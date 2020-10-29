Увеличение запаса хода на электротяге для моделей Cayenne E-Hybrid

Porsche \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0433\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432 Cayenne \u0411\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0442\u043e-\u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044f\u0447\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0441 14,1 \u043a\u0412\u0442\u0447 \u0434\u043e 17,9 \u043a\u0412\u0442\u0447, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430-\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 30 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. Cayenne E-Hybrid \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435 WLTP EAER City \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0445\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 48 \u043a\u043c (NEDC: \u0434\u043e 56 \u043a\u043c), \u0443 Turbo S E-Hybrid \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e WLTP \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e 42 \u043a\u043c (NEDC: \u0434\u043e 53 \u043a\u043c). \u0422\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Cayenne E-Hybrid \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432 \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 E \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0435\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438. \u0423 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432 Cayenne, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0438 \u0443 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435, \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0433\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 Tiptronic S. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 100 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (136 \u043b.\u0441.) \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 400 \u041d\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0433\u0435 135 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c Sport \u0438\u043b\u0438 Sport Plus, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0423 Cayenne E-Hybrid \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c V6 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 250 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (340 \u043b.\u0441.). \u0421\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 340 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (462 \u043b.\u0441.). \u0423 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442 V8 \u0431\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 404 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (550 \u043b.\u0441.), \u0430 \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 500 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (680 \u043b.\u0441.). \u041e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0420\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0430 Sport Chrono \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0443\u044e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443. \u0420\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c E-Charge, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438: \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0445 100 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043e 80 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e 80 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0435\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c E-Charge \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435. \u0412 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0445 Sport \u0438 Sport Plus \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0443 Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 Sport Plus \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 12 \u043a\u0412\u0442. Porsche Mobile Charger Connect: \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u044b Porsche \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438. \u0423\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Porsche Mobile Charger Connect \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e 7,2 \u043a\u0412\u0442. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c Mode 3 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u0417\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Mobile Charger Connect \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u043a \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043a \u0432\u044b\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0443. \u041d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0447\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0444 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e. \u0412 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c Home Energy Manager \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f. \u0423\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0431\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche Connect. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Cayenne E-Hybrid \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441. \u0412 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 Cayenne E-Hybrid \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 7 400 000\u00a0\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u0441\u00a08 060 000\u00a0\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u00a012 342 000\u00a0\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442 \u0441 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u2013 \u0441\u043e\u00a012 863 000\u00a0\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u2013 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u041d\u0414\u0421 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435.