Эксклюзивный тур нового Mercedes-Benz S-Класса по городам России

14 октября 22:11 2020

Всего через неделю после мировой премьеры новый Mercedes-Benz S-Класс был представлен российским клиентам и поклонникам марки в Москве, а в рамках эксклюзивного тура данная возможность представилась клиентам и в других крупных городах России

Предпоказ нового S-Класса состоялся в Санкт-Петербурге, где гостей познакомили с автомобилем Хольгер Зуффель, генеральный директор АО «Мерседес-Бенц РУС», и Мария Морозова, директор департамента продаж легковых автомобилей АО «Мерседес-Бенц РУС». Далее тур продолжился в Казани, Новороссийске, Краснодаре и Сочи. Актер театра и кино, режиссер и продюсер, заслуженный артист России и лауреат многочисленных премий Данила Козловский специально для бренда приготовил уникальную творческую программу. Он выступил с камерным моноспектаклем, посвященным создателю первого в мире автомобиля Карлу Бенцу и его пути к главному творению своей жизни.

Mercedes-Benz S-Класс

Данила Козловский

Новый S-Класс является самим воплощением завораживающей силы бренда и определяет собой сегмент автомобильной роскоши. Опыт взаимодействия с этим новым седаном представительского класса может осуществляться через самые разные органы чувств: визуально, тактильно, на слух и через обоняние. Одновременно с этим он отличается множеством инноваций в области вспомогательных систем, безопасности и интерактивного управления.

Mercedes-Benz S-Класс

Мария Морозова, представляя новинку гостям, прокомментировала:

«S-Класс – это особенный автомобиль для нас. Именно поэтому мы впервые решились на такой уникальный формат презентации автомобиля, стараясь охватить крупные города России, чтобы как можно больше клиентов смогли увидеть автомобиль вживую задолго до официального старта продаж в России. Наша страна стала первой, где автомобиль демонстрировался вживую после мировой премьеры, ведь российский рынок входит в ТОП-5 стран по всему миру с наибольшим объемом продаж автомобилей семейства S-Класса».

Mercedes-Benz S-Класс

Хольгер Зуффель и Мария Морозова

Благодаря целому множеству инноваций новый Mercedes-Benz S-Класса даёт новое определение сегменту представительских автомобилей. Он стал не только гораздо интеллектуальнее, но и поднимает впечатления от вождения и от путешествий в нём на новый уровень. При этом в центре внимания здесь находится человек, который может взаимодействовать с этим роскошным седаном, используя все органы чувств. Так, например, система MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) нового поколения предоставляет как водителям, так и пассажирам инновационные возможности по взаимодействию и персонализации. Тем самым, салон автомобиля в большей чем когда-либо степени превращается в третье основное место пребывания владельца – место его уединения между домом и офисом. В области безопасности новый S-Класс также в очередной раз поднял планку на новую высоту, став первым из серийных автомобилей, где пассажирам в задней части салона обеспечивается защита при лобовом столкновении за счёт задних подушек безопасности. Эта и масса других инноваций дают Mercedes-Benz дополнительные основания говорить от том, что S-Класс является лучшим в мире автомобилем. Причём он будет изготавливаться на одном из самых современных автомобильных производств в мире: в день мировой премьеры автопроизводитель дал также старт предприятию Factory 56 – автомобильному заводу будущего.

Mercedes-Benz S-Класс

