью электрическому будущему, Центр безопасности в том числе был оборудован и подготовлен для проведения краш-тестов электромобилей.

«Какой бы сценарий ни был, мы можем воссоздать его здесь, в Центре безопасности Volvo Cars, и детально проанализировать, — говорит Томас Броберг. — Меня очень вдохновляет понимание того, что с каждым часом тестирования и анализа мы становимся ближе к реализации наших амбиций — в новых автомобилях Volvo никто не должен погибнуть или получить тяжелые травмы».

