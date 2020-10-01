Porsche расширяет дилерскую сеть: Порше Центр Ленинский

\u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435 \u0420\u0443\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435 \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u041b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435 \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u041b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u044e\u0433\u043e-\u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0434\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0435 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u044b. \u041d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 5000 \u043a\u0432. \u043c. \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u044d\u0442\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043b (970 \u043a\u0432. \u043c.), \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 (950 \u043a\u0432. \u043c.) \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 (440 \u043a\u0432. \u043c.), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0443 Approved, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e 60 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u043e 111 \u043f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 Porsche AG. \u041f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Porsche \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435 \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u041b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u044b Cayman, Boxster, \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 911, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d Porsche Panamera, \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 SUV Macan \u0438 Cayenne \u0438, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 Porsche Taycan. \u00ab\u042f \u0431\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435 \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435 \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u041b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438 Porsche \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u044b\u00bb, \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0414-\u0440 \u0422\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0441 \u0428\u0442\u044d\u0440\u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u041e\u041e\u041e \u00ab\u041f\u041e\u0420\u0428\u0415 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u0421\u041b\u0410\u041d\u0414\u00bb. \u041e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u041f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0435 \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 Porsche Taycan \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Pop-Up \u0430\u0440\u0442-\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435.