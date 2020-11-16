За прошлый год Jawa продали 50000 мотоциклов

\u0412\u043e\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u00a0\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u042f\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u0418\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e \u043a \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0445 \u0412 \u043d\u043e\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 2020 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043b 50 000 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u0421 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b\u00a0\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e. \u0423 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u043e, \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0438\u043c \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0410 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0430, \u0438 \u042f\u0432\u0430, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u0421 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438, \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f. \u0420\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u044b \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442. \u00ab\u041a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u043c\u044b \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0436\u0443\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043f, Classic Legends \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u0442\u0440\u0451\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u042f\u0432\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0451\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436. \u041c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432.\u00bb\u00a0- \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Classic Legends \u0410\u0448\u0438\u0448 \u0421\u0438\u043d\u0445. \u0421\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 50 000 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u042f\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u044b \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u044b. \u0421 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a: news.infocar.ua