Bentley представляет новый Flying Spur V8

Bentley представляет новый Flying Spur V8
15 октября 14:11 2020

Bentley представляет невероятно роскошный Bentley Flying Spur с легендарным двигателем Bentley V8, который выступает альтернативой силовому агрегату W12

Результаты исследований марки показывают, что за последние 10 лет отношение клиентов к владению автомобилем сильно изменилось: если раньше владельцы предпочитали пользоваться услугами водителя, то сегодня они предпочитают самостоятельно водить автомобиль, и их иногда сопровождают пассажиры. Кроме того, более 40% клиентов марки во всем мире как минимум раз в неделю перевозят пассажиров на задних сиденьях. На основании этой информации и велась разработка нового Flying Spur V8: особое внимание специалисты бренда уделили проработке места водителя, сохранив при этом впечатляющий простор в салоне, где изысканная роскошь превосходно сочетается с передовыми технологиями.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Bentley Flying Spur V8 теперь в большей степени ориентирован на водителя благодаря улучшенным динамическим характеристикам и еще более выразительному звуку двигателя. Одновременно с этим разработчики увеличили запас хода и снизили выбросы CO2.

Автомобиль получил бензиновый 4-литровый двигатель V8 с двойным турбонаддувом, который развивает мощность 550 л. с. и максимальный крутящий момент 770 Н·м при частоте вращения коленчатого вала менее 2000 об/мин.

Для повышения топливной экономичности при низкой нагрузке, когда крутящий момент не превышает 235 Н·м, а частота вращения коленчатого вала – 3000 об/мин, предусмотрена возможность отключения четырех цилиндров из восьми. Водитель и пассажиры не замечают перехода двигателя на работу на четырех цилиндрах. Для этого требуется около 20 миллисекунд или в десять раз меньше, чем для моргания глазом.

Bentley Flying Spur V8 весит на 100 кг меньше версии с двигателем W12 и демонстрирует впечатляющую динамику и маневренность, что наделяет его особым характером. В автомобиле реализованы новейшие решения в области двигателестроения и шасси: адаптивная пневматическая подвеска, функция перераспределения крутящего момента посредством подтормаживания колес, система управления динамикой Drive Dynamics Control и электрорегулируемое рулевое управление – все это включено в стандартную комплектацию. Опционально доступна 48-вольтовая технология активного подавления кренов (Bentley Dynamic Ride) и электронная система управления всеми колесами, которые гарантируют высочайший уровень динамических характеристик автомобиля.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Новый Flying Spur, доступный в четырехместной или пятиместной конфигурации, оснащается богатым набором лучших в сегменте интеллектуальных и интуитивно понятных технологий и систем, повышающих уровень комфорта водителя и пассажиров. Для Flying Spur V8 также предлагается первый в автомобильной отрасли поворотный дисплей Bentley, дополненный интерфейсом Apple CarPlay, фотореалистичными изображениями спутниковых карт и продвинутой функцией предупреждения об изменении дорожных условий посредством сервиса информации об опасностях.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Д-р Маттиас Рабе (Matthias Rabe), член правления, ответственный за проектирование, отмечает:

«На основании результатов исследований клиентских предпочтений, отзывов клиентов и последних тенденций в сфере эксплуатации автомобилей новый Flying Spur V8 теперь в большей степени ориентирован на водителя. При этом он по-прежнему гарантирует пассажирам изысканную утонченность, комфорт и технологичность, которые они ожидают от автомобиля класса Gran Turismo».

Bentley Flying Spur отличается стремительностью и элегантностью. Для модели характерен классический дизайн Bentley, наивысшее в классе качество, оригинальные материалы и тщательная проработка деталей. Новый Flying Spur V8 оснащается передовыми системами помощи водителю и информационно-развлекательными системами, повышающими уровень безопасности, защищенности и комфорта в каждой поездке».

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Современный и высокоэффективный V8

Новая версия Flying Spur получила бензиновый 4-литровый двигатель V8 с двойным турбонаддувом, который развивает мощность 550 л. с. и максимальный крутящий момент 770 Н·м при частоте вращения коленчатого вала менее 2000 об/мин, который сохраняется до 4500 об/мин.

Ключевая особенность турбонагнетателей twin-scroll заключается в двух раздельных параллельных каналах в корпусе турбины. При использовании турбонаддува такой конструкции высокий крутящий момент доступен даже при низкой частоте вращения коленчатого вала. Турбонагнетатели установлены в развале блока цилиндров, благодаря чему сокращено расстояние, которое преодолевают отработавшие газы на пути от двигателя к турбинам. Благодаря этому достигаются быстродействие и высокая эффективность работы.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Турбонагнетатели сохраняют часть давления наддува при малом открытии дроссельной заслонки (в этом случае их работу можно сравнить с дамбой и резервуаром). Благодаря этому при большом открытии дроссельной заслонки наддув обеспечивается без задержек, что значительно улучшает реакцию на нажатие педали акселератора и производительность. Для повышения эффективности при высоких нагрузках и уменьшения износа гильзы цилиндров покрыты специальным металлическим сплавом при помощи процесса атмосферного плазменного напыления. В результате покрытие получается прочным, но при этом очень тонким – всего лишь 150 мкм.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Секрет эмоционального и неповторимого звука двигателя V8 кроется в 90-градусном угле развала цилиндров, коленчатом вале, в котором шатунные шейки расположены в разных плоскостях под углом 90° друг к другу, и восьми идеально отбалансированных цилиндрах. Благодаря внушительной мощности силового агрегата автомобиль разгоняется до 100 км/ч за 4,1 секунды, а затем и до максимальной скорости 318 км/ч.

Для повышения топливной экономичности при малой нагрузке на двигатель, когда крутящий момент не превышает 235 Н·м, а частота вращения коленчатого вала – 3000 об/мин, предусмотрена возможность отключения четырех цилиндров из восьми. Водитель и пассажиры не замечают перехода двигателя на работу на четырех цилиндрах. Для этого требуется около 20 миллисекунд или в десять раз меньше, чем для моргания глазом.

Отключение четырех цилиндров ведет к снижению расхода топлива на величину до 16 %, что увеличивает запас хода и снижает воздействие на окружающую среду.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Фокус на водителя и впечатляющая динамика

Новый Flying Spur V8 весит на 100 кг меньше версии с двигателем W12 и демонстрирует впечатляющую динамику и маневренность, что наделяет его особым характером.

В автомобиле реализованы новейшие решения в области двигателестроения и шасси: адаптивная пневматическая подвеска, функция перераспределения крутящего момента посредством подтормаживания колес, система управления динамикой Drive Dynamics Control и электрорегулируемое рулевого управления – все это включено в стандартную комплектацию.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

На Bentley Flying Spur V8 устанавливаются передняя и задняя полые облегченные штанги стабилизаторов поперечной устойчивости, способствующие исключительной управляемости. Кроме того, усовершенствованную ходовую часть можно опционально дополнить передовой 48-вольтовой технологией активного подавления кренов (Bentley Dynamic Ride) и электронной системой управления всеми колесами.

Система Dynamic Ride обеспечивает комфорт в движении и подавляет поперечные крены, защищая пассажиров от толчков при проезде неровностей дороги за счет отсоединения стабилизаторов соответствующих колес. При необходимости в течение 0,3 секунды она развивает до 1300 Н·м крутящего момента на штанге стабилизатора для обеспечения устойчивости и предотвращения крена в повороте.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

В конструкцию пневматической подвески входят трехкамерные пневмобаллоны, в которые помещается на 60% больше воздуха, чем в пневмобаллоны модели Flying Spur предыдущего поколения. Это конструктивное решение позволило расширить диапазон характеристик – от нарочито спортивных до максимально комфортных (в зависимости от выбранного водителем режима движения).

В качестве опции впервые для модели Flying Spur предлагается электронная система управления всеми колесами. Она повышает как курсовую устойчивость на высоких скоростях, так и маневренность в городе. При маневрировании на низкой скорости система поворачивает задние колеса в противоположном относительно передних колес направлении. Это создает эффект короткой базы, уменьшает радиус поворота, повышает маневренность и заметно облегчает выполнение парковки.

При выполнении маневров на высокой скорости эта система поворачивает задние колеса в одном направлении с передними, что повышает устойчивость и позволяет более уверенно совершать обгоны и перестроения. Электронная система управления всеми колесами обеспечивает идеальный баланс между уверенным управлением на высоких скоростях и комфортным взаимодействием с автомобилем в обычном режиме движения.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Идеальное сочетание дизайна, материалов и исключительного мастерства исполнения

В основе выразительного дизайна кузова модели Flying Spur лежат передовые решения, в которых марка Bentley безошибочно узнаваема. Благодаря увеличенной на 130 мм колесной базе (по сравнению с моделью второго поколения) автомобиль смотрится еще более внушительно и эффектно. Он также отличается большим количеством скульптурных линий, которые проходят по всему кузову автомобиля.

Для Flying Spur V8 предлагается семь фирменных цветов кузова на выбор (стандартная комплектация), которые особым образом подчеркивают сильный характер и запоминающийся дизайн автомобиля. Клиенты также могут заказать любой цвет из обширной гаммы, состоящей из более чем 60 оттенков, в числе которых цвета из линеек Mulliner и индивидуальные цвета. Набор опций внешней отделки Blackline, включающий в себя черную подсвечиваемую крылатую литеру «B» с электроприводом, представляет собой альтернативу хромированным блестящим элементам кузова. Чтобы подчеркнуть исключительные характеристики Flying Spur V8 и придать ему еще более спортивный внешний облик, клиенты также могут заказать набор опций внешней отделки Styling.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

В стандартную комплектацию нового Flying Spur V8 входят 20-дюймовые 10 спицевые окрашенные легкосплавные колесные диски, «крылатая» эмблема V8 и четыре выхлопных патрубка, которые создают неповторимый визуальный эффект в задней части автомобиля.

Внутреннее пространство Flying Spur V8 демонстрирует опыт специалистов Bentley в создании современных интерьеров, в которых исключительная роскошь гармонично объединена с инновациями. Стильный и неповторимый салон оснащен невероятно комфортными сиденьями, которые могут быть отделаны кожей одного из пяти цветов, а нижняя часть передней панели оформлена в фирменном «крылатом» стиле Bentley. На выбор также предлагаются 10 дополнительных цветов кожи и два двухцветных варианта отделки салона.

Элегантная декоративная вставка из шпона расположена по всей длине передней панели и переходит на двери, подчеркивая внушительную ширину салона. Стандартно модель оснащается декоративными вставками из шпона Crown Cut Walnut. Шпон для этих элементов нарезается из орехового дерева продольно, благодаря чему получается уникальный горизонтальный рисунок. Опционально для заказа доступны еще семь вариантов шпона и декоративные вставки из углепластика с глянцевой отделкой. Для создания еще более неповторимого облика салона клиенты могут заказать сочетание двух вариантов шпона, а для оформления передней центральной консоли доступна эксклюзивная отделка Côtes de Genève («Женевские волны»).

В качестве опции на новый Flying Spur V8 устанавливается поворотный дисплей Bentley – первое подобное решение в автомобильной отрасли. При нажатии на кнопку запуска двигателя облицованная шпоном панель, расположенная посередине передней панели, поворачивается, открывая 12,3-дюймовый сенсорный дисплей с тремя настраиваемыми сегментами. На второй стороне поворотного дисплея Bentley расположены элегантные аналоговые шкалы индикатора окружающей температуры, компаса и хронометра. Третья сторона может быть отделана шпоном. В этом случае визуально непрерывная декоративная полоса охватывает весь салон.

В задней части салона предусмотрен новый съемный пульт управления с сенсорным дисплеем. Он гармонично интегрирован в консоль, но при необходимости легко снимается нажатием всего одной кнопки. С помощью этого пульта пассажиры получают доступ к различным приложениям, например, для управления всеми шторками, функцией массажа на задних сиденьях и задней климатической установкой. Кроме того, с его помощью можно настроить функцию фоновой подсветки.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Инновационные технологии в сочетании с современной роскошью

Новый Flying Spur обладает богатым набором лучших в сегменте интеллектуальных и интуитивно понятных технологий и систем, повышающих уровень комфорта водителя и пассажиров.

Функции информационно-развлекательной системы дополнены интерфейсом Apple CarPlay, фотореалистичными изображениями спутниковых карт и передовой функцией предупреждения об изменении дорожных условий посредством сервиса информации об опасностях.

Благодаря богатому ассортименту опционального оборудования, среди которого планшетные компьютеры информационно-развлекательной системы для задних пассажиров, различные варианты аудиосистемы (вплоть до лучшей в сегменте системы Naim for Bentley) и холодильник для двух бутылок, задняя часть салона Flying Spur представляет собой идеальное место для работы и отдыха в поездках.

Новый холодильник для бутылок располагается между задними сиденьями позади центрального подлокотника. Он имеет две настройки охлаждения (от +6 °C до -6 °C) и вмещает в себя шесть бутылок объемом 330 мл, четыре бутылки объемом 500 мл или две бутылки с шампанским объемом 750 мл. Таким образом, его можно заполнить в соответствии с предпочтениями пассажиров. Благодаря усовершенствованной конструкции холодильник занимает намного меньше месте, чем холодильник модели Flying Spur предыдущего поколения. Следовательно, больше свободного пространства остается в багажном отделении (420 л).

При заказе четырехместной конфигурации сзади устанавливается большая консоль – от передней консоли до спинки задних сидений. Эта конфигурация является превосходным воплощением элегантного дизайна, комфорта и роскоши. В консоли располагается новый съемный пульт управления с 5-дюймовым сенсорным дисплеем, сдвоенные подстаканники, дополнительное вещевое отделение и опциональный отсек для беспроводной зарядки мобильных устройств. Подлокотник задних сидений украшен глянцевой металлической вставкой и оборудован двумя USB-разъемами и розеткой электропитания напряжением 12 В.

Электроприводные столики на задней поверхности спинок передних сидений раскладываются однократным нажатием кнопки. Облицованный шпоном столик опускается и выравнивается с помощью электропривода. За ним открывается отделанная кожей поверхность с выемкой для ручки или стилуса. При нажатии и удержании кнопки столик возвращается в исходное положение.

Bentley Flying Spur V8

Новый Flying Spur – желанный как никогда прежде

Все автомобили Flying Spur производятся в Крю – на первом в мире заводе по выпуску роскошных автомобилей, нейтральном с точки зрения выброса углеродосодержащих веществ.

Лучший в мире роскошный четырехдверный Gran Turismo стал еще более привлекательным, предлагая водителю абсолютно новый опыт вождения и обеспечивая высочайшую повседневную практичность в сочетании с исключительной роскошью и непревзойденным качеством исполнения.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
BentleyFlying SpurV8
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Новые назначения в Federal-Mogul

Новые назначения в Federal-Mogul 1

Chevrolet Captiva нового поколения запустили в производство

Chevrolet Captiva нового поколения запустили в производство

Экипаж заводской команды Škoda досрочно стал победителем в зачете WRC 2 Pro

Экипаж заводской команды Škoda досрочно стал победителем в зачете WRC 2 Pro 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.