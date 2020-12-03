Rolls-Royce представляет новый аксессуар – складное кресло Pursuit

Rolls-Royce представляет новый аксессуар – складное кресло Pursuit
03 декабря 08:11 2020

Новейший аксессуар Rolls-Royce: классическое складное сиденье в новом прочтении

Мэтью Дантон, дизайнер Rolls-Royce Bespoke:

«Создавая этот типично британский продукт, мы обратились к аксиоме сэра Генри Ройса: «Возьмите лучшее, что существует, и сделайте это ещё лучше». В Rolls-Royce полностью переосмыслили этот аксессуар для современных реалий. Складное сиденье Pursuit полностью отвечает требовательным стандартам Rolls-Royce, при этом оно остается верным оригинальной концепции. Теперь клиенты могут наслаждаться комфортом Rolls-Royce в любом месте, вне зависимости от способа времяпрепровождения.

Мы создаем аксессуары, которые соответствуют интересам и образу жизни наших клиентов. Как и остальные продукты Bespoke, каждый элемент складного сиденья Pursuit был тщательно и скрупулезно продуман, а затем вручную изготовленным из лучших материалов. Этот элегантный аксессуар, сочетающий углеволокно, полированный алюминий и фирменную кожу Rolls-Royce, является примером виртуозной ручной работы».

Благодаря новому аксессуару от Bespoke, отныне насладиться комфортом мягких кожаных сидений Rolls-Royce можно не только в салоне автомобиля.

Rolls-Royce Pursuit

Сиденье Pursuit – современная вариация традиционного переносного сиденья, полностью разработанная командой Bespoke Collective в Гудвуде, Западный Суссекс. Складное сиденье от Rolls-Royce дарит новый уровень комфорта и свободы, делая любой способ активного времяпрепровождения в городе или на природе еще приятнее. С этим аксессуаром вы можете отправиться запускать дрон, рисовать пейзажи или просто наслаждаться живописными видами, поставив время на паузу.

Rolls-Royce Pursuit

Как и автомобили Rolls-Royce, сиденье Pursuit выполнено из лучших материалов. Его основная опора изготовлена из углеволокна и полированного алюминия, что обеспечивает оптимальное соотношение прочности и массы; для еще большего комфорта предусмотрены регулировки по высоте.

Rolls-Royce Pursuit

Если вы решите посетить концерт под открытым небом или автогонки, отдельный карман на внешней части кожаного сиденья станет надёжным местом для хранения билетов. А если мероприятие затянется из-за бурных оваций и выходов на бис, тонкий алюминиевый фонарь с монограммой «RR», спрятанный в конструкции, поможет найти путь к автомобилю.

Rolls-Royce Pursuit

Сиденье выполнено из фирменной кожи высшего качества, которая используется для обивки автомобилей Rolls-Royce, и украшено тиснением «Духа экстаза». Клиенты могут самостоятельно подобрать оттенок кожи, выполнив кресло в той же цветовой комбинации, что и салон автомобиля – или, наоборот, выбрать контрастный вариант.

Rolls-Royce Pursuit

Алюминиевое основание ножки плавно расширяется, благодаря чему сиденье сохраняет устойчивость на твёрдых поверхностях, а выдвигающийся шип, спрятанный внутри, гарантирует безопасность на мягком покрытии – например, на траве.

Rolls-Royce Pursuit

Складное сиденье Pursuit идеально сочетается с развлекательным модулем Cullinan Recreation Module, отражающим кредо автомобиля «Роскошь на любом покрытии» (#EffortlessEverywhere). Компактные размеры сиденья, спрятанного в элегантный кожаный чехол, позволяют удобно и почти незаметно разместить его в любом автомобиле Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce Pursuit

Складное сиденье Pursuit можно приобрести отдельно или в паре в онлайн-бутике Rolls-Royce, а также в дилерских центрах по всему миру.

