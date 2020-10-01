Новый Volkswagen ID.4: мировая премьера электрического кроссовера

01 октября 16:11 2020

Volkswagen представляет первый полностью электрический кроссовер марки – ID.4, премьера которого прошла в цифровом формате

Он не выделяет вредных выбросов и производится с нулевым углеродным следом. Модель станет частью крупнейшего сегмента мирового рынка – компактных SUV.

«ID.4 – это вызывающий яркие эмоции универсальный автомобиль, выбор в пользу которого сделают многие покупатели благодаря эффективному электроприводу, просторному салону, современным системам помощи водителю и впечатляющему дизайну, – отмечает генеральный директор марки Volkswagen Ральф Брандштеттер (Ralf Brandstätter). – Эта модель, ставшая первым электромобилем марки, предназначенным для мирового рынка, оборудована нашей модульной матрицей электрического привода – платформой, разработанной специально для развития электрической мобильности по всему миру. Так Volkswagen вновь демонстрирует свое лидерство в области инноваций, технологий и качества на рынке большой емкости».

Популярность кроссоверов среди покупателей постоянно растет. Благодаря хорошей видимости, безопасности и высокому уровню комфорта этот сегмент уже стал самым популярным в США и Китае. В Европе и Германии доля кроссоверов также постоянно увеличивается, при этом самый активный рост демонстрируют именно компактные модели. Выпуская ID.4, Volkswagen впервые предлагает полностью электрический кроссовер. Среди его особенностей – просторный салон, универсальность и другие преимущества, которые покупатели ценят в SUV.

ID.4 – универсальный автомобиль: им можно управлять как в спортивном, так и в спокойном комфортном режиме. Аккумуляторная батарея кроссовера накапливает до 77 кВт·ч энергии (нетто) и обеспечивает запас хода до 520 км (в цикле WLTP). Она установлена под салоном, что позволяет снизить центр тяжести. Электрический двигатель, расположенный на задней оси, развивает мощность 204 л.с. – этого достаточно, чтобы разгонять автомобиль до 100 км/ч за 8.5 секунды. Максимальная скорость – 160 км/ч. За счет хорошего сцепления заднего привода и дорожного просвета в 21 сантиметр электрический кроссовер уверенно справляется и с легким бездорожьем.

Динамика во внешнем виде

ID.4 выглядит очень современно. Его лаконичный дизайн с плавными линиями кузова обеспечивает хорошие аэродинамические характеристики: коэффициент аэродинамического сопротивления кроссовера составляет всего 0.28. Базовая версия автомобиля оснащена фарами, которые практически целиком состоят из светодиодов, и светодиодными задними фонарями. На флагманскую версию устанавливаются интерактивные светодиодные матричные фары IQ.Light, ставшие еще более совершенными: они приветствуют водителя, поворачивая модули рассеивателей, а также они дополнены системой интеллектуального управления дальним светом. Эти фары сочетаются с новыми трехмерными модулями светодиодных задних фонарей. Их габаритные задние фонари излучают однородный и интенсивный красный свет. Большие колесные диски диаметром до 21 дюйма подчеркивают характер автомобиля.

Концепция организации пространства: длинная колесная база, простор для пассажиров и багажа Volkswagen ID.4 имеет длину 4.58 метра. Автомобиль создан на основе модульной матрицы электрического привода (MEB). При этом для разделения пространства, доступного для пассажиров и технологий, используется совершенно новый подход, в рамках которого приоритет отдается пассажирам. Внутреннее пространство салона ID.4 можно сравнить с традиционными внедорожниками более высокого класса. В отделке интерьера используются современные цвета и материалы. Общий объем багажного отделения зависит от положения спинки заднего сиденья и составляет от 543 до 1.575 литров. В перечень доступного оборудования ID.4 входят электропривод крышки багажника, рейлинги и тягово-сцепное устройство.

Volkswagen ID.4

Концепция управления электрическим кроссовером предусматривает практически полный отказ от аналоговых кнопок и переключателей

В ее основе – два дисплея, один из которых имеет диагональ до 12 дюймов, сенсорные функции и поддержку голосового управления на основе естественной речи Hello ID. Новый элемент освещения ID.Light – узкая световая полоса, установленная у основания ветрового стекла, – помогает водителям во время выполнения маневров. В качестве дополнительной опции предлагается проекционный дисплей с функциями дополненной реальности, позволяющий выводить различные данные в поле зрения водителя. Например, стрелки навигационной системы, указывающие на поворот, проецируются на поверхность дороги точно на требуемой полосе. Навигационная система Discover Pro позволяет использовать онлайн-сервисы We Connect Start.

Вспомогательные системы для водителя IQ.Drive, особенно ассистент Travel Assist, делают вождение еще более комфортным. Программное и аппаратное обеспечение модели ID.4 разрабатывалось в составе совершенно новой архитектуры, что дает возможность загружать обновления в автомобиль после покупки.

We Charge: возможности для подзарядки дома, в городе и в дальних поездках

Вместе с моделями семейства ID. марка Volkswagen выводит на рынок полный пакет инструментов для удобной, согласованной и экологичной зарядки электромобилей, получивший название We Charge. Быстрая подзарядка Volkswagen ID.4 на зарядной станции постоянного тока займет около 30 минут; после этого автомобиль сможет проехать еще 320 км (в соответствии с циклом WLTP, при мощности 125 кВт).

Параллельно Volkswagen создает экосистему устойчивой электрической мобильности, которая формируется вокруг моделей семейства ID. Покупатели ID.4 получат автомобили, произведенные с нулевым углеродным следом. А если заряжать эти кроссоверы энергией, получаемой в соответствии с принципами устойчивого развития, например Volkswagen Naturstrom, их углеродный след останется нулевым и во время эксплуатации.

Volkswagen ID.4

Стратегия Volkswagen: будущее мобильности – за электричеством

На протяжении последних лет Volkswagen дополняет традиционный ассортимент продуктами из семейства ID. – нового независимого модельного ряда. Кроссовер ID.4 стал второй полностью электрической моделью марки после компактного ID.3. Предлагая модель ID.4, Volkswagen намеревается конкурировать в быстрорастущем сегменте компактных SUV на глобальном уровне. Электромобиль ID.4 постепенно будет выходить на мировой рынок: по имеющимся планам, его производство и продажи должны осуществляться не только в Европе, но и в Китае, а позднее и в США. В целом к 2024 году марка Volkswagen планирует инвестировать 11 миллиардов евро в электрическую мобильность в рамках стратегии Transform 2025+.

