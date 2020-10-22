УАЗ оказал поддержку болгарским кооператорам

\u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u044e\u0437\u043e\u043c \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0423\u0410\u0417 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0443\u0436\u0434 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u044e\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0432 \u041f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 11 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u00bb \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439-\u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u041e\u041e\u041e \u00ab\u0423\u0410\u0417\u00bb \u0438 \u0421\u043e\u044e\u0437\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043a\u043e\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u0421\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0437\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u044e\u0437 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0424\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u0443 \u0443\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0414\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0423\u0410\u0417 \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u00bb \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0430\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u044d\u043d\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0447-\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0448\u0438\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0432\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0431\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u043a\u0430\u0444, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043a\u0438, \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430, \u043c\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u0430\u0440\u044c, \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u043e\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u00a0\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0439\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438\u00a0\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0439. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0423\u0410\u0417 \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u00bb \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0410\u0421\u041c\u041f \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 B \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0423\u0442\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0448\u0443\u043c\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0423\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0443\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438. \u0412 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0436\u043a\u0430-\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043b\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f; \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0443\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438; \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0432; \u0442\u0435\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0443\u0437\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432; \u0434\u0435\u0444\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440, \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444, \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u043f\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0445, \u043f\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440, \u043a\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440-\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440, \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u043b\u044e\u043a\u043e\u0437\u044b \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0435. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0417\u041c\u0417 \u041f\u0440\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 2,7 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430 (149,6 \u043b.\u0441.) \u0438 5-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0441 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0448\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0445\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u00bb \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u041f\u043e \u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u044e\u0437\u0430 \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u0427\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u041f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u041a\u043e\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0410\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043d\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u041c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u041f\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0421\u0442\u0435\u0444\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0436\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0423\u0410\u0417 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c. \u0413\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0431\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Zurwest Trading.