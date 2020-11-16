За прошлый год Jawa продали 50000 мотоциклов

За прошлый год Jawa продали 50000 мотоциклов
16 ноября 18:11 2020

Возрождение классического чешского бренда мотоциклов Ява в Индии привело к успеху, который выразился в высоких продажах

В ноябре 2020 производитель заявил, что в течение прошлого года продал 50 000 мотоциклов.

С первых же дней работы на индийском рынке продажи опережали производство. У компании были проблемы с поставками, но, кажется, им удалось удовлетворить потребности всех клиентов. А потом наступила эпоха коронавируса, и Ява, как и всем, пришлось подстраиваться под ситуацию. С последней проблемой, как и другими, бренд справляется. Руководство компании удовлетворено развитием фирмы в течение последних двух лет.

«Как самый новый участник на индийском рынке, мы гордимся успехами, достигнутыми за короткий промежуток времени. Как относительно молодой стартап, Classic Legends были готовы масштабировать производство, чтобы обеспечить выпуск трёх моделей в рамках восстановления бренда Ява. При этом организовали непараллельную и широко распространённую сеть продаж. Мы постоянно наращивали наше производство, чтобы удовлетворить всех клиентов.» – заявил генеральный директор Classic Legends Ашиш Синх.

Следующие 50 000 продаж Ява ожидают достигнуть намного меньшими усилиями, так как уже многие процессы налажены.

С этого момента будет интересно наблюдать дальнейшее развитие культовой чешской марки мотоциклов.

Источник: news.infocar.ua

1 комментарий

  1. Виталий Гущин
    16 ноября, 18:36 #1 Виталий Гущин

    Они “вишнёвку” возродили.

