Porsche принимает участие в межпромышленной инициативе по ответственному потреблению слюды

Porsche \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043a \u00ab\u0418\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441\u043b\u044e\u0434\u044b\u00bb\/Responsible Mica Initiative (RMI) \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u0435 \u0441\u044b\u0440\u044c\u044f \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u044e\u0434\u044b (\u0442\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430) \u2013 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0443\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0438\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0441\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0445, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u044e\u0434\u044b. \u0412 \u00ab\u0418\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441\u043b\u044e\u0434\u044b\u00bb Porsche \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d Volkswagen. \u0418\u043d\u0434\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u044e\u0434\u044b \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435. \u041c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0414\u0436\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0434 \u0438 \u0411\u0438\u0445\u0430\u0440, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u0430, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0410\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u0438 \u0441\u044b\u0440\u044c\u044f, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 Porsche, \u0432\u044b\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043b\u044e\u0434\u044b. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u044b\u0440\u044c\u0435\u043c. \u00ab\u0414\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Porsche \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442. \u041c\u044b \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0418 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u0430 \u0441\u044b\u0440\u044c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0423\u0432\u0435-\u041a\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d \u0428\u0442\u0435\u0434\u0442\u0435\u0440, \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Porsche AG, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438. \u2013 \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0418\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441\u043b\u044e\u0434\u044b, \u043c\u044b \u0431\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u044b\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0418\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0438. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u0439. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043c\u044b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u043c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f\u00bb. \u00ab\u041d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 60 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435 Porsche \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043c \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u044e\u0434\u044b\u00bb, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0424\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0438 \u0424\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0418\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u044b \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441\u043b\u044e\u0434\u044b\/Responsible Mica Initiative. \u0418\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441\u043b\u044e\u0434\u044b\/Responsible Mica Initiative \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432 2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u041f\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0435. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u044e\u0434\u044b, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u0430, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0443. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043a \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0435, \u043e\u0431\u044f\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b. \u0418\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0443 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441\u043b\u044e\u0434\u044b\/Responsible Mica Initiative \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0445\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b BASF \u0438 Clariant, \u0444\u0430\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0435\u0432\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Merck, \u0442\u043e\u0440\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c H+M, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u0441\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 Channel, L\u2019Oreal \u0438 The Body Shop. \u0423\u0447\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0418\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u044b \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043c \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a\u0430 Terre des Hommes.