Škoda предлагает двойную выгоду по программе «Škoda Бонус» в декабре

\u0412 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u0441 1 \u043f\u043e 31 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u044f 2020 \u0433. \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0160KODA, \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u043b\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u00ab\u0160KODA \u0411\u043e\u043d\u0443\u0441\u00bb, \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0422\u041e, \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0160KODA AUTO \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u043b\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u00ab\u0160KODA \u0411\u043e\u043d\u0443\u0441\u00bb. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0434\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e 4000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u044f. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c 8000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u0422\u041e, \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0160KODA, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0160KODA \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043e 50% \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437-\u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043b\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u00ab\u0160KODA \u0411\u043e\u043d\u0443\u0441\u00bb \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441 2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0160KODA, \u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0430\u043b\u043b\u044b \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0422\u041e \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e: 1. \u0417\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0160KODA App: \u0421\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f IOS \u0421\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f Android 2. \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u00ab\u041c\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0436\u00bb \u0411\u0430\u043b\u043b\u044b \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u00ab\u0160KODA \u0411\u043e\u043d\u0443\u0441\u00bb \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0422\u041e: \t\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0422\u041e +500 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u043b\u043e\u0432; \t\u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0422\u041e +1000 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u043b\u043e\u0432; \t\u0437\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0422\u041e +2000 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u041e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0431\u043e\u043d\u0443\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u043b \u0440\u0430\u0432\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u044e. \u0417\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043a \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0160KODA, \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435.