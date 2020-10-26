Прогрев мотора – окончательный вердикт

\u0421 \u043f\u043e\u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0436\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441 - \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u044b. \u0422\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0443 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0431\u044b \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c - \u043e\u0431\u044f\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0433\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c! \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 - \u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 - \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0433\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u0444\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0448\u044c. \u0421\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 "\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0441" \u0441\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0440\u044b \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f. \u0417\u0430\u0433\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 "\u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e" \u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u0412\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u044c\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432? \u0412\u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 - "\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0448\u0435\u043d \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f". \u041a \u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0436\u0435, \u043f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442 17,2 \u041f\u0414\u0414 \u0420\u0424 \u043d\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0436\u0438\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442. \u0421\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e, \u0438 \u0433\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u042d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0442\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0441\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044b \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c \u0441 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439. \u0414\u0435\u043b\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b. \u0421\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e, \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u043e\u043a \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0431\u044b \u0442\u043e \u043d\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e, \u043c\u044b \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0447\u044c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438. \u0413\u0440\u0435\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435, \u043d\u0435\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0438 "\u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438". \u0417\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0447\u044c \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 "\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0442\u043a\u0443" \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043e 1 000 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043a \u0440\u0435\u0437\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0443 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440. \u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c "\u0433\u0430\u0437\u0443", \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043c \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f. \u041e\u0442\u0441\u044e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434 - \u0433\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b, \u0442\u043e \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043c, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043a \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043a \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c "\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u043a\u0430\u043c", \u043a \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0443, Skoda Octavia, Audi A4, Renault Arkana \u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043c,\u00a0Chery Tiggo 7 Pro. \u0413\u0440\u0435\u0435\u043c "\u0434\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u0438\u0435" \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u041d\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b 70-\u0445, 80-\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 90-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0447\u044c \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431 \u0438\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0430, \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0443, \u043d\u0435\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0414\u0435\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u044b\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 (\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0445\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u0438\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435 - \u0445\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043a). \u0418\u0437 \u0437\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u0443 \u0433\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c, \u0434\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432 90-\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0441 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u044e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e-\u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0437\u043d\u043e, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u043b \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u043c\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e, \u0443\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0446 \u0440\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0437\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0432\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 15 - 20 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442. \u0413\u0440\u0435\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0441 "\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439" \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0427\u0435\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0442\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043d\u0443\u0436\u0434\u044b \u0432 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435, \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435 20 - 25 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u0418\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u0431\u044e\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044f\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u041a \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043c (\u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044f\u0437\u043a\u0438\u043c) \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u044f\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 0w20, 0w30, 5w30, 5w40. \u0421\u043a\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043c, \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0441 \u0432\u044f\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 0w30 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435 \u043e\u0442 -30\u00b0C \u0434\u043e -40\u00b0C. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0443 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044f\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0435\u043b \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u0416\u0438\u0434\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435. \u0421\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 (\u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445) \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0436\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 - \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043c, \u0432\u044f\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 10w40 \u0438 5w30. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e \u0433\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0443, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0421 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044b - \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0441 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043a\u0443. \u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 - \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u0445\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440! \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0431, \u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0443\u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b \u043a \u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 10 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442, \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u0443\u044f. \u0418\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 - \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432 \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044b. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0436\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435, \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0443 \u0432\u0430\u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e 5 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u044b \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435, \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0443\u044e "\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043a\u0443". \u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a: \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0442\u0430.