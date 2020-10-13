Андрей Севастьянов: “Сезон-2020 закончился с позитивным настроением”

Андрей Севастьянов: “Сезон-2020 закончился с позитивным настроением”
13 октября 19:11 2020

В прошедшие выходные в Грозном состоялся финальный этап сезона-2020 “Российской серии кольцевых гонок” (СМП РСКГ) – сезона, который стал одним из самых напряженных в истории отечественных “кузовов”

Семь этапов серии удалось провести в кратчайшие сроки – всего за три месяца, и участники с трудом успевали перевести дух между гоночными уикендами.

Тем приятнее, что команде B-Tuning Pro Racing Team удалось успешно провести этот год и побороться за высокие места как в отдельных гонках, так и в общем зачете. Руководитель коллектива Андрей Севастьянов, выступавший в категории “Туринг-Лайт”, дал положительную характеристику проделанной работе: 

“Сезон-2020 закончился с позитивным настроением. Мне на седьмом этапе удалось добраться до пятого места в протоколе чемпионата России, но по результатам второго заезда судьи вынесли мне штраф в 10 секунд, что снова откинуло меня на шестую позицию. Этих трех очков не хватило для того, чтобы поменяться местами с Родионом Шушаковым. В целом же результатами сезона доволен. Мы показываем высокую скорость, хотя участвуем в гонках на самом тяжелом автомобиле в классе. Хотел бы поблагодарить компании “Бизнес меню”, ВСК и “Оргсинтез Ока” за то, что поддержали мое участие в этом сезоне. Это очень ценно, особенно в то время, когда из-за пандемии многие компании сократили свои рекламные активности. Надеюсь, мы продолжим сотрудничество и будем бороться за призовой подиум в 2021 году.”

СМП РСКГ

Андрей Севастьянов

Молодые пилоты команды также отлично показали себя в Грозном, и Андрею было, за что похвалить их:

“Воспитанники Антона Захарова заняли второе место в командном зачете в группе “S1600-Юниор”. Егор Ганин по результатам сезона стал вторым, отлично себя зарекомендовал Кирилл Захаров, который включился в участие в соревнованиях только в середине сезона.”

СМП РСКГ

Егор Ганин

Доволен своим результатом и Егор Ганин:

“Заключительный этап в Грозном для меня прошел хорошо. Я доволен результатами каждой гонки. В первой, к сожалению, не получилось пройти Егора Фокина, хотя и ехал с лучшим кругом, и висел у него на бампере. В конце решил совершить тактический маневр, отпустив его и нажав чуть раньше газ, но этого импульса мне не хватило, и на то расстояние, на которое я его отпустил, я, к сожалению, догнать его не смог и финишировал вторым. Во второй гонке я в самом начале потерял пару позиций, но затем вернул их. Темп был хороший, ставил один за другим лучшие круги. Догнал Тему Першина, чуть-чуть его попрессовал и прошел в змейках. А потом, в свободном воздухе, начал отрываться, понимая, что у меня есть темп и нужно просто довести дело до победы.”

В воскресенье, после завершения сезона СМП РСКГ, пилоты B-Tuning Pro Racing Team приняли участие в длинной четырехчасовой гонке Akhmat Race. За рулем Volkswagen Polo класса “Туринг-Лайт” за победу боролись Андрей Севастьянов и Кирилл Захаров, а Антон Захаров в паре с Константином Татуловым стали лучшими в зачете спортпрототипов за рулем автомобиля Radical.

“То, что машина едет чуть медленнее из-за высокого веса, еще раз подтвердилось в гонке Akhmat Race, где мы с Кириллом из одиннадцати пилотов, тем не менее, показали два лучших времени” – рассказал Андрей Севастьянов. “Гонку провели на “отлично”, заняли третье место. Потеряли немного времени на дозаправке автомобиля, что не позволило выиграть гонку. Но так как основной задачей было участие и однозначный финиш, то все удалось. Результатами довольны, и с позитивом закончили летний спортивный сезон 2020 года. Скорость есть, надежность техники есть. Удается настраивать автомобиль в сжатые сроки – быстрее и лучше наших соперников.”

СМП РСКГ

Сезон-2020 завершился, но об отдыхе команда не думает. Пришло время готовиться к новым стартам в следующем году. Как рассказал Андрей Севастьянов, в скором времени B-Tuning начнет проводить осенние тесты:

“Мы проведем работу с потенциальными участниками сезона 2021 года. Если погода позволит, то в конце месяца это будут три-четыре дня на трассе Moscow Raceway. Дальше будем готовиться к зимним соревнованиям, по результатам которых будет ясно о возможности принять участие в следующем сезоне. В наших планах – по-прежнему участие в зачетных группах “S1600-Юниор”, “Туринг-Лайт” и S1600. По первому запросу автомобильная федерация пока отказала мне в участии в классе GT4. Сейчас я планирую обратиться к руководителю кольцевого комитета, и если мою кандидатуру в этот класс все же одобрят, то будем вести работу со своими партнерами над тем, чтобы в следующем году я смог принять участие в классе мощных и быстрых автомобилей.”

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
B-TuningГрозныйСМП РСКГ
  Categories:
НовостиСпорт
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Honda предложит пакет стильных аксессуаров для нового Pilot

Honda предложит пакет стильных аксессуаров для нового Pilot 0

Электротур по Европе

Электротур по Европе 0

Представлен 400-сильный кроссовер Ford Explorer ST

Представлен 400-сильный кроссовер Ford Explorer ST 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.