Один миллион друзей у Mitsubishi в России

01 декабря 22:11 2020

ММС Рус объявляет о новой важной вехе в истории компании. В декабре число проданных в России автомобилей Mitsubishi достигнет миллиона

Самым продаваемым автомобилем Mitsubishi за весь период присутствия марки в России с 1991 года стала модель Lancer в различных версиях (296 636 единиц), за ней следует внедорожник Outlander различных поколений (281 568 единиц), на третьем месте расположился компактный кроссовер ASX (111 233 единицы). За лидерами расположились мощные внедорожники Pajero Sport (94 410 единиц) и Pajero (80 363 единицы).

Первым автомобилем Mitsubishi, который появился на российском рынке стал Lancer, который многие годы пользовался неизменной популярностью. В 2007 году в России появился Mitsubishi Outlander, который и сегодня является самым продаваемым автомобилем марки в стране. В 2010 году Mitsubishi Motors Corporation осуществила запуск собственного завода под Калугой, с конвейера которого и сейчас ежедневно сходят новые Outlander и Pajero Sport.

На сегодняшний день у Mitsubishi 111 дилерских центров по всей России – от Калининграда до Владивостока – и их число продолжает расти.

У российского покупателя Mitsubishi ассоциируется с надежностью, проходимостью и производительностью. Это легендарные автомобили, покорившие Дакар и прошедшие тяжелейшие испытания на многих километрах российских дорог в самых суровых погодных условиях.

Осаму Иваба, Президент и главный исполнительный директор ООО «ММС Рус» отметил:

«За прошедшие 29 лет и в России, и в нашей компании многое изменилось, но надёжность и качество наших автомобилей остаются неизменными. Самое ценное наше приобретение за эти годы – это признание и любовь российских покупателей к марке Mitsubishi. У нас не просто миллион клиентов – у нас миллион друзей!»

