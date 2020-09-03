Новая специальная серия флагмана Lexus LX Heritage V8 доступна для заказа

Lexus \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430: \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 LX Heritage c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c 8-\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0439\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u043c, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 LX Heritage V8 \u0438 Heritage Black Vision V8 \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435, \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0435\u043c Lexus, \u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c Heritage \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430. \u0417\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 Lexus \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0410\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0420\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0441\u044c. \u0424\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 LX Heritage V8 \u0438 LX Heritage Black Vision V8 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442 7 768 000 \u0438 \u043e\u0442 8 259 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e. \u041d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 LX Lexus LX \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u041e\u043d \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0432 1996 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0438 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0451\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u044f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0412 LX \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b Lexus \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0446\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0443\u043c-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u043e LX \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436, \u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0445\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043a \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f LX Heritage \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438, \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a LX \u0438 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437. \u0423\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d LX Heritage V8 \u042d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 (\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0437\u043e\u0440 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 UX, RX \u0438 GX), \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u2013 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e-\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0438 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043b\u043e-\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439. \u041e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 21\u201d \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. LX Heritage Black Vision V8 \u2013 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f LX Heritage Black Vision V8. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439, \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 21\u2019\u2019 \u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041a \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b: \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043a\u0438, \u0440\u0435\u0439\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043b. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, LX Heritage Black Vision V8 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043b \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0444\u0430\u0440, \u0430 \u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0442\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 Heritage V8, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c Black Vision. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044f LX \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435, \u0438\u0437 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438. \u041a \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0430\u044f \u0440\u043e\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445, \u0430 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e-\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0435. \u0410\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0431\u0443\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0420\u0430\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 LX Heritage, \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u044e. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u0435 (Crawl-control) \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0438 LX, \u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (Multi-terrain Select) \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043a \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044f\u0432 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0441 \u0430\u0441\u0444\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u043c. Lexus LX \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Heritage \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u043a\u0435 \u0441 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f V8 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 367 \u043b.\u0441. \u0421\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 (5663 \u0441\u043c\u00b3) \u0441 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0443 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f V8 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e LX \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u0435. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, 8-\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u041a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0436 Lexus, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 Lexus LX, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041e\u043d \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044f, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u044b, \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0443 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Lexus \u2013 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f LX \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043d\u0438, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0430\u0434\u044b \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u0442\u043e\u043a. \u0412 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 NANO-E \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430, \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0443. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c LX \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 2012 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b Lexus \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c 50 \u043e\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0410 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442. \u041c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 LX \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Heritage \u0410\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0443\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 Mark Levinson, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f 19 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0439. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0443 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u044b \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 11,6\u201d LCD \u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u0417\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u0432: 12,3\u201d \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0436\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c Remote Touch, 4,2\u2019\u2019 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 10\u201d \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u2013 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0434\u043e\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442, \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Lexus Lexus \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0443 \u00ab\u041b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d\u00bb, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0445, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u00a0Lexus, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b \u0431\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0443 \u0431\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0430. \u0423\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u043c \u2013 \u043e\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430, \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0446 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439. \u0414\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043c \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 Lexus Financial Services \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u0432 trade-in, \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0443 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043c\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c Lexus. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440 \u0441 Lexus Financial Services \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0424\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0443 Lexus \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f \u0412\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u00a0\u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c \u0438\u00a0\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, Lexus \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u0441 1.09.2020 \u043f\u043e 30.09.2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0416\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0443, \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435 \u2013 \u0434\u043e 31.10.2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430.