Bentley представляет новый Flying Spur V8

Bentley \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 Bentley Flying Spur \u0441 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c Bentley V8, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0443 W12 \u0420\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 10 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c: \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0442\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u044b. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 40% \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u0445. \u041d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Flying Spur V8: \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. Bentley Flying Spur V8 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b CO2. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 4-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c V8 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 550 \u043b. \u0441. \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 770 \u041d\u00b7\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 2000 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 235 \u041d\u00b7\u043c, \u0430 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u2013 3000 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438. \u0412\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u044b \u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0445. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 20 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c. Bentley Flying Spur V8 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 100 \u043a\u0433 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c W12 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u043c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c. \u0412 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438: \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430, \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 Drive Dynamics Control \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u2013 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u041e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 48-\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432 (Bentley Dynamic Ride) \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Flying Spur, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0414\u043b\u044f Flying Spur V8 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 Bentley, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043e\u043c Apple CarPlay, \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0443\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445. \u0414-\u0440 \u041c\u0430\u0442\u0442\u0438\u0430\u0441 \u0420\u0430\u0431\u0435 (Matthias Rabe), \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442: \u00ab\u041d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Flying Spur V8 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u043d \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 Gran Turismo\u00bb. Bentley Flying Spur \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d Bentley, \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0438 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Flying Spur V8 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0435\u00bb. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430. \u0422\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u0430\u0437\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043a \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0430\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b. \u0422\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 (\u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u0434\u0430\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043c). \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0435\u043a, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u0433\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0437\u044b \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u043f\u044b\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438\u043c \u2013 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c 150 \u043c\u043a\u043c. \u0421\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f V8 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 90-\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0430\u043b\u0435, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0448\u0430\u0442\u0443\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u043e\u043c 90\u00b0 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u043a \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0443, \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0445. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443. \u0424\u043e\u043a\u0443\u0441 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Flying Spur V8 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 100 \u043a\u0433 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c W12 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 48-\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432 (Bentley Dynamic Ride) \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Dynamic Ride \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 0,3 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e 1300 \u041d\u00b7\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0433\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043f\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u043b\u043e\u043d\u044b, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 60% \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u043f\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u043b\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Flying Spur \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a \u2013 \u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 (\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f). \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Flying Spur \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u044b, \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0443\u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0418\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0412 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Flying Spur \u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 Bentley \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u0448\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0430. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 130 \u043c\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 (\u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f) \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e. \u041e\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0414\u043b\u044f Flying Spur V8 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 (\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u043e\u0431\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b, \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c 60 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0432 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0435\u043a Mulliner \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430. \u041d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 Blackline, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0443\u044e \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u00abB\u00bb \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0443 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 Flying Spur V8 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a, \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 Styling. \u0412 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Flying Spur V8 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 20-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 10 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u00ab\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f\u00bb \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430 V8 \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043b\u043e\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043a\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0412\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Flying Spur V8 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 Bentley \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u044c \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0421\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u00ab\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c\u00bb \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 Bentley. \u041d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f 10 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u0421\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430 Crown Cut Walnut. \u0428\u043f\u043e\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u043e\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043e\u043a. \u041e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 C\u00f4tes de Gen\u00e8ve (\u00ab\u0416\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u00bb). \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Flying Spur V8 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 Bentley \u2013 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0446\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f 12,3-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f Bentley \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u044b \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430. \u0422\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u044f \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u043e\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d. \u0412 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043c. \u041e\u043d \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044c, \u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e \u0441\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0438. \u0421 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0441 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438. \u0418\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u044c\u044e \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Flying Spur \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0424\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043e\u043c Apple CarPlay, \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0443\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u044c\u044e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b (\u0432\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Naim for Bentley) \u0438 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0431\u0443\u0442\u044b\u043b\u043e\u043a, \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 Flying Spur \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u044b\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0442\u044b\u043b\u043e\u043a \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430. \u041e\u043d \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (\u043e\u0442 +6 \u00b0C \u0434\u043e -6 \u00b0C) \u0438 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0442\u044b\u043b\u043e\u043a \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 330 \u043c\u043b, \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0442\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 500 \u043c\u043b \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0442\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0448\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 750 \u043c\u043b. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Flying Spur \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0421\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 (420 \u043b). \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044c \u2013 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 5-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043c, \u0441\u0434\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f USB-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c 12 \u0412. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0438. \u041e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0446\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a \u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0417\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0443\u0441\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Flying Spur \u2013 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435 \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Flying Spur \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u041a\u0440\u044e \u2013 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0443 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043d\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432. \u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 Gran Turismo \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f.