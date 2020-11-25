Победителем последнего этапа MotoGP в сезоне 2020 становится Мигель Оливейра

25 ноября 19:11 2020

Победу в последнем Гран-при, прошедшем на трассе Алгарве рядом с Портимао, одержал Мигель Оливейра из команды Red Bull KTM Tech 3. Он отлично стартовал и не упустил лидерства до самого финиша

Впервые гонка серии MotoGP прошла на португальской трассе, получившей название «Американские горки» за постоянные перепады высот. Трасса протяженностью 4 592 м понравилась гонщикам: они использовали весь потенциал сликовых шин MICHELIN Power Slick и смогли насладиться всеми возможностями трассы. В соответствии с правилами компания Мишлен привезла на этап по четыре типа сликовых шин для переднего и заднего колеса. Такое количество допустимо в двух случаях: трасса впервые включена в календарь или обновлено покрытие. Этап на трассе Алгарве проходил по обоим критериям. Перепады высот на трассе предполагали серьезные требования к шинам: задняя шина определяла интенсивность разгона на подъемах, а передняя шина должна была обеспечивать устойчивость при торможении на спусках. В течение двух тренировочных дней на трассе побывали все восемь типов сликовых шин, а в финальной 25-круговой гонке использовались шины четырех типов. Для переднего колеса выбраны шина средней жесткости и жесткая симметричная шина. Для заднего колеса гонщики использовали жесткую шину, как симметричную, так и асимметричную.

Мигель Оливейра стартовал с первой позиции и лидером вошел в первый поворот. В течение всей гонки казалось, что он не испытывает прессинга со стороны соперников. Воспользовавшись потенциалом сцепления сликовых шин MICHELIN Power Slick, Оливейра выиграл гонку с отрывом более трех секунд и записал в свой актив лучший результат преодоления гоночного круга. Он также стал лучшим среди независимых гонщиков. Это была его вторая победа в сезоне 2020 года.

Гонка прошла при солнечной, но довольно ветреной погоде. Температура трассы достигла 28 °C. За места на подиуме на последнем круге, как и во время прошлого уик-энда, боролись Джек Миллер (Pramac Racing) и Франко Морбиделли (Petronas Yamaha SRT). На этот раз победителем стал австралиец: его очков за второе место хватило, чтобы победа в Кубке конструкторов досталась Ducati. Морбиделли занял третье место и стал по итогу чемпионата лучшим среди независимых гонщиков. Четвертым финишную черту пересек Пол Эспаргаро, гонщик команды Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. Это была его последняя гонка за марку KTM: в следующем сезоне он будет выступать за Honda. Пятую строку итогового протокола занял Такааки Накагами из команды LCR Honda. Шестое место досталось Андреа Довициозо (команда Ducati), который планирует пропустить следующий сезон. Седьмым до финиша добрался Штефан Брадль из команды Repsol Honda Team, для которого это седьмое место стало лучшим в текущем сезоне. Восьмым гонку завершил Алекс Эспаргаро из команды Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, а девятым — Алекс Маркес из команды Repsol Honda Team. Первую десятку замкнул Йоан Зарко, представляющий команду Esponsorama Racing. Гонка стала последней для Кэла Кратчлоу из команды LCR Honda, который завершает участие в Гран-при и будет выполнять роль тестового гонщика для Yamaha.

Начинается зимний перерыв, который компания Мишлен использует для анализа собранных за сезон данных и планирования работы на следующий сезон. На февраль 2021 года намечено начало тестов, которые пройдут до первой гонки сезона, запланированной на Международном автодроме Лосаль в Катаре в воскресенье 28 марта 2021 года.

Мигель Оливейра, гонщик команды Red Bull KTM Tech 3:

«Гонка была отличная. Мы были одними из немногих, кто выбрал жесткую переднюю шину. Поначалу я опасался, что ветер может изменить температуру, но все прошло прекрасно. Задняя шина отработала идеально. Гоночный уик-энд выдался превосходным».

Пьеро Тарамассо, менеджер мотоспортивного подразделения Мишлен:

«Удивительная трасса, подарившая нам несколько зрелищных моментов. В октябре мы проводили на ней тесты, которые, однако, редко помогают подготовиться к сложностям настоящей гонки. Для этой трассы была подобрана хорошая линейка шин, и за гоночный уик-энд все они использовались на треке. В условиях довольно высокой температуры асфальта мягкая шина показалась не лучшим выбором, хотя мягкая задняя шина хорошо проявила себя в квалификации и позволила добиться нескольких лучших результатов. На эту трассу мы привезли восемь типов шин: четыре типа шин для переднего колеса и четыре типа шин для заднего. Шесть из них можно было применить в гонке. Нам очень понравилась работа шин – и это с учетом того, что мы впервые участвовали в гонке на этой трассе, поэтому инженерам приходилось рекомендовать составы, имея в своем распоряжении ограниченный объем данных. В итоге во время гонки были использованы четыре типа шин, включая обе жесткие шины в симметричной и асимметричной версиях. Это подтверждает правильность нашего решения. Гонка прошла великолепно. Несмотря на особенности трассы, шины показывали себя хорошо на протяжении всей борьбы. Мы стали свидетелями серьезного соперничества и захватывающих обгонов, так как гонщики смогли раскрыть весь потенциал шин.

Это был прекрасный сезон. Даже несмотря на все, что происходило за пределами гоночной трассы. Победителями становились девять гонщиков, представляющих различных производителей мотоциклов. Нам пришлось нелегко: нужно было привозить на трассы большое количество шин. Гонки следовали одна за другой, поэтому с логистической точки зрения было довольно сложно, но мы справились с этой задачей. Для повышения сцепления и устойчивости мы разработали новую конструкцию для задней шины. Одни команды быстро подобрали настройки под нее, в то время как другим пришлось вносить изменения в мотоциклы и стиль вождения гонщиков. Но в итоге она порадовала своими характеристиками, позволила установить несколько рекордов и обеспечила захватывающую борьбу в течение всего сезона. Сезон серии MotoE™ также дал положительные результаты. Мы разработали новые переднюю и заднюю шины с использованием переработанных материалов для резиновой смеси. В результате характеристики повысились, время преодоления гоночных кругов сократилось, гонщики были довольны. Для компании Мишлен сезон получился удачным, и мы с нетерпением ждем следующего.

От имени компании Мишлен мне хотелось бы поздравить организации Dorna, IRTA и FIM, все команды и всех гонщиков, сотрудников компании Мишлен и всех, кто принимал участие в завершившемся сезоне MotoGP. Было непросто провести чемпионат в таких сложных обстоятельствах, но организаторам удалось обеспечить выдающееся шоу, весомый вклад в которое внесли все участники. Для многих болельщиков гонки стали ярким лучом света в эти непростые времена. Следующий год обязательно будет значительно лучше. Увидимся на катарской трассе в марте!

Мы прощаемся с Ричардом Родригесом, который был инженером и помогал в этом сезоне Suzuki. Он присоединился к автогоночной программе компании Мишлен. Желаем ему самых ярких успехов! Хочу также воспользоваться случаем и поблагодарить Тима Уолпола, который в течение пяти лет участвовал в нашем восхитительном путешествии в мир MotoGP. Прекрасный человек и превосходный пресс-секретарь, работой которого мы были очень довольны. Жизнерадостный и увлеченный профессионал, Тим навсегда останется частью семьи Мишлен и будет желанным гостем в паддоке MotoGP».

