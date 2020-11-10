Новинки Genesis – эксклюзивно в шоуруме Genesis Lounge в «Москва-сити»

Genesis \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0448\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435 Genesis Lounge, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u00ab\u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0430-\u0421\u0438\u0442\u0438\u00bb \u0421 9 \u043d\u043e\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0448\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u2013 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 GV80 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d G80 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 Genesis GV80 \u0438 \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441-\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 G80 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0421 9 \u043d\u043e\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 GENESIS LOUNGE \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 Genesis \u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431 \u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Elite \u0441 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c 380-\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c 3,5-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u043e\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c \u0448\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438, \u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f GENESIS LOUNGE \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445, \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e-\u0433\u0438\u0433\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412 \u0448\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043a\u0438, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u043a \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0439\u0437\u0435\u0440\u044b. \u0412 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c GENESIS LOUNGE \u0432 \u00ab\u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0430-\u0421\u0438\u0442\u0438\u00bb \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442 \u00a0\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0443 +7 800 777 50 51. \u0428\u043e\u0443\u0440\u0443\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441 10.00 \u0434\u043e 21.00.