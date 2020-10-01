Porsche расширяет дилерскую сеть: Порше Центр Ленинский

Porsche расширяет дилерскую сеть: Порше Центр Ленинский
01 октября 11:11 2020

Порше Руссланд продолжает развитие дилерской сети, открывая Порше Центр Ленинский

Новый Порше Центр Ленинский расположен в юго-западном административном округе Москвы. На территории более 5000 кв. м. расположен двухэтажный выставочный зал (970 кв. м.), вмещающий до тринадцати автомобилей, а также просторная сервисная зона (950 кв. м.) и большой современный склад запасных частей (440 кв. м.), которые позволяют обеспечить выполнение сервисных задач любой сложности. Кроме того, дилерский центр выделяет специальную зону Approved, где можно будет разместить до 60 сертифицированных автомобилей с пробегом, прошедших специальную техническую проверку по 111 пунктам и подготовку в соответствии со строгими стандартами Porsche AG.

Появление нового дилерского центра обосновано стабильностью спроса на автомобили Porsche в России. В Порше Центр Ленинский будет представлена вся модельная линейка автомобилей, включая спорткары Cayman, Boxster, легендарный 911, спортивный седан Porsche Panamera, популярные SUV Macan и Cayenne и, безусловно, новый электрический Porsche Taycan.

«Я бы хотел выразить благодарность всей команде Порше Центр Ленинский. Вместе мы приложим все усилия, чтобы обеспечить безупречный уровень обслуживания для наших клиентов и создать еще один новый центр притяжения поклонников образа жизни Porsche на карте Москвы», – прокомментировал Д-р Томас Штэрцель, генеральный директор ООО «ПОРШЕ РУССЛАНД».

Открытие нового Порше Центра совпадает с запуском долгожданного инновационного электрического спорткара Porsche Taycan в России. Новый автомобиль представлен вниманию потенциальных клиентов и поклонников марки в рамках уникального Pop-Up арт-пространства в только что открытом дилерском центре.

