Range Rover Velar 21 модельного года: новые двигатели и информационно-развлекательная система

Range Rover Velar 21 модельного года: новые двигатели и информационно-развлекательная система
25 сентября 20:11 2020

Range Rover Velar 21 модельного года стал еще более привлекательным и интеллектуальным, благодаря новым двигателям, передовой информационно-развлекательной системе Pivi и новым элегантным элементам дизайна

Роскошный среднеразмерный внедорожник, который в семействе Range Rover занимает место между Range Rover Evoque и Range Rover Sport, предлагает клиентам идеальный баланс дизайна и технологий с новым поколением рядных двигателей Ingenium – бензиновым P400 с технологией мягкого гибрида (MHEV) и двумя дизельными D300 и D200.

Новый шестицилиндровый двигатель P400 с технологией MHEV мощностью 400 л.с. с максимальным крутящим моментом 550 Нм обеспечивает впечатляющую динамику – время разгона до 100 км/ч составляет 5,5 секунд. Электрический нагнетатель, дополняющий его работу турбокомпрессор с двойной спиралью и система непрерывного управления подъемом клапанов (CVVL) повышают энергоэффективность силового агрегата.

Технология MHEV использует соединенный через ременную передачу стартер-генератор (BiSG), который преобразует механическую энергию, обычно теряемую при замедлении и торможении автомобиля в электрическую. Эта энергия накапливается в литий-ионной 48-вольтовой батарее, расположенной под багажным отделением, а потом используется, когда автомобиль ускоряется, обеспечивая также более качественную работу системы стоп/старт.

Range Rover Velar

Range Rover Velar с дизельным двигателем D300 мощностью 300 л.с. и максимальным крутящим моментом 650 Нм, разгоняется с места до 100 км/ч за 6,5 секунд, имеет расход топлива 7,4 л/100 км, и уровень выбросов CO2 от 194 г/км. Серия последовательно расположенных турбин и ряд других усовершенствованных систем делают D300 одним из самых эффективных и экологически чистых дизельных двигателей в мире. Модификации с новыми рядными шестицилиндровыми силовыми агрегатами оснащаются пневматической подвеской в стандартной комплектации, что способствует характерному для Range Rover высокому уровню комфорта.

Range Rover Velar также предлагается с новым двухлитровым четырехцилиндровым дизелем Ingenium D200 с максимальной мощностью 199 л.с. По сравнению со своим предшественником, он обеспечивает большую мощность, более низкий уровень выбросов CO2 и повышенную экономию топлива.

Еще один силовой агрегат, с которым модель Velar будет поставляться на российский рынок –   это четырехцилиндровый двухлитровый бензиновый двигатель P250 с максимальной мощностью 249 л.с.

Элегантный лаконичный дизайн интерьера Velar гармонично сочетается с цифровыми экранами, которые теперь являются частью передовой информационно-развлекательной системы Land Rover – Pivi, интеллектуальной и интуитивно понятной. Ее более продвинутая версия Pivi Pro, доступная от комплектации S и выше, отражает высочайший уровень цифровизации Range Rover Velar.

Range Rover Velar

Простой и удобный в использовании интерфейс Pivi позволяет водителю минимально отвлекаться от вождения, что повышает уровень безопасности управления автомобилем. В основе Pivi новая передовая платформа Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) с четкой графикой и сверхбыстрой ответной реакцией, позволяющая экранам и навигационной системе начать работать за считанные секунды после включения благодаря отдельному источнику питания. Обновления программного обеспечения происходят удаленно через беспроводное
подключение – технология SOTA позволяет актуализировать навигационные карты, различные пользовательские приложения и управляющие модули автомобиля без необходимости посещать дилерский центр. Время совершения обновлений может быть установлено заранее через сенсорный экран.

Потоковая передача музыки и мультимедийных данных никогда не была такой легкой. Впервые Spotify интегрирован непосредственно в меню информационно-развлекательной системы, а также появилась возможность подключения по Bluetooth двух телефонов одновременно.

Ник Роджерс (Nick Rogers), исполнительный директор по продукту Jaguar Land Rover:

«Название и родословная Range Rover Velar восходят к прототипам Range Rover. Прошло пятьдесят лет с момента появления новаторского Range Rover в 1970 году, и теперь каждый член его семьи «электрифицирован» нашей потрясающей гибридной технологией. Благодаря силовым установкам, использующим электропривод, Velar стал еще более эффективным и экологически безопасным для наших клиентов. Новая электронная архитектура Jaguar Land Rover – EVA 2.0 обеспечивает работу информационно-развлекательной системы Pivi и Pivi Pro, удаленного обновления программного обеспечения SOTA, целого ряда передовых систем помощи водителю, камер и технологии очистки воздуха в салоне. Это делает Range Rover Velar более экологичным, безопасным и интеллектуальным, чем когда-либо прежде, а также одним из самых технологически оснащенных премиальных внедорожников в мире».

В салоне Range Rover Velar стало тише и спокойнее благодаря системе активного подавления дорожных шумов Active Road Noise Cancellation. Интеллектуальная технология работает как пара высококачественных наушников с шумоподавлением. Она непрерывно отслеживает вибрации от дорожного покрытия и вычисляет противофазу звуковой волны, необходимую для устранения шума, слышимого пассажирами. Эффект едва различимый, но снижение шума как минимум на 4 децибела делает атмосферу внутреннего пространства более спокойной и комфортной. Кроме того, при помощи датчиков ремней безопасности система способна регулировать уровень и локацию звуков, возникающих в салоне, в зависимости от количества и расположения пассажиров. Передовая система активного подавления дорожных шумов снижает утомляемость водителя, которая может быть вызвана длительным воздействием низкочастотного звука в долгих поездках.

Range Rover Velar

Новая система фильтрации воздуха в салоне снижает уровень вредных частиц, пыльцы и даже запахов, что делает внутреннее пространство Velar чище и комфортнее. Система, дополняющая существующую функцию ионизации воздуха, задерживает мелкие твердые частицы, аллергены, пыльцу и даже сильные запахи. При нажатии кнопки «Очистить», расположенной в нижней части сенсорного экрана, она способна отфильтровывать ультратонкие частицы менее 2,5 микрон. Водители и пассажиры могут быть уверены, что воздух в салоне Range Rover Velar чище, чем воздух снаружи.

Range Rover Velar

Вместе с новым Velar теперь также доступен новый ключ-браслет Activity Key второго поколения, который может полностью заменить обычный брелок. Водонепроницаемое и противоударное наручное устройство имеет часы с ЖК-дисплеем и позволяет клиентам запустить, остановить, блокировать и разблокировать автомобиль без необходимости носить с собой традиционный брелок для ключей.

В дополнение ко всему, у Velar появился новый руль с встроенными интеллектуальными кнопками для обновления программного обеспечения системы ADAS по беспроводной сети и новый селектор, заменивший круглый поворотный переключатель коробки передач.

Range Rover Velar

Специальная версия Range Rover Velar Edition отличается некоторыми внесенными в экстерьер и интерьер усовершенствованиями. Созданные на базе комплектации R-Dynamic SE автомобили серии Edition имеют контрастную черную крышу и такие же черные 20-дюймовые легкосплавные колесные диски, подчеркивающие изысканный облик. Для версии доступен эксклюзивный цвет кузова Lantau Bronze metallic, а также новый вариант покрытия Hakuba Silver, или цвета Santorini Black и Eiger Grey.

Range Rover Velar

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Jaguar Land RoverRange Rover Velar
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

В Воронеже открылся новый дилерский центр Volkswagen

В Воронеже открылся новый дилерский центр Volkswagen 0

В очередь за Citroen C3 Aircross

В очередь за Citroen C3 Aircross 0

Жуткая авария на гонках в Америке (Видео!)

Жуткая авария на гонках в Америке (Видео!) 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.