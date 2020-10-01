Новый Volkswagen ID.4: мировая премьера электрического кроссовера

Volkswagen \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u2013 ID.4, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u041e\u043d \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u2013 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 SUV. \u00abID.4 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0443, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Volkswagen \u0420\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0444 \u0411\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0448\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440 (Ralf Brandsta\u0308tter). \u2013 \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430, \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u2013 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0439, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443. \u0422\u0430\u043a Volkswagen \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044c \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0435\u043c\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb. \u041f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u0421\u0428\u0410 \u0438 \u041a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435. \u0412 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435 \u0438 \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0412\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f ID.4, Volkswagen \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d, \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0432 SUV. ID.4 \u2013 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c: \u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435. \u0410\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e 77 \u043a\u0412\u0442\u00b7\u0447 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 (\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0442\u043e) \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e 520 \u043a\u043c (\u0432 \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435 WLTP). \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 204 \u043b.\u0441. \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0437\u0430 8.5 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b. \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u2013 160 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0417\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0432 21 \u0441\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0441 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u0435\u043c. \u0414\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 ID.4 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0441 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438: \u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 0.28. \u0411\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b IQ.Light, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438: \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439. \u0418\u0445 \u0433\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e 21 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430: \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u0430 Volkswagen ID.4 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0443 4.58 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0446\u044b \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 (MEB). \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434, \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043c. \u0412\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 ID.4 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430. \u0412 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b. \u041e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442 543 \u0434\u043e 1.575 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f ID.4 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u0440\u0435\u0439\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e-\u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e. \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0437 \u043e\u0442 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0412 \u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u2013 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f, \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043e 12 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0447\u0438 Hello ID. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f ID.Light \u2013 \u0443\u0437\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0430, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0443 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0435. \u041d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Discover Pro \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u044b We Connect Start. \u0412\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f IQ.Drive, \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442 Travel Assist, \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u0430\u043f\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 ID.4 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438. We Charge: \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430, \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 ID. \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 Volkswagen \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 We Charge. \u0411\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 Volkswagen ID.4 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 30 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442; \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0445\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0449\u0435 320 \u043a\u043c (\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043c WLTP, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 125 \u043a\u0412\u0442). \u041f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e Volkswagen \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 ID. \u041f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 ID.4 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u043d\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u0410 \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044b \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440 Volkswagen Naturstrom, \u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0421\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u044f Volkswagen: \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u2013 \u0437\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442 Volkswagen \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 ID. \u2013 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 ID.4 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e ID.3. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c ID.4, Volkswagen \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 SUV \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c ID.4 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a: \u043f\u043e \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c, \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0432 \u041a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435, \u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u0432 \u0421\u0428\u0410. \u0412 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c \u043a 2024 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 Volkswagen \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c 11 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0430\u0440\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e \u0432 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 Transform 2025+.