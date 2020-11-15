Volkswagen открывает первые дилерские центры в новом дизайне

Volkswagen открывает первые дилерские центры в новом дизайне
15 ноября 18:11 2020

Volkswagen совершенствует процесс продажи автомобилей, следуя концепции нового дизайна марки — не показывать идеальный рекламный мир, а рассказывать реальные истории, лучше понять ожидания и потребности клиента, стать доступнее и живее в общении

Обновленное пространство дилерских центров должно создать приятные и незабываемые впечатления от коммуникации с маркой Volkswagen. Новая концепция дилерских помещений предполагает гибкую структуру, которая рассчитана на более индивидуальное взаимодействие с клиентом. Комфортная атмосфера с визуально выделенными секциями по различным направлениям позволяет быстро ориентироваться и создает пространства, соответствующие различным потребностям клиентов.

Volkswagen

Для удобства покупателей консультационные зоны представлены приватными комфортными пространствами, в которых клиентам предоставляется возможность подбора и конфигурации автомобиля. Управление процессом осуществляется либо консультантом, либо совместно с клиентом, с помощью планшета, на котором установлено интуитивно понятное мобильное приложение. Вся информация выводится на современные экраны. Инновационные технологии позволяют продемонстрировать автомобили, вне зависимости от их наличия в салоне, подробно изучить детали и особенности различных модификаций, ознакомиться с работой различных систем и ассистентов. Не вставая с комфортного кресла, клиент может увидеть и сравнить несколько предлагаемых вариантов комплектации, уточнить информацию об опциях, ценах и сроках поставки автомобиля. После завершения процесса подбора или конфигурации автомобиля клиенту будет отправлена электронная спецификация с данными автомобиля вместе с дополнительным медиа-контентом, который был использован в процессе консультации в шоу-руме.

Volkswagen

В настоящий момент открыты два дилерских центра в новом дизайне – «Фаворит Хофф МКАД» и «Динамика Череповец». В этих центрах использованы самые передовые решения и инновационное оборудование – концепция Digital предполагает полное погружение клиента в технологичный мир Volkswagen.

Volkswagen

Новый процесс покупки автомобиля расширяет возможности выбора и предоставляет клиентам большую гибкость. Дилерские центры осуществляют продажу новых автомобилей и автомобилей с пробегом, предлагают клиентам полный спектр услуг сервисного обслуживания, кузовной и слесарный ремонт, а также страховые услуги, услуги кредитования и trade-in. В демонстрационном зале представлен весь модельный ряд марки, здесь же расположены комфортные клиентские секции. Для гостей с детьми предусмотрен детский уголок.

Volkswagen

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Volkswagenдилерские центры
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Boss is back: новая Toyota Supra возвращается

Boss is back: новая Toyota Supra возвращается 0

Audi представит A6 нового поколения 6 марта

Audi представит A6 нового поколения 6 марта 0

Мост в Китай

Мост в Китай 1

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.