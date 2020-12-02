Автомобиль мечты теперь еще доступнее: Toyota RAV4 можно приобрести в кредит с низким ежемесячным платежом и гарантией обратного выкупа

02 декабря 13:11 2020

Тойота запускает на российском рынке новую кредитную программу «Комфорт+»

Этот финансовый продукт отличается низкими ежемесячными платежами и гарантией обратного выкупа автомобиля. Это дает клиентам больше возможностей в современных экономических условиях и определенность в своем финансовом будущем.

Первым автомобилем, доступным в рамках программы «Комфорт+», станет самый популярный среднеразмерный кроссовер в России – Toyota RAV4. В 2020 году выбор в пользу этой модели сделали 29 723 покупателя, что позволило опередить результаты прошлого года на 29,3% и достигнуть лучшего результата продаж за последние шесть лет. Благодаря программе «Комфорт+» кроссовер станет доступнее для клиентов, которые задумывались над покупкой автомобиля, но не могли позволить себе кредит на текущих условиях.

Особенностью программы является низкий ежемесячный платеж в размере 9 700 рублей, который позволяет клиенту свободно планировать свои расходы. Теперь покупатель, который не готов отдавать весомую часть дохода на большие ежемесячные платежи или параллельно несет дополнительную финансовую нагрузку, получает возможность приобрести новый автомобиль в желаемой комплектации на комфортных для себя условиях.

Данная кредитная программа рассчитана на три года. Стоимость автомобиля разделяется на первоначальный взнос от 20%, ежемесячные платежи и последний остаточный платеж, максимальный размер которого составляет 60% от общей стоимости.

К сроку внесения остаточного платежа клиент сможет выбрать одну из трех опций. В первом случае он сможет погасить кредит самостоятельно и продолжать владеть автомобилем. Во втором случае ему будет доступна возможность выбрать другую модель Toyota. Для этого официальный дилер выкупит его автомобиль по гарантированной выкупной стоимости, установленной при заключении клиентом с официальным дилером соглашения о выкупе автомобиля. Полученная сумма будет использована для погашения задолженности клиента перед банком, а разница – для первоначального взноса за новую покупку. В третьем случае клиент может отказаться от дальнейшего владения автомобилем, и он будет выкуплен официальным дилером по гарантированной выкупной стоимости, установленной в соглашении о выкупе, а полученная сумма будет использована для погашения кредита. Клиент заключает с дилером соглашение о выкупе автомобиля, в котором предусмотрены требования и условия выкупа, в том числе по обязательному обслуживанию автомобиля у официального дилера и ограничение по пробегу не более 80 тысяч километров.

Размер гарантированной минимальной выкупной стоимости автомобиля в рамках «Комфорт+» составляет 70% от стоимости автомобиля, что выше максимального размера остаточного платежа, таким образом владельцу не нужно беспокоиться о том, что он не сможет погасить свой кредит или тратить время на процесс продажи автомобиля.

Приобрести Toyota RAV4 с помощью нового финансового инструмента можно у всех официальных дилеров Тойота на территории России.

