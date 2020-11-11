Mitsubishi объявила технические характеристики обновлённого Eclipse Cross

11 ноября 16:11 2020

Mitsubishi объявила технические характеристики бензиновой версии обновлённого кроссовера Eclipse Cross

Первыми странами, на рынках которых уже доступен этот автомобиль, стали Австралия и Новая Зеландия. За ними вскоре последуют Япония и Северная Америка.

В обновлённом ECLIPSE CROSS инженеры сделали акцент на улучшении управляемости автомобиля и повышении уровня комфорта водителя.

“Мы внимательно изучили и прислушались к отзывам наших клиентов и представили более элегантный, комфортный, технологичный и динамичный автомобиль для уверенного вождения на любой дороге и в любой поездке», – отметил Минору Уэхара, Главный специалист MMC, ответственный за разработку нового ECLIPSE CROSS.

В соответствии с концепцией дизайна “Daring Grace”, дизайнеры увеличили передний и задний свесы, чтобы подчеркнуть элегантный и динамичный силуэт ECLIPSE CROSS. Передняя часть автомобиля, в том числе новые фары и LED дневные ходовые огни, выполнена в традициях последней эволюции концепции Dynamic Shield. Обновлённая задняя часть выглядит более стильной и элегантной и в сочетании с 18-дюймовыми легкосплавными дисками воплощает силу и мощь настоящего кроссовера.

Обновление модели позволило увеличить багажное отделение на 18%, теперь его объём составляет 405 литров (при том, что общая длина автомобиля увеличилась всего на 140 мм). Аэродинамические характеристики остались столь же впечатляющими, при этом дизайн передней и задней частей автомобиля значительно изменён.

Улучшенные дорожные характеристики стали возможны благодаря электронно-управляемой системе полного привода в сочетании с хорошо зарекомендовавшей себя системой Mitsubishi Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC). S-AWC берёт на себя управление динамической системой курсовой устойчивости и противобуксовочной системой (ASC), антиблокировочной тормозной системой (ABS) и активной системой управления разворачивающим моментом (AYC) для регулирования тормозного усилия и крутящего момента. Интегрированное управление этими системами с точно настроенной задней подвеской обеспечивает уверенное поведение автомобиля в соответствии с задачами водителя и гарантирует отличную маневренность.

Обновлённый ECLIPSE CROSS также оснащён современными технологиями помощи водителю: адаптивным круиз-контролем (ACC), системой смягчения последствий лобового столкновения (FCM), системой предупреждения о сходе с полосы движения (LDW), мониторинга “слепых” зон (BSW) при смене полосы (LCA) и автоматическим дальним светом (AHB) в ответ на ускорение, замедление или остановку транспортных средств или объектов впереди. Всё это гарантирует максимальный уровень безопасности нового ECLIPSE CROSS как для водителя, так и для пассажиров.

В ECLIPSE CROSS улучшена информационно-развлекательная система, которая помогает водителю безопасно и комфортно проводить своё время за рулём. Новый 8-дюймовый экран теперь установлен ближе к водителю для более удобного доступа к информации и лучшей видимости. Mitsubishi Motors также объединила свои усилия с what3words для разработки первой в отрасли встроенной автономной навигации, которая интегрирована в спутниковую навигационную систему TomTom®. Во всех комплектациях есть возможность подключения Apple CarPlay® и Android Auto®. Полноцветный головной дисплей (HUD) отображает показатели приборной панели, оповещения и навигационные сигналы, которые помогают водителю получать информацию быстро и безопасно.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Инженеры также специально разработали звуковую систему MITSUBISHI POWER SOUND SYSTEM, чтобы обеспечить объёмное звучание высокого качества. Система включает в себя мощный 510-ваттный усилитель и 8 динамиков.

Улучшенные информационно-развлекательные и аудио системы, большой дисплей со встроенной спутниковой навигационной системой, 1,5-литровый двигатель с турбонаддувом и фирменная система полного привода S-AWC призваны вдохновлять и стремиться к большему.

