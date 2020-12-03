Rolls-Royce представляет новый аксессуар – складное кресло Pursuit

\u041d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440 Rolls-Royce: \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u041c\u044d\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0414\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043d, \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 Rolls-Royce Bespoke: \u00ab\u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442, \u043c\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043a \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0441\u044d\u0440\u0430 \u0413\u0435\u043d\u0440\u0438 \u0420\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0430: \u00ab\u0412\u043e\u0437\u044c\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442, \u0438 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0451 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u00bb. \u0412 Rolls-Royce \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0441\u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0439. \u0421\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435 Pursuit \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c Rolls-Royce, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c Rolls-Royce \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435, \u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0430 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u044b Bespoke, \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f Pursuit \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0437\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d, \u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440, \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043d\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0443 Rolls-Royce, \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b\u00bb. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u0443 \u043e\u0442 Bespoke, \u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 Rolls-Royce \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0421\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435 Pursuit \u2013 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0439 Bespoke Collective \u0432 \u0413\u0443\u0434\u0432\u0443\u0434\u0435, \u0417\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0421\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0441. \u0421\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435 \u043e\u0442 Rolls-Royce \u0434\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u044b, \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044f \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0435. \u0421 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0440\u043e\u043d, \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0439\u0437\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0436\u0438\u0432\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0432 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0443\u0437\u0443. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Rolls-Royce, \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435 Pursuit \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b; \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0435. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0451\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0410 \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0438\u0441, \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u044c \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u00abRR\u00bb, \u0441\u043f\u0440\u044f\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e. \u0421\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Rolls-Royce, \u0438 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0438\u0441\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u00ab\u0414\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0437\u0430\u00bb. \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0432 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u2013 \u0438\u043b\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442. \u0410\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0436\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0432\u0451\u0440\u0434\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445, \u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0448\u0438\u043f, \u0441\u043f\u0440\u044f\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438, \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0435. \u0421\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435 Pursuit \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c Cullinan Recreation Module, \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u00ab\u0420\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0438\u00bb (#EffortlessEverywhere). \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f, \u0441\u043f\u0440\u044f\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0445\u043e\u043b, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 Rolls-Royce. \u0421\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435 Pursuit \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0432 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0431\u0443\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0435 Rolls-Royce, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443.