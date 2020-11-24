Changan представила новый серийный кроссовер UNI-K

24 ноября 19:11 2020

На Международном автосалоне в Гуанчжоу состоялась официальная презентация нового серийного кроссовера Changan Auto – UNI-K

Официальную пресс-конференцию компании посетили около 100 представителей СМИ Китая и других стран.

Кроссовер UNI-K стал вторым представителем серии автомобилей нового поколения, воплощающих в себе передовые технологии, выдающийся дизайн и непревзойденную безопасность. Благодаря интеллектуальным интерактивным возможностям серии кроссоверов UNI автомобилисты получат совершенно новые впечатления от управления автомобилем. UNI-K позиционируется как среднеразмерный и полноразмерный SUV Changan, габариты пятиместного кроссовера составляют 4865х1948х1700 мм.

На Международном автосалоне в Гуанчжоу Changan Auto объявила о своих планах расширения серии автомобилей UNI. В следующие 5 лет компания планирует представить еще 5 новых моделей этой серии, которые будут отличать более эффективный и экологичный двигатель, еще более высокая производительность и усовершенствованные технологии. В 2021 году Changan Auto планирует выпустить серию автомобилей UNI-T, созданную совместно с конечными потребителями, а также первый седан серии UNI. Кроме этого, в следующем году компания представит 9 новых и обновленных моделей автомобилей серий CS и EADO.

«Сегодня в Changan Auto мы продолжаем работать над инновациями, оптимизацией сервиса и производством умных автомобилей, которые способны предоставить нашим клиентам совершенно новые впечатления.  Все это позволит нам достичь нашей цели и стать технологичной компанией, производителем мирового класса, который предлагает своим клиентам высококачественные автомобили, оснащенные передовыми интеллектуальными технологиями», – комментирует Сунь Цзэцзюнь, заместитель генерального директора Changan International и генеральный директор Changan Motors Rus.

