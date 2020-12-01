Один миллион друзей у Mitsubishi в России

\u041c\u041c\u0421 \u0420\u0443\u0441 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0445\u0435 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0435 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Mitsubishi \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0421\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c Mitsubishi \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441 1991 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Lancer \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f\u0445 (296\u00a0636 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446), \u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a Outlander \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 (281\u00a0568 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446), \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 ASX (111\u00a0233 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b). \u0417\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 Pajero Sport (94\u00a0410 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446) \u0438 Pajero (80\u00a0363 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b). \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c Mitsubishi, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b Lancer, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u0412 2007 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f Mitsubishi Outlander, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435. \u0412 2010 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u041a\u0430\u043b\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0439, \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 Outlander \u0438 Pajero Sport. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0443 Mitsubishi 111 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u043e\u0442 \u041a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e \u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u2013 \u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0423 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f Mitsubishi \u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0414\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0443 \u0418\u0432\u0430\u0431\u0430, \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u041e\u041e\u041e \u00ab\u041c\u041c\u0421 \u0420\u0443\u0441\u00bb \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b: \u00ab\u0417\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0438\u0435 29 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c, \u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0451\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438. \u0421\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u044c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435 Mitsubishi. \u0423 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u2013 \u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0437\u0435\u0439!\u00bb