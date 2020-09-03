Новая специальная серия флагмана Lexus LX Heritage V8 доступна для заказа

Новая специальная серия флагмана Lexus LX Heritage V8 доступна для заказа
03 сентября 17:11 2020

Lexus представил специальную серию флагманского внедорожника: престижный LX Heritage c классическим 8-цилиндровым атмосферным двигателем и эксклюзивным стайлингом, доступный в исполнениях LX Heritage V8 и Heritage Black Vision V8

Специальная серия сочетает в себе надежные технологии и конструкции, которые, без преувеличения, являются наследием Lexus, но при этом Heritage предлагает новый взгляд на дизайн роскошного внедорожника. Заказ можно оформить в любом удобном дилерском центре Lexus на территории России, Армении и Республики Беларусь. Флагманские внедорожники LX Heritage V8 и LX Heritage Black Vision V8 предлагаются по цене от 7 768 000 и от 8 259 000 рублей соответственно.

Наследие флагманского внедорожника LX

Lexus LX был первым автомобилем бренда в классе внедорожников. Он впервые появился на американском рынке в 1996 году и очень быстро завоевал любовь потребителей благодаря непревзойдённому качеству японской сборки и способности подарить настоящее удовольствие от вождения как на дороге, так и за ее пределами. В LX инженеры и дизайнеры Lexus смогли соединить выносливость и надежность классического рамного внедорожника и беспрецедентный комфорт автомобиля премиум-класса, что сделало LX идеальным автомобилем для тех, кто ценит престиж, но при этом хочет быть готовым к любым испытаниям на дороге. Обновленная серия LX Heritage стала достойным продолжением линейки, объединив в себе наследие инженерных разработок LX и яркий образ.

Уникальный дизайн LX Heritage V8

Экстерьер специальной серии внедорожника отличается дизайном решетки радиатора в современном фирменном стиле бренда (схожий узор доступен для моделей UX, RX и GX), а также эксклюзивными накладками на передний и задний бампер. Модель впервые стала доступна в новых цветовых решениях – темно-зеленый металлик и светло-коричневый. Образ дополняют 21” легкосплавные колесные диски в двухцветном исполнении.

LX Heritage Black Vision V8 – флагман в новом исполнении

Для тех, кто предпочитает более цепляющий образ, доступна комплектация LX Heritage Black Vision V8. Автомобиль украшен новой, стильной решеткой радиатора, а также 21’’ коваными дисками в новом двухцветном исполнении. К экстерьеру были добавлены специальные бамперы в спортивном стиле, а также черные элементы: дверные ручки, рейлинги и молдинги боковых стекол. Кроме того, LX Heritage Black Vision V8 обрел уникальный дизайн передних и задних фар, а их внутренние части затемнены, при этом противотуманные фары в черной окантовке. Все автомобили эксклюзивной серии отмечены специальной эмблемой Heritage V8, которая дополнена уникальным знаком Black Vision.

Специальная серия LX обладает эргономичным интерьером и высоким качеством отделки с использованием премиальных материалов, в том числе, из фирменной натуральной кожи. К дизайну добавилась особая ромбовидная прострочка на дверных панелях, а оформление салона теперь доступно в черно-красном варианте.

Атрибуты настоящего внедорожника

Рамная конструкция, скрытая за эффектным обликом флагманского внедорожника LX Heritage, делает его невероятно надежным и комфортным. Для владельца этого автомобиля не существует безвыходных ситуаций благодаря постоянному полному приводу.

Преимущества автомобиля дополняют системы помощи при езде по бездорожью. Так, система поддержания постоянной скорости на бездорожье (Crawl-control) преодолеет любое препятствие на пути LX, а система выбора режима движения (Multi-terrain Select) адаптирует автомобиль к любому типу дорожного покрытия, сравняв скалы с асфальтом.

Lexus LX специальной серии Heritage будет доступен в связке с бензиновой версией двигателя V8 мощностью 367 л.с. Сочетание большого объема мотора (5663 см³) с его классическим исполнением обеспечивает владельцу неоспоримый ряд преимуществ. Предсказуемое поведение атмосферного двигателя V8 помогает водителю LX сохранять уверенность как в городском цикле, так и на бездорожье. Кроме того, 8-цилиндровый двигатель завоевал любовь покупателей благодаря своей повышенной износостойкости, которая является важным фактором для сохранения высокой остаточной стоимости.

Непревзойденный комфорт

Климат-консьерж Lexus, установленный в Lexus LX, создает максимально комфортный микроклимат в салоне, анализируя информацию датчиков температуры воздуха снаружи и внутри автомобиля. Он не только задает оптимальную температуру, но и автоматически регулирует подогрев руля, обеспечивая дополнительный комфорт. Кроме того, система самостоятельно распознает отсутствие пассажиров второго ряда и отключает вентиляцию и обогрев этой зоны, улучшая показатели энергоэффективности. Такое внимание к деталям стало возможно благодаря уникальному опыту инженеров Lexus – система климат-контроля LX разрабатывалась в условиях пустыни, где характерны резкие перепады температур в течение суток.

В дополнение к этому ионизатор воздуха NANO-E поддерживает оптимальный уровень влажности воздуха, сохраняя его свежесть и чистоту. Система управления климатом LX настолько совершенна, что в 2012 году специалисты Lexus смогли вырастить 50 орхидей прямо в салоне автомобиля. А вентиляция передних и задних сидений создает дополнительный комфорт.

Мультимедиа возможности LX специальной серии Heritage

Аудиосистема премиум класса Mark Levinson, оснащенная 19 динамиками, позволяет наслаждаться объемным и качественным звуком любимых композиций. Благодаря сбалансированному распределению динамиков во всех частях салона, такая возможность есть не только у водителя, но и у всех пассажиров. Кроме того, пассажиры второго ряда могут самостоятельно управлять плейлистом или смотреть в дороге фильмы на двух 11,6” LCD мониторах с высоким разрешением.

За информирование водителя отвечают сразу несколько дисплеев: 12,3” цветной дисплей, управляемый джойстиком Remote Touch, 4,2’’ цветной дисплей на панели приборов, а также 10” цветной проекционный дисплей. Водитель самостоятельно может настраивать комбинации выводимых параметров на каждом из них – управление музыкой, настройка опций комфорта, оповещения системы безопасности и технические уведомления.

Lexus LX Heritage V8

Обмен текущего автомобиля, приобретенного в кредит, на новый Lexus

Lexus стремится обеспечить максимальное удобство как владельцам, так и новым клиентам, поэтому бренд запустил обновленную услугу «Легкий обмен», которая разработана для тех, кто рассматривает возможность смены автомобиля в пользу Lexus, однако не хотел бы сталкиваться с трудностями при продаже собственной машины, которая находится в залоге у банка.

Услугу разработана таким образом, чтобы сделать процесс максимально быстрым и удобным – он состоит всего из нескольких этапов. Пока специалист дилерского центра оценивает текущий автомобиль клиента, владелец может определиться с желаемой моделью и необходимой комплектацией. Далее клиент оформляет заявку на кредит на выбранных им условиях, и в случае одобрения заявки на кредит в Lexus Financial Services клиент сдает свою машину в trade-in, дилер погашает текущую задолженность по кредиту клиента в стороннем банке за счет вырученных средств от продажи машины, а остаток суммы может быть использован в качестве первоначального взноса за новый автомобиль Lexus. После этого клиент подписывает кредитный договор с Lexus Financial Services и получает ключи от желанной модели.

Фиксированные условия при заключении контракта на покупку Lexus в течение всего сентября

Всегда проявляя особое отношение к владельцам и поклонникам автомобилей бренда, Lexus сохраняет текущие условия на приобретение всех представленных моделей в период с 1.09.2020 по 30.09.2020 года. Желающие приобрести автомобиль могут оформить предварительный договор в сентябре, при этом все условия, включая цену, останутся неизменной, даже если фактически покупка будет совершена позже – до 31.10.2020 года.

