Новинки Genesis – эксклюзивно в шоуруме Genesis Lounge в «Москва-сити»

10 ноября 13:11 2020

Genesis объявляет о смене экспозиции в шоуруме Genesis Lounge, расположенном на территории делового центра «Москва-Сити»

С 9 ноября 2020 года в шоуруме будут представлены новинки бренда – кроссовер GV80 и седан G80 нового поколения.

В октябре этого года в России состоялась презентация первого кроссовера Genesis GV80 и бизнес-седана G80 третьего поколения. С 9 ноября посетители GENESIS LOUNGE получат возможность познакомиться с новинками Genesis и по достоинству оценить высочайшее качество и великолепный дизайн моделей, узнать об их комплектациях, техническом оснащении и условиях приобретения. Новинки представлены в топовой комплектации Elite с бензиновым 380-сильным 3,5-литровым двигателем с турбонаддувом. Это позволит показать гостям шоурума максимальный уровень оснащения моделей и высочайшее качество отделки, а профессиональные консультанты, смогут ответить на любые вопросы клиентов.

Главным приоритетом для GENESIS LOUNGE является комфорт и забота о клиентах, в связи с чем соблюдаются все санитарно-гигиенические требования, установленные государственными органами власти. В шоуруме могут присутствовать одновременно не более четырех человек. Посетителям предлагаются бесплатные маски и перчатки, для обработки рук установлены санитайзеры. В помещении каждые два часа проводится противовирусная обработка всех поверхностей.

Посетить GENESIS LOUNGE в «Москва-Сити» можно только по предварительной записи через сайт  или по телефону +7 800 777 50 51. Шоурум работает без выходных с 10.00 до 21.00.

