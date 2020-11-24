Changan представила новый серийный кроссовер UNI-K

\u041d\u0430 \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0432 \u0413\u0443\u0430\u043d\u0447\u0436\u043e\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 Changan Auto \u2013 UNI-K \u041e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 100 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0421\u041c\u0418 \u041a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 UNI-K \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 UNI \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c. UNI-K \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 SUV Changan, \u0433\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044b \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 4865\u04451948\u04451700 \u043c\u043c. \u041d\u0430 \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0432 \u0413\u0443\u0430\u043d\u0447\u0436\u043e\u0443 Changan Auto \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 UNI. \u0412 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 5 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0449\u0435 5 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438. \u0412 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 Changan Auto \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 UNI-T, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 UNI. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 9 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439 CS \u0438 EADO. \u00ab\u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0432 Changan Auto \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0443\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f.\u00a0 \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438\u00bb, - \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0421\u0443\u043d\u044c \u0426\u0437\u044d\u0446\u0437\u044e\u043d\u044c, \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Changan International \u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Changan Motors Rus.