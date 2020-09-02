Каждый может сменить свой автомобиль на новенький Toyota или Lexus – новая программа кредитования

02 сентября 21:11 2020

Компания Тойота запускает услугу «Легкий обмен», которая позволит сменить кредитный автомобиль любого бренда на новую или подержанную модель Toyota или Lexus

Тойота стала одним из первых автопроизводителей, предлагающих своим клиентам новый уровень сервиса, предоставляя возможность легко подобрать автомобиль под текущие интересы и приоритеты потребителей.

Чтобы воспользоваться услугой, владельцу необходимо передать кредитный автомобиль в трейд-ин, затем дилер погасит текущий кредит клиента при помощи суммы выкупа, а остаток денежных средств может быть использован для первоначального взноса.

Toyota Highlander
Клиент оформляет заявку на кредит в АО «Тойота Банк», самостоятельно выбирая подходящую ему кредитную программу, и в случае одобрения банк предоставляет недостающую сумму для приобретения нового автомобиля.

Новая услуга действует у всех официальных дилеров Тойота и Лексус на территории России. До конца сентября на четыре модели Toyota – Camry, RAV4, Corolla, C-HR – действует специальное предложение с кредитной ставкой от 4%.

