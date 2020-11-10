Hyundai запускает платформу подключенного автомобиля NVIDIA DRIVE для всех будущих моделей Hyundai, Kia и Genesis

Hyundai \u0438 NVIDIA \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432 Hyundai, Kia \u0438 Genesis \u0441 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f NVIDIA DRIVE \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 NVIDIA, \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 Hyundai Motor Group \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u044c\u044e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043e\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c- \u0434\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0443\u043c-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 (IVI) \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 NVIDIA DRIVE \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445. NVIDIA DRIVE \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u043f\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0445 Hyundai Motor Group \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e, \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e, \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 (\u0418\u0418). \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0439 NVIDIA DRIVE, Hyundai, Kia \u0438 Genesis \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0418\u0418 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. Hyundai Motor Group \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441 NVIDIA \u0441 2015\u00a0\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 NVIDIA DRIVE \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 Genesis GV80 \u0438 G80 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043a\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430, \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 2021\u00a0\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 Hyundai Motor Group \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438. \u00abNVIDIA \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0435\u0439\u0441 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434, \u2013 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0410\u043b\u0438 \u041a\u0430\u043d\u0438 (Ali Kani), \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 NVIDIA \u043f\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c. \u2013 \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0418\u0418 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u043c Hyundai Motor Group \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439\u00bb. \u00abHyundai Motor Group \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f,\u00a0\u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u041f\u043e\u043b \u0427\u0443 (Paul Choo), \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 Hyundai Motor Group. \u2013 \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043c, \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0438 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 NVIDIA DRIVE \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e-\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u00bb. \u041f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 NVIDIA \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b ccOS \u041f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 NVIDIA \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 Hyundai Motor Group \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 ccOS (connected car operating system) \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 Hyundai Motor Group \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043a \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 ccOS \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f (connected car service platform \u2013 ccSP). \u041e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 ccSP\u00a0\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0438. \u0412 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 ccOS \u043d\u0430\u0439\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b NVIDIA \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c IT-\u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c: \t\u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u2013 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 NVIDIA \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 IT-\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \t\u041d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0439\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u2013 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0444\u0444\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \t\u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u2013 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \t\u0411\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u2013 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0418\u0418 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e-\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u044c\u044e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043a\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438. Hyundai Motor Group \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b ccOS \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439.