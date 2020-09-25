Range Rover Velar 21 модельного года: новые двигатели и информационно-развлекательная система

Range Rover Velar 21 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 Pivi \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 Range Rover \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 Range Rover Evoque \u0438 Range Rover Sport, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Ingenium \u2013 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c P400 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430 (MHEV) \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 D300 \u0438 D200. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c P400 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 MHEV \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 400 \u043b.\u0441. \u0441 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c 550 \u041d\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u2013 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 5,5 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 (CVVL) \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f MHEV \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0440-\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 (BiSG), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u044e, \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0435\u043c\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0439-\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 48-\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0435, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043f\/\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442. Range Rover Velar \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c D300 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 300 \u043b.\u0441. \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c 650 \u041d\u043c, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0437\u0430 6,5 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 7,4 \u043b\/100 \u043a\u043c, \u0438 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 CO2 \u043e\u0442 194 \u0433\/\u043a\u043c. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 D300 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f Range Rover \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. Range Rover Velar \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c Ingenium D200 \u0441 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 199 \u043b.\u0441. \u041f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c, \u043e\u043d \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432 CO2 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u044e \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442, \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Velar \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u2013\u00a0\u00a0 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c P250 \u0441 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 249 \u043b.\u0441. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 Velar \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Land Rover \u2013 Pivi, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u0415\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f Pivi Pro, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 S \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435, \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Range Rover Velar. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0435\u0439\u0441 Pivi \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0412 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 Pivi \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u2013 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f SOTA \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440. \u0412\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d. \u041f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 Spotify \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e Bluetooth \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e. \u041d\u0438\u043a \u0420\u043e\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440\u0441 (Nick Rogers), \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443 Jaguar Land Rover: \u00ab\u041d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f Range Rover Velar \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043c Range Rover. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e Range Rover \u0432 1970 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0438 \u00ab\u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u00bb \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0441\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434, Velar \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 Jaguar Land Rover \u2013 EVA 2.0 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b Pivi \u0438 Pivi Pro, \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f SOTA, \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e, \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 Range Rover Velar \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435\u00bb. \u0412 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 Range Rover Velar \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0442\u0438\u0448\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u0443\u043c\u043e\u0432 Active Road Noise Cancellation. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0443\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u0448\u0443\u043c\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0444\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b, \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0448\u0443\u043c\u0430, \u0441\u043b\u044b\u0448\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u042d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0439, \u043d\u043e \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0448\u0443\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c \u043d\u0430 4 \u0434\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0431\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0438 \u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u0443\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446, \u043f\u044b\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Velar \u0447\u0438\u0449\u0435 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0435. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430, \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u044b, \u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u043f\u044b\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0443 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0445\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u00ab\u041e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c\u00bb, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430, \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u044b \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 2,5 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043d. \u0412\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 Range Rover Velar \u0447\u0438\u0449\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445 \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c Velar \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447-\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0442 Activity Key \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043a. \u0412\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u044b \u0441 \u0416\u041a-\u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043a \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443, \u0443 Velar \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b ADAS \u043f\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440, \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f Range Rover Velar Edition \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 R-Dynamic SE \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Edition \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0443 \u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0436\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 20-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 Lantau Bronze metallic, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f Hakuba Silver, \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 Santorini Black \u0438 Eiger Grey.