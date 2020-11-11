Mitsubishi объявила технические характеристики обновлённого Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 Eclipse Cross \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0410\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0417\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u044f. \u0417\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u042f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0421\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0410\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430. \u0412 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c ECLIPSE CROSS \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u201c\u041c\u044b \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043a \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0438 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0435\u00bb, - \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u041c\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u0423\u044d\u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430, \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442 MMC, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e ECLIPSE CROSS. \u0412 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u201cDaring Grace\u201d, \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0441\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443\u044d\u0442 ECLIPSE CROSS. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0438 LED \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 Dynamic Shield. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 18-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 18%, \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0451\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 405 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 (\u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 140 \u043c\u043c). \u0410\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0451\u043d. \u0423\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 Mitsubishi Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC). S-AWC \u0431\u0435\u0440\u0451\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0431\u0443\u043a\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 (ASC), \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 (ABS) \u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c (AYC) \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 ECLIPSE CROSS \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0451\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e: \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043c (ACC), \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u044f\u0433\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u043b\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (FCM), \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (LDW), \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 "\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u044b\u0445" \u0437\u043e\u043d (BSW) \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b (LCA) \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c (AHB) \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438. \u0412\u0441\u0451 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e ECLIPSE CROSS \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0412 ECLIPSE CROSS \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0451 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0451\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 8-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u043a \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430 \u043a \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. Mitsubishi Motors \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f \u0441 what3words \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0443\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 TomTom\u00ae. \u0412\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Apple CarPlay\u00ae \u0438 Android Auto\u00ae. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 (HUD)\u00a0\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e. \u0418\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 MITSUBISHI POWER SOUND SYSTEM, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0451\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0439 510-\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 8 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0423\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0443\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439, 1,5-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 S-AWC \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u043c\u0443.