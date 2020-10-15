Porsche принимает участие в межпромышленной инициативе по ответственному потреблению слюды

15 октября 17:11 2020

Porsche присоединилась к «Инициативе по ответственному потреблению слюды»/Responsible Mica Initiative (RMI)

Эта межпромышленная ассоциация международных компаний и неправительственных организаций выступает за прозрачность и улучшение условий труда при добыче сырья – натуральной слюды (так называемая мика) – для перламутровых пигментов. Слюда используется во многих промышленных и косметических продуктах, в том числе в автомобильных лаках. Таким образом, компания Porsche как производитель автомобилей тоже влияет на мировое потребление слюды. В «Инициативе по ответственному потреблению слюды» Porsche представляет концерн Volkswagen.

Индия – один из крупнейших производителей слюды в мире. Местные регионы Джаркханд и Бихар, где ведется основная добыча, отличаются высоким уровнем бедности. Анализ отдельных поставщиков лакокрасочных материалов по всей цепочке вплоть до добычи сырья, проведенный компанией Porsche, выявил возможные риски для устойчивого потребления слюды. Совместно с поставщиками автомобилестроительная компания интенсивно работает над прозрачным и ответственным обращением с исходным сырьем.

«Для компании Porsche ответственность начинается задолго до собственных заводских ворот. Мы требуем от наших поставщиков соблюдения международно признанных социальных и экологических стандартов. И добыча сырья при этом является важным фактором, – отмечает Уве-Карстен Штедтер, член правления Porsche AG, отвечающий за закупки. – Принимая участие в Инициативе по ответственному потреблению слюды, мы берем на себя ответственность за наше влияние на сырьедобывающие регионы в Индии. Благодаря конкретным проектам на местах мы хотим улучшить условия жизни людей. Кроме того, мы будем активно участвовать в разработке и внедрении промышленных стандартов, направленных на обеспечение устойчивого развития».

«Наша инициатива ширится и насчитывает уже более 60 участников из различных отраслей. Мы рады, что в лице Porsche еще один производитель автомобилей делится с нами передовыми технологиями логистики. Совместными усилиями мы сможем еще больше укрепить наши позиции и усилить позитивное влияние в мировых регионах добычи слюды», – говорит Фанни Фремо, коммерческий директор Инициативы по ответственному потреблению слюды/Responsible Mica Initiative.

Инициатива по ответственному потреблению слюды/Responsible Mica Initiative была организована в 2017 году в Париже. В рамках данной инициативы разрабатываются мировые стандарты добычи слюды, призванные обеспечить справедливые условия труда, безопасность и минимальную заработную плату. Компании, которые присоединились к данной инициативе, обязуются соблюдать эти стандарты.

Porsche

Инициативу по ответственному потреблению слюды/Responsible Mica Initiative поддерживают, в частности, химические концерны BASF и Clariant, фармацевтическая компания Merck, торговая сеть H+M, а также компании по производству косметики Channel, L’Oreal и The Body Shop. Учредителем Инициативы является организация по правам человека Terre des Hommes.

