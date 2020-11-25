Победителем последнего этапа MotoGP в сезоне 2020 становится Мигель Оливейра

\u041f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0413\u0440\u0430\u043d-\u043f\u0440\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0410\u043b\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0432\u0435 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043e, \u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043b \u041c\u0438\u0433\u0435\u043b\u044c \u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0440\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b Red Bull KTM Tech 3. \u041e\u043d \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0430 \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 MotoGP \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0433\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u00ab\u0410\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0438\u00bb \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0430\u0434\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442. \u0422\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 4 592\u00a0\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c: \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b \u0441\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u0438\u043d MICHELIN Power Slick \u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b. \u0412 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041c\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0437\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f \u043f\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044f\u0445: \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u0430\u043f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0410\u043b\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f\u043c. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0430\u0434\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c: \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0445, \u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u0412 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u0438\u043d, \u0430 \u0432 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 25-\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0432. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0443, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u0438\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0430\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e. \u041c\u0438\u0433\u0435\u043b\u044c \u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442. \u0412 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u043d \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0412\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u0438\u043d MICHELIN Power Slick, \u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0440\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043b \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430. \u041e\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 2020\u00a0\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0413\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0435. \u0422\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430 28\u00a0\u00b0C. \u0417\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0443\u043c\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0435, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0438\u043a-\u044d\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0414\u0436\u0435\u043a \u041c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440 (Pramac Racing) \u0438 \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043a\u043e \u041c\u043e\u0440\u0431\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0438 (Petronas Yamaha SRT). \u041d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0430\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0435\u0446: \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u041a\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c Ducati. \u041c\u043e\u0440\u0431\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0443 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0427\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043a \u041f\u043e\u043b \u042d\u0441\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0433\u0430\u0440\u043e, \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0443 KTM: \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u043d \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 Honda. \u041f\u044f\u0442\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0443 \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0430\u043a\u0438 \u041d\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b LCR Honda. \u0428\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0410\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0435\u0430 \u0414\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u0437\u043e (\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 Ducati), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d. \u0421\u0435\u0434\u044c\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043e \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0428\u0442\u0435\u0444\u0430\u043d \u0411\u0440\u0430\u0434\u043b\u044c \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b Repsol Honda Team, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0434\u044c\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u0412\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043b \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441 \u042d\u0441\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0433\u0430\u0440\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, \u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0432\u044f\u0442\u044b\u043c\u00a0\u2014 \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441 \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0441 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b Repsol Honda Team. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u043a\u043d\u0443\u043b \u0419\u043e\u0430\u043d \u0417\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0443 Esponsorama Racing. \u0413\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u041a\u044d\u043b\u0430 \u041a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0447\u043b\u043e\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b LCR Honda, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0413\u0440\u0430\u043d-\u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f Yamaha. \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041c\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d. \u041d\u0430 \u0444\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c 2021\u00a0\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u041b\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u041a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435 28\u00a0\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 2021\u00a0\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041c\u0438\u0433\u0435\u043b\u044c \u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0440\u0430, \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b Red Bull KTM Tech 3: \u00ab\u0413\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f. \u041c\u044b \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0443. \u041f\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0443 \u044f \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443, \u043d\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e. \u0413\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0438\u043a-\u044d\u043d\u0434 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u00bb. \u041f\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043e \u0422\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e, \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041c\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d: \u00ab\u0423\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e, \u0440\u0435\u0434\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d, \u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0438\u043a-\u044d\u043d\u0434 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0435. \u0412 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0430\u0441\u0444\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u0445\u043e\u0442\u044f \u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0443 \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0437\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0432 \u0448\u0438\u043d: \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e. \u0428\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435. \u041d\u0430\u043c \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u2013 \u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043c\u044b \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u044b, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445. \u0412 \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435 \u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0430\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0413\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u043e. \u041d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b, \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u044b. \u041c\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b \u0448\u0438\u043d. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d. \u0414\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b. \u041f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0434\u0435\u0432\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e: \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0448\u0438\u043d. \u0413\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e, \u043d\u043e \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0439. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0435\u0435, \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u044b \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u043e \u0432 \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u0443 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u0421\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 MotoE\u2122 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b. \u041c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0438. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c, \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c, \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u041c\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0438 \u043c\u044b \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0436\u0434\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e. \u041e\u0442 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u041c\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043c\u043d\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Dorna, IRTA \u0438 FIM, \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u041c\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 MotoGP. \u0411\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442 \u0432 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u0445, \u043d\u043e \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0448\u043e\u0443, \u0432\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043b\u0443\u0447\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430. \u0421\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0431\u044f\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435. \u0423\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435! \u041c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0420\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0440\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0420\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 Suzuki. \u041e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u041c\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d. \u0416\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0432! \u0425\u043e\u0447\u0443 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0422\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0423\u043e\u043b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440 MotoGP. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0440\u044c, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u044b \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b. \u0416\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b, \u0422\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0438 \u041c\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0434\u0434\u043e\u043a\u0435 MotoGP\u00bb.