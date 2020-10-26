Прогрев мотора – окончательный вердикт

Прогрев мотора – окончательный вердикт
26 октября 17:11 2020

С похолоданием и приближением зимнего сезона вновь становится актуальным животрепещущий вопрос – прогревать или не прогревать двигатель перед началом движения

Интересно, что разные эксперты дают на этот вопрос диаметрально противоположные ответы. Точнее, пару десятков лет назад ответ был бы однозначным – обязательно греть! В противном случае – читали вы в любом авторитетном автомобильном издании – двигателю грозит масляное голодание и повышенный износ. Против физики действительно не пойдешь. Стенки цилиндров на неработающем моторе в сильный “минус” сжимаются, и зазоры между трущимися поверхностями сокращаются. Загустевший же на морозе лубрикант после “холодного” пуска просто не успевает подняться по каналам из поддона картера.

Виновата экология

Однако возьмите любое руководство современной модели, что там будет написано про прогрев? Вот один из примеров – “Прогрев двигателя на месте не только законодательно запрещен в ряде стран, но и излишен с технической точки зрения”.

К тому же, пункт 17,2 ПДД РФ не разрешает стоять в жилых зонах с заведенным мотором свыше пяти минут. Соответственно, и греть дольше пяти минут, получается, нарушение. Эксперты тем не менее не раз объясняли, что такие рекомендации и запреты связаны в первую очередь с экологией.

Дело в том, что прогрев холодного мотора на стоянке увеличивает вредные выбросы. Соответственно, рекомендуется греть движок в движении, плавно на небольших скоростях. Как бы то ни было, мы обозначим категории автомобилей, чьи двигатели имеет смысл прогревать в холода в наибольшей степени.

Греем турбомоторы

Моторы, оснащенные одной или несколькими турбинами, требуют более длительного прогрева на месте, нежели “атмосферники”. За холодную ночь турбина сильно охлаждается, а после пуска двигателя горячие выхлопные газы проходят через “улитку” турбины, разогревают ее до 1 000 и больше градусов.

Между тем, этот элемент очень чувствителен к резкому перепаду температур. Поэтому, если завести турбированный мотор и начать движение, тем более сразу дать “газу”, механизм турбины будет активно изнашиваться.

Отсюда вывод – грейте турбомоторы, пока все его детали и рабочие жидкости не вышли на рабочие температуры, то есть при фиксированном режиме работы перестали меняться. Причем, такая рекомендация относится как к турбоагрегатам прошлых поколений, так и к современным “движкам”, к примеру, Skoda Octavia, Audi A4, Renault Arkana или, скажем, Chery Tiggo 7 Pro.

Греем “древние” двигатели

Не секрет, что силовые агрегаты 70-х, 80-х и даже 90-х годов, особенно если речь идет об изделиях отечественного автопрома, гораздо требовательнее к прогреву, нежели современные двигатели. Дело прежде всего в более низком качестве металлообработки и отсутствии таких передовых технологий, как ныне применяемое хонингование (абразивная обработка поверхностей цилиндров при помощи хонов, иначе – хонинговальных головок).

Из за более грубой обработки трущихся элементов старые моторы необходимо подолгу греть, дожидаясь, пока они не достигнут рабочих температур. Кроме того, в 90-е годы произошел массовый переход с карбюраторных двигателей на инжекторные, электроника стала готовить топливно-воздушную смесь более скрупулезно, соответственно такой сценарий, когда горючее сгорало не полностью, и бензин стекал по стенкам цилиндров и смывал масло, ушли в историю. Таким образом, если вы владелец раритета, в морозы прогрейте мотор вашего автомобиля до рабочей температуры в течение 15 – 20 минут.

Греем моторы с “минералкой” и полусинтетикой

Чем более качественное масло залито в двигатель вашего автомобиля, тем меньше нужды в длительном прогреве, если только температура не опустилась ниже 20 – 25 градусов. Иными словами, если залита бюджетная минералка или полусинтетика, а также масла с высокой вязкостью, уделите прогреву повышенное внимание. К зимним (маловязким) можно отнести моторные жидкости с индексами вязкости 0w20, 0w30, 5w30, 5w40.

Скажем, масло с вязкостью 0w30 обладает повышенной текучестью даже при температуре от -30°C до -40°C. Такое рекомендуется для северных регионов и эффективно минимизирует вредные последствия холодного пуска и минимального прогрева двигателя.

Однако у маловязких масел есть и неприятная оборотная сторона. Жидкие смазки создают более тонкое защитное пленочное покрытие. Соответственно, при повышенных нагрузках на мотор (например, долгая работа на высоких оборотах) ускорится износ его трущихся элементов. В том числе поэтому в средней полосе при не очень холодных зимах в ходу все же более сбалансированные масла – скажем, вязкостью 10w40 и 5w30.

Как долго греть современный двигатель

После запуска холодного мотора следует дать ему поработать примерно минуту, чтобы он прогнал масло по внутренним магистралям головки цилиндров. С началом работы современные моторы программно повышают обороты – так насос эффективнее прокачивает смазку. Поэтому – слушайте, а также смотрите на тахометр!

Как только моторный рокот ослаб, а обороты упали, это сигнал к тому, что автомобиль в принципе готов к началу движения. Можно аккуратно трогаться и двигаться первые 10 минут, сильно не газуя.

Иными словами – осуществляем основной прогрев в движении, как это и рекомендуют современные мануалы. Однако все же лучше, даже если у вас современный автомобиль, дать двигателю поработать после пуска на холостых оборотах примерно 5 минут. Как мы уже заметили выше, российское законодательство разрешает такую “пятиминутку”.

Источник: Российская газета.

  1. Виталий Бондарук
    26 октября, 17:31 #1 Виталий Бондарук

    В сибири зимой, в не зависимости, что вам скажут греть или греть, Вы будете греть мотор всегда. Если не верите, приезжайте, проверите на себе!
    В мороз -20-40 градусов в холодную машину всё равно не сядешь. Чтоб прогреть салон будешь греть и двигатель. Так, что эти споры бессмысленны

  2. Олег Петухов
    26 октября, 21:36 #2 Олег Петухов

    Греть,если стоит в жилой зоне – 4 минуты поработал,заглушил – завёл ещё на 4 минуты,заглушил – завёл снова,и только потом трогайся…

