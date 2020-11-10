Hyundai запускает платформу подключенного автомобиля NVIDIA DRIVE для всех будущих моделей Hyundai, Kia и Genesis

10 ноября 19:11 2020

Hyundai и NVIDIA объявляют о том, что все новые модели брендов Hyundai, Kia и Genesis с 2022 года будут оснащаться платформой подключенного автомобиля NVIDIA DRIVE

Техническое сотрудничество с компанией NVIDIA, мировым лидером по разработке вычислительных решений на базе графических ускорителей, позволит Hyundai Motor Group развивать высокопроизводительные компьютерные системы подключенного автомобиля для своих моделей следующего поколения. Все будущие модели, от эконом- до премиум-класса, будут оборудованы автомобильными информационно-развлекательными (IVI) системами на базе NVIDIA DRIVE уже в стандартных комплектациях. NVIDIA DRIVE представляет собой сочетание аппаратного и программного обеспечения, которое позволит использовать в мультимедийных системах Hyundai Motor Group службы подключенного автомобиля с поддержкой аудио, видео, навигации, связи и искусственного интеллекта (ИИ).

Благодаря оснащению будущих моделей брендов в составе концерна высокопроизводительной и энергоэффективной платформой NVIDIA DRIVE, Hyundai, Kia и Genesis смогут предложить своим клиентам единое многофункциональное информационное пространство с поддержкой ИИ и постоянным обновлением.

Hyundai Motor Group сотрудничает с NVIDIA с 2015 года. Платформа NVIDIA DRIVE уже применяется в моделях Genesis GV80 и G80 в качестве основы для передовых информационно-развлекательных систем. Компании также занимаются совместной разработкой современного цифрового кокпита, дебют которого состоится в конце 2021 года. Новое партнерство расширит горизонты сотрудничества, поскольку Hyundai Motor Group закладывает основу для автомобильных мультимедийных систем, способных поддерживать широкий спектр будущих приложений и функций для всей модельной линейки.

«NVIDIA предложила возможности потребительской электроники и богатый графический пользовательский интерфейс для информационно-развлекательных систем более десяти лет назад, – заявил Али Кани (Ali Kani), вице-президент NVIDIA по автономным автомобилям. – Сегодня мы снова преобразуем эти системы с помощью ИИ и помогаем Hyundai Motor Group повысить безопасность и ценность своих моделей, добиваясь удовлетворенности клиентов на протяжении всего срока службы автомобилей».

«Hyundai Motor Group стремится подарить клиентам безопасность, функциональность и удовольствие от владения и использования на протяжении всего срока службы автомобиля, – отметил Пол Чу (Paul Choo), старший вице-президент подразделения электронных технологий Hyundai Motor Group. – Проверенная временем, масштабируемая и энергоэффективная платформа NVIDIA DRIVE обладает вычислительной мощностью, необходимой для программно-определяемой архитектуры автомобилей следующего поколения».

Партнерство с NVIDIA поможет в разработке новой системы ccOS

Партнерство с NVIDIA поможет Hyundai Motor Group использовать свою новую операционную систему подключенного автомобиля в будущих моделях. Новая система ccOS (connected car operating system) собственной разработки Hyundai Motor Group позволит объединить огромные потоки данных, формируемых автомобилем и сетью встроенных датчиков, а также внешние центры обработки данных в подключенных автомобилях, что приведет к созданию более приятного и удобного информационного пространства для водителя и пассажиров.

Система ccOS основана на интегрированной архитектуре новой сервисной платформы подключенного автомобиля (connected car service platform – ccSP). Открытая платформа ccSP позволяет множеству партнеров предлагать автовладельцам актуальные услуги.

В системе ccOS найдут применение программные платформы NVIDIA для работы по четырем ключевым IT-направлениям:

  • Высокопроизводительные вычисления– использование графических ускорителей NVIDIA для обработки больших объемов данных, поступающих от самого автомобиля и того, что его окружает, а также повышение производительности системы для поддержки современных IT-технологий, таких как глубинное обучение.
  • Непрерывные вычисления – бесперебойная работа служб независимо от того, в каком режиме находится автомобиль – онлайн или оффлайн. Автомобиль подключается к окружающей инфраструктуре и интеллектуальным устройствам и позволяет пользователям взаимодействовать с внешними устройствами внутри автомобиля.
  • Интеллектуальные вычисления– предоставление интеллектуальных индивидуализированных услуг за счет корректного определения намерений и самочувствия водителя.
  • Безопасные вычисления– защита системы за счет мониторинга внутренних и внешних сетей, а также изоляция данных, связанных с безопасностью автомобиля.

Кроме того, недавние достижения в сфере ИИ и рост вычислительных мощностей открыли возможность использования в моделях следующего поколения новых функций, средств и расширенных систем безопасности, которые можно добавить после покупки автомобиля. Благодаря централизованной программно-определяемой компьютерной архитектуре будущие автомобили смогут получать обновления в течение всего срока службы, а также использовать актуальные технологии цифрового кокпита и другие функции.

Hyundai Motor Group планирует делиться подробностями о новых возможностях информационно-развлекательных систем и системы ccOS параллельно с будущими презентациями новых моделей.

