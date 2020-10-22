УАЗ оказал поддержку болгарским кооператорам

22 октября 18:11 2020

В рамках контракта с Центросоюзом Болгарии компания УАЗ поставила партию автомобилей для нужд республиканских союзов потребительских обществ и кооперативов

Поставка 11 автомобилей на базе модели «Профи» для организаций-членов кооперативной системы страны реализована в соответствии с ранее достигнутым между ООО «УАЗ» и Союзом потребкооперации Болгарии соглашением. Связующим звеном в сделке выступил Центросоюз Российской Федерации, с которым у ульяновской компании многолетние партнерские отношения.

Десять УАЗ «Профи» будут выполнять функции мобильных магазинов. Надстройка изготавливается из сэндвич-панелей на основании каркаса усиленной конструкции с наружной обшивкой из плакированного металла и пластиковой внутренней. В оснащение входят нержавеющая мойка с автономным водоснабжением, гардеробный шкаф, полки, холодильная витрина, морозильный ларь, бензогенератор. Автомобили помогут обеспечить жителей сельских и горных районов страны продовольствием и товарами повседневного спроса в отсутствие торговых сетей.

Еще один УАЗ «Профи» в исполнении АСМП класса B позволит оперативно доставлять больных в клиники из отдаленных населенных пунктов. Утепленный и шумоизолированный каркасный модульный блок с наружными стеклопластиковыми панелями армирован для надежной фиксации оборудования. Уже в базовом варианте исполнения спецверсия полностью укомплектована для транспортировки и оказания пациентам первой медицинской помощи.

В списке оборудования фигурируют многофункциональная тележка-каталка со съемными носилками и регулировкой положения; общепрофильная укладка для оказания скорой медицинской помощи; шины различных типов; термоизоляционный контейнер с автоматическим поддержанием температуры инфузионных растворов; дефибриллятор, электрокардиограф, портативный аппарат искусственной вентиляции легких, пульсоксиметр, кислородный редуктор-ингалятор, экспресс-измеритель концентрации глюкозы в крови и многое другое.

Все версии оснащаются современным бензиновым двигателем ЗМЗ Про объемом 2,7 литра (149,6 л.с.) и 5-ступенчатой механической коробкой передач. Подключаемый полный привод с односкатной ошиновкой позволяет максимально реализовать возможности модели в условиях плохих дорог и сельской местности.

Автомобили семейства «Профи» неоднократно доказывали свою состоятельность в российских условиях. По мнению Председателя Центросоюза Болгарии, Члена Правления Международного Кооперативного Альянса и Президента Мировой организации потребительской кооперации Петра Стефанова, эффективность использования машин на болгарской земле окажется столь же высокой. Поэтому в перспективе линейку поставляемых моделей УАЗ планируется расширить.

Гарантийное обслуживание и снабжение запчастей будет обеспечивать официальный дилер бренда в Болгарии, компания Zurwest Trading.

