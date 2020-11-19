Total Vostok и Chevrolet подписали соглашение о сотрудничестве

19 ноября 14:11 2020

С июля этого года компания Total Vostok стала рекомендованным поставщиком горюче-смазочных материалов под брендом Total для дилерской сети Chevrolet в России

Официальная церемония подписания соглашения состоялась 15 октября 2020 года.

CHEVROLET — бренд с богатой историей и глубокой философией. В основу сотрудничества TOTAL и CHEVROLET* легли общие для обоих брендов научный подход и внимание к мельчайшим деталям, а также уникальное сочетание инноваций и преемственности.

«Мы рады поддержать возвращение CHEVROLET в Россию и предоставить клиентам бренда качественные смазочные материалы, созданные на основе наших лучших разработок. Ближайшие 3 года Total будет иметь статус рекомендованного поставщика смазочных материалов для послепродажного обслуживания автомобилей CHEVROLET массового сегмента на российском рынке», — прокомментировал Паскаль Риго, генеральный директор Total Vostok.

Предметом соглашения также является сотрудничество сторон по вопросам совместной разработки маркетинговых программ, призванных повысить рентабельность дилеров CHEVROLET — в рамках послепродажного обслуживания, поддержать качество обслуживания на высоком уровне и укрепить лояльность клиентов General Motors в России.

«Сотрудничество с таким авторитетным поставщиком смазочных материалов, как Total, — это отличное начало для разворота новой масштабной кампании на российском рынке. Заручившись поддержкой Total в части поставок смазочных материалов и специальных жидкостей, мы уверены, что готовы предложить российским автолюбителям и корпоративным клиентам действительно качественный продукт и первоклассный сервис», — отмечает Комил Каримов, генеральный директор ООО «КЕЛЕС РУС», дистрибьютора CHEVROLET в России.

Напомним, что 15 июня 2020 года в России официально стартовали продажи автомобилей CHEVROLET* массового сегмента, о чем в рамках соглашения с General Motors объявила компания АО «UzAuto Motors». Новым генеральным дистрибьютором АО «UzAuto Motors», уполномоченным распространять автомобили CHEVROLET и обеспечивать их послепродажное обслуживание на российском рынке, стала компания ООО «КЕЛЕС РУС».

Дилерская сеть CHEVROLET теперь снабжается высокоэффективными смазочными материалами TOTAL, специально разработанными для улучшения работы двигателей автомобилей CHEVROLET* и способствующими экономии топлива. Смазочные материалы TOTAL, представленные широкой линейкой моторных и трансмиссионных масел, а также антифризов, АТФ, тормозных и гидравлических жидкостей, полностью соответствуют требованиям автопроизводителя и адаптированы для российского рынка и местных условий эксплуатации.

Моторные масла TOTAL QUARTZ 9000 FUTURE FGC 5W 30, TOTAL QUARTZ INEO MC3 5W-30, TOTAL QUARTZ INEO С3 5W40 и TOTAL QUARTZ INEO MDC 5W30, поставляемые для дилерской сети CHEVROLET, отвечают требованиям спецификации Dexos 1 ™ второго поколения (Dexos 1 ™ Gen 2), разработанной General Motors для современных топливосберегающих бензиновых двигателей с прямым впрыском (GDI) и турбонаддувом GDI (TGDI), которые работают при более высоких температурах и создают большую нагрузку на смазочные материалы. Эти высококачественные экологичные моторные масла нового поколения позволяют обеспечить максимальную производительность и эффективную работу двигателя.

