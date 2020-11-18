Производство нового Bentley Flying Spur V8 стартовало в Крю

18 ноября 13:11 2020

На заводе Bentley в Крю, первом в мире предприятии по выпуску роскошных автомобилей, нейтральном с точки зрения выброса углеродсодержащих веществ, стартовало производство модели Flying Spur V8

Производство нового Flying Spur осуществляется в соответствии с регламентами Bentley по противодействию коронавирусной инфекции (на данный момент не зафиксировано случаев инфицирования работников завода).

Каждый роскошный Flying Spur V8 собирается вручную. Процесс сборки разделен на 84 этапа и длится более 100 часов. В основе версии Flying Spur с двигателем V8 лежит впечатляющий многолетний опыт британской марки: недавно был выпущен 40-тысячный автомобиль Flying Spur начиная с 2005 года. Процесс производства новой версии Flying Spur продуман до мелочей. Например, 60 деталей отделки салона скрепляются из 350 уникальных фрагментов кожи с помощью трех километров нитей. В этих операциях занят 141 мастер.

Bentley Flying Spur V8 теперь в большей степени ориентирован на водителя благодаря улучшенным динамическим характеристикам и еще более выразительному звуку двигателя. Одновременно с этим разработчики увеличили запас хода до 709 км в рамках нового стандарта ездового цикла (WLPT) и на 15% снизили выбросы CO2 (по сравнению с моделью, оснащенной двигателем W12).

Новый Flying Spur оснащается 4-литровым двигателем V8 с двойным турбонаддувом, развивающим мощность 550 л. с. и максимальный крутящий момент 770 Н·м при частоте вращения коленчатого вала менее 2000 об/мин, который сохраняется вплоть до 4500 об/мин.

Новая версия демонстрирует превосходные показатели:

  • разгон до 100 км/ч за 4,1 секунды,
  • разгон до 160 км/ч за 8,8 секунды,
  • максимальную скорость 318 км/ч,
  • выбросы CО2 (WLTP) 288 г/км,
  • расход топлива в смешанном цикле (WLTP) – 12,7 л/100 км,
  • запас хода 709 км.

Для повышения топливной экономичности при низкой нагрузке, когда крутящий момент не превышает 235 Н·м, а частота вращения коленчатого вала – 3000 об/мин, предусмотрена возможность отключения четырех цилиндров из восьми. Водитель и пассажиры не замечают перехода двигателя на работу на четырех цилиндрах. Для этого требуется около 20 миллисекунд или в десять раз меньше, чем для моргания глазом.

Bentley Flying Spur V8 весит на 100 кг меньше версии с двигателем W12 и демонстрирует впечатляющую динамику и маневренность, что наделяет его особым характером. В автомобиле реализованы новейшие решения в области двигателестроения и шасси: адаптивная пневматическая подвеска, функция перераспределения крутящего момента посредством подтормаживания колес, система управления динамикой Drive Dynamics Control и электрорегулируемое рулевое управление – все это включено в стандартную комплектацию. Опционально доступна 48-вольтовая технология активного подавления кренов (Bentley Dynamic Ride) и электронная система управления всеми колесами, которые гарантируют высочайший уровень динамических характеристик автомобиля.

Новый Flying Spur, доступный в четырехместной или пятиместной конфигурации, оснащается богатым набором лучших в сегменте интеллектуальных и интуитивно понятных технологий и систем, повышающих уровень комфорта водителя и пассажиров. Для Flying Spur V8 также предлагается первый в автомобильной отрасли поворотный дисплей Bentley, дополненный интерфейсом Apple CarPlay, фотореалистичными изображениями спутниковых карт и продвинутой функцией предупреждения об изменении дорожных условий посредством сервиса информации об опасностях.

Питер Бош (Peter Bosch), член правления, ответственный за производство, отмечает:

«Новый Flying Spur V8 пополнил нашу линейку роскошных автомобилей класса Gran Turismo. Автомобиль собирается на углеродно-нейтральном заводе в Крю. Сборка каждого Flying Spur занимает примерно 100 часов. Наш завод работает на экологически чистой энергии из возобновляемых источников. Flying Spur V8 – это десятая модель в нашей производственной линейке. Мы с нетерпением ждем момента передачи первых автомобилей клиентам».

Современный и высокоэффективный V8

Новая версия Flying Spur получила бензиновый 4-литровый двигатель V8 с двойным турбонаддувом, который развивает мощность 550 л. с. и максимальный крутящий момент 770 Н·м при частоте вращения коленчатого вала менее 2000 об/мин, который сохраняется до 4500 об/мин.

Ключевая особенность турбонагнетателей twin-scroll заключается в двух раздельных параллельных каналах в корпусе турбины. При использовании турбонаддува такой конструкции высокий крутящий момент доступен даже при низкой частоте вращения коленчатого вала. Турбонагнетатели установлены в развале блока цилиндров, благодаря чему сокращено расстояние, которое преодолевают отработавшие газы на пути от двигателя к турбинам. Благодаря этому достигаются быстродействие и высокая эффективность работы.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Турбонагнетатели сохраняют часть давления наддува при малом открытии дроссельной заслонки (в этом случае их работу можно сравнить с дамбой и резервуаром). Благодаря этому при большом открытии дроссельной заслонки наддув обеспечивается без задержек, что значительно улучшает реакцию на нажатие педали акселератора и производительность. Для повышения эффективности при высоких нагрузках и уменьшения износа гильзы цилиндров покрыты специальным металлическим сплавом при помощи процесса атмосферного плазменного напыления. В результате покрытие получается прочным, но при этом очень тонким – всего лишь 150 мкм.

Для повышения топливной экономичности при малой нагрузке на двигатель, когда крутящий момент не превышает 235 Н·м, а частота вращения коленчатого вала – 3000 об/мин, предусмотрена возможность отключения четырех цилиндров из восьми. Водитель и пассажиры не замечают перехода двигателя на работу на четырех цилиндрах. Для этого требуется около 20 миллисекунд или в десять раз меньше, чем для моргания глазом.

Отключение четырех цилиндров ведет к снижению расхода топлива на величину до 16%, что увеличивает запас хода и снижает воздействие на окружающую среду.

Фокус на водителя и впечатляющая эффективность

Flying Spur V8 весит на 100 кг меньше версии с двигателем W12 и демонстрирует впечатляющую динамику и маневренность, что наделяет ее особым характером.

В автомобиле реализованы новейшие решения в области двигателестроения и шасси: адаптивная пневматическая подвеска, функция перераспределения крутящего момента посредством подтормаживания колес, система управления динамикой Drive Dynamics Control и электрорегулируемое рулевого управления – все это включено в стандартную комплектацию.

На Bentley Flying Spur V8 устанавливаются передняя и задняя полые облегченные штанги стабилизаторов поперечной устойчивости, способствующие исключительной управляемости. Кроме того, усовершенствованную ходовую часть можно опционально дополнить передовой 48-вольтовой технологией активного подавления кренов (Bentley Dynamic Ride) и электронной системой управления всеми колесами.

Система Dynamic Ride обеспечивает комфорт в движении и подавляет поперечные крены, защищая пассажиров от толчков при проезде неровностей дороги за счет отсоединения стабилизаторов соответствующих колес. При необходимости в течение 0,3 секунды она развивает до 1300 Н·м крутящего момента на штанге стабилизатора для обеспечения устойчивости и предотвращения крена в повороте.

В конструкцию пневматической подвески входят трехкамерные пневмобаллоны, в которые помещается на 60% больше воздуха, чем в пневмобаллоны модели Flying Spur предыдущего поколения. Это конструктивное решение позволило расширить диапазон характеристик – от нарочито спортивных до максимально комфортных (в зависимости от выбранного водителем режима движения).

В качестве опции впервые для модели Flying Spur предлагается электронная система управления всеми колесами. Она повышает как курсовую устойчивость на высоких скоростях, так и маневренность в городе. При маневрировании на низкой скорости система поворачивает задние колеса в противоположном относительно передних колес направлении. Это создает эффект короткой базы, уменьшает радиус поворота, повышает маневренность и заметно облегчает выполнение парковки.

При выполнении маневров на высокой скорости эта система поворачивает задние колеса в одном направлении с передними, что повышает устойчивость и позволяет более уверенно совершать обгоны и перестроения. Электронная система управления всеми колесами обеспечивает идеальный баланс между уверенным управлением на высоких скоростях и комфортным взаимодействием с автомобилем в обычном режиме движения.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Инновационные технологии в сочетании с современной роскошью

Новый Flying Spur обладает богатым набором лучших в сегменте интеллектуальных и интуитивно понятных технологий и систем, повышающих уровень комфорта водителя и пассажиров.

Функции информационно-развлекательной системы дополнены интерфейсом Apple CarPlay, фотореалистичными изображениями спутниковых карт и передовой функцией предупреждения об изменении дорожных условий посредством сервиса информации об опасностях.

Благодаря богатому ассортименту опционального оборудования, среди которого планшетные компьютеры информационно-развлекательной системы для задних пассажиров, различные варианты аудиосистемы (включая лучшую в сегменте систему Naim for Bentley) и холодильник для двух бутылок, задняя часть салона Flying Spur представляет собой идеальное место для работы и отдыха в поездках.

Новый холодильник для бутылок располагается между задними сиденьями позади центрального подлокотника. Он имеет две настройки охлаждения (от +6 °C до -6 °C) и вмещает в себя шесть бутылок объемом 330 мл, четыре бутылки объемом 500 мл или две бутылки с шампанским объемом 750 мл. Таким образом, его можно заполнить в соответствии с предпочтениями пассажиров. Благодаря усовершенствованной конструкции холодильник занимает намного меньше месте, чем холодильник модели Flying Spur предыдущего поколения. Следовательно, больше свободного пространства остается в багажном отделении (420 л).

При заказе четырехместной конфигурации сзади устанавливается большая консоль – от передней консоли до спинки задних сидений. Эта конфигурация является превосходным воплощением элегантного дизайна, комфорта и роскоши. В консоли располагается новый съемный пульт управления с 5-дюймовым сенсорным дисплеем, сдвоенные подстаканники, дополнительное вещевое отделение и опциональный отсек для беспроводной зарядки мобильных устройств. Подлокотник задних сидений украшен глянцевой металлической вставкой и оборудован двумя USB-разъемами и розеткой электропитания напряжением 12 В.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Столики с электроприводом на задней поверхности спинок передних сидений раскладываются однократным нажатием кнопки. Облицованный шпоном столик опускается и выравнивается с помощью электропривода. За ним открывается отделанная кожей поверхность с выемкой для ручки или стилуса. При нажатии и удержании кнопки столик возвращается в исходное положение.

