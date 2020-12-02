Škoda предлагает двойную выгоду по программе «Škoda Бонус» в декабре

Škoda предлагает двойную выгоду по программе «Škoda Бонус» в декабре
02 декабря 08:11 2020

В период с 1 по 31 декабря 2020 г. все владельцы автомобилей ŠKODA, участвующие в программе лояльности «ŠKODA Бонус», смогут получить в два раза больше выгоды на работы по ТО, слесарный и кузовной ремонт, а также приобретение оригинальных аксессуаров у официальных дилеров марки

В преддверии зимних праздников ŠKODA AUTO Россия предлагает специальное предложение по программе лояльности «ŠKODA Бонус». Компания удвоит выгоду по сертификатам номиналом до 4000 рублей, оформленным клиентами из баллов на виртуальном счете в личном кабинете в течение декабря. Таким образом, максимальная экономия может достигнуть 8000 рублей.

Сертификат дает право на получение разовой скидки в размере номинала при выполнении регламентных работ по ТО, слесарного или кузовного ремонта с условием приобретения оригинальных деталей в официальных дилерских центрах ŠKODA, а также установке и приобретении оригинальных аксессуаров ŠKODA у официальных дилеров. Скидка предоставляется на сумму до 50% от стоимости заказ-наряда.

Программа лояльности «ŠKODA Бонус» действует с 2018 года для всех владельцев автомобилей ŠKODA, вне зависимости от возраста или пробега автомобиля. Чтобы стать ее участником и иметь возможность накапливать баллы за прохождение ТО у официального дилера, необходимо:

1. Зарегистрироваться и создать свой личный кабинет на сайте или в приложении ŠKODA App:
Ссылка для IOS
Ссылка для Android

2. Внести информацию о своем автомобиле в разделе «Мой гараж»

Баллы по программе «ŠKODA Бонус» начисляются в зависимости от общего количества
пройденных ТО:

  • за первое пройденное у официального дилера ТО +500 баллов;
  • за второе пройденное у официального дилера ТО +1000 баллов;
  • за третье и все последующие пройденные у официального дилера ТО +2000 баллов.

Один бонусный балл равен одному рублю.

За подробностями обращайтесь к официальным дилерам ŠKODA, список которых доступен на сайте.

