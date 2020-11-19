Total Vostok и Chevrolet подписали соглашение о сотрудничестве

\u0421 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Total Vostok \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u044e\u0447\u0435-\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c Total \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 Chevrolet \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u041e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c 15 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. CHEVROLET \u2014 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u0441 \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 TOTAL \u0438 CHEVROLET* \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u043c\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0435\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 CHEVROLET\u00a0\u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a. \u0411\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 3 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 Total \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 CHEVROLET \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435\u00bb, \u2014 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u041f\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c \u0420\u0438\u0433\u043e, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Total Vostok. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d \u043f\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 CHEVROLET \u2014 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435 \u0438 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043b\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 General Motors \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u00ab\u0421\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u0430\u043a Total, \u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435. \u0417\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u043e\u0439 Total \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043a \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u043c\u044b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u00bb, \u2014 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u041a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043b \u041a\u0430\u0440\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u041e\u041e\u041e \u00ab\u041a\u0415\u041b\u0415\u0421 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u00bb, \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044c\u044e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 CHEVROLET \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e 15 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 CHEVROLET* \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430, \u043e \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 General Motors \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0410\u041e \u00abUzAuto Motors\u00bb. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044c\u044e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0410\u041e \u00abUzAuto Motors\u00bb, \u0443\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 CHEVROLET \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041e\u041e\u041e \u00ab\u041a\u0415\u041b\u0415\u0421 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u00bb. \u0414\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c CHEVROLET \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0431\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 TOTAL, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 CHEVROLET* \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430. \u0421\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b TOTAL, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435\u043b, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432, \u0410\u0422\u0424, \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 TOTAL QUARTZ 9000 FUTURE FGC 5W 30, TOTAL QUARTZ INEO MC3 5W-30, TOTAL QUARTZ INEO \u04213 5W40 \u0438 TOTAL QUARTZ INEO MDC 5W30, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 CHEVROLET, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Dexos\u00a01\u00a0\u2122 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (Dexos\u00a01\u00a0\u2122 Gen\u00a02), \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 General Motors \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043f\u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c (GDI) \u0438 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u043e\u043c GDI (TGDI), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f.