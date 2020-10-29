Увеличение запаса хода на электротяге для моделей Cayenne E-Hybrid

Увеличение запаса хода на электротяге для моделей Cayenne E-Hybrid
29 октября 19:11 2020

Porsche увеличивает запас хода на электротяге для всех подключаемых гибридов Cayenne

Брутто-емкость высоковольтной батареи благодаря оптимизированным ячейкам выросла с 14,1 кВтч до 17,9 кВтч, что позволяет увеличить за-пас хода на 30 процентов. Cayenne E-Hybrid в городском цикле WLTP EAER City может проехать без вредных выбросов 48 км (NEDC: до 56 км), у Turbo S E-Hybrid этот показатель по WLTP составляет до 42 км (NEDC: до 53 км). Тем самым все модели Cayenne E-Hybrid соответствуют действующему в настоящее время в Германии критерию запаса хода, дающему право на маркировку E и сокращенный налог на служебные автомобили.

У всех подключаемых гибридов Cayenne, в том числе и у более спортивного варианта с кузовом купе, движение на электротяге обеспечивается электродвигателем, интегрированным в восьмиступенчатую автоматическую коробку передач Tiptronic S. Его мощность 100 кВт (136 л.с.) и крутящий момент 400 Нм позволяют развивать максимальную скорость на электротяге 135 км/ч. Если требуется более высокая мощность или при переходе в режим Sport или Sport Plus, происходит подключение двигателя внутреннего сгорания. У Cayenne E-Hybrid это трехлитровый турбированный двигатель V6 мощностью 250 кВт (340 л.с.). Суммарная мощность привода составляет 340 кВт (462 л.с.). У моделей Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid используется четырехлитровый агрегат V8 битурбо мощностью 404 кВт (550 л.с.), а суммарная мощность привода достигает 500 кВт (680 л.с.).

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

Оптимизированные режимы движения для большей эффективности

Режимы движения серийного пакета Sport Chrono были оптимизированы с прицелом на большую эффективность и динамику. Режим E-Charge, в котором высоковольтная батарея подзаряжается во время поездки от двигателя внутреннего сгорания, работающего с повышенной мощностью, отличается адаптированной стратегией зарядки: максимальный уровень был снижен с прежних 100 процентов до 80 процентов. Причина заключается в том, что батарея – подобно аккумулятору смартфона – после зарядки до 80 процентов заряжается значительно медленнее и тем самым неэффективно. Кроме того, тем самым в любой момент можно гарантировать максимальную мощность рекуперации. Поэтому режим E-Charge стал более эффективным, чем прежде. В ориентированных на динамику режимах Sport и Sport Plus батарея постоянно заряжается до определенного минимально допустимого уровня, чтобы располагать достаточным запасом энергии, необходимым при спортивной манере вождения. Теперь это происходит еще более эффективно благодаря постоянно высокой мощности зарядки – например, у Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid в режиме Sport Plus она составляет 12 кВт.

Porsche Mobile Charger Connect: интеллектуальная зарядка

Все подключаемые гибриды Porsche заряжаются преимущественно дома, для чего достаточно обычной бытовой или сильноточной розетки. Устройство Porsche Mobile Charger Connect в зависимости от модели обеспечивает мощность зарядки до 7,2 кВт. Кроме того кабель Mode 3 позволяет осуществлять зарядку на общедоступных зарядных станциях. Зарядное устройство Mobile Charger Connect предлагает многочисленные интеллектуальные функции зарядки. Таймер позволяет завершить зарядку к заранее определенному сроку и оптимально подготовить автомобиль к выезду. Наряду со сроком завершения зарядки можно также управлять и регулировкой микроклимата в салоне. Различные профили позволяют оптимизировать процесс зарядки в зависимости от потребности. Так, можно выбрать предпочтительное время зарядки, чтобы осуществлять ее ночью и тем самым использовать более выгодный тариф на электричество. В сочетании с опциональным устройством Home Energy Manager перечень функций значительно расширяется. Устройство следит за потреблением электроэнергии и обеспечивает максимально возможную мощность зарядки без негативного влияния на электроснабжение всего дома. Кроме того, автомобиль можно заряжать от домашней системы солнечных батарей. При желании всеми функциями можно управлять с помощью приложения Porsche Connect.

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

Модели Cayenne E-Hybrid нового модельного года можно заказать уже сейчас. В России цены на Cayenne E-Hybrid начинаются с 7 400 000 рублей, а на версию с кузовом купе в расширенной базовой комплектации – с 8 060 000 рублей. Цена на Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid начинается с 12 342 000 рублей, а на вариант с кузовом купе – со 12 863 000 рублей – включая НДС и специфическое для рынка оснащение.

