Новый фирменный стиль Rolls-Royce
26 августа 20:11 2020

«Возьми лучшее и сделай его ещё лучше», – с того момента, как основатель марки Генри Ройс впервые произнёс эти слова, марка прошла огромный путь от производителя «Лучшего автомобиля в мире» до ведущей роскошной марки

Сегодня Rolls-Royce выпускает настоящие шедевры ручной работы, рождённые из лучших материалов и отточенные руками опытных мастеров марки. Без сомнения, Rolls-Royce – это синоним роскоши.

За последние годы марка Rolls-Royce пережила стремительные изменения. Модельный ряд вырос до пяти моделей, каждая из которых обладает особенным характером и магнетизмом. Линейка Black Badge – альтер-эго Rolls-Royce – ответила запросам клиентов нового времени, которые хотели более бунтарского воплощения духа Rolls-Royce. Это повлекло существенные изменения в демографии клиентов марки: сегодня средний возраст покупателя Rolls-Royce составляет всего 43 года.

Перед маркой встала амбициозная задача: сохранив наследие и преемственность, представить новый фирменный стиль, устремлённый в будущее.

Торстен Мюллер-Отвос (Torsten Müller-Ötvös), Генеральный директор Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, отметил:

«Присутствие марки в цифровом пространстве неуклонно растет, и сегодня как никогда важно, чтобы визуальный язык компании отражал наши позиции в качестве ведущей люксовой марки в мире. Так, мы прияли решение модернизировать фирменную символику, отражая изменения в нашем модельном ряду, демографии клиентской аудитории, их стиле жизни и мире роскоши, который их окружает».

Эмблема / Монограмма / Товарный знак

Эмблема Rolls-Royce на капоте автомобиля – неподвластный времени символ абсолютной роскоши. Этот легендарный элемент останется неизменным, однако отныне появится исключительно на автомобилях марки, рожденных в Гудвуде. Монограмма Rolls-Royce заменит эмблему в материалах.

Товарный знак «Rolls-Royce Motor Cars» в новом, менее корпоративном прочтении отражает позиционирование Rolls-Royce в качестве ведущей люксовой марки.

Rolls-Royce

Дизайн-бюро Pentagram обнаружило в архивах плакат марки  1930-х годов в стиле ар-деко. Он стал отправной точкой для разработки новой стилистики товарного знака, отражающего дух эпохи.  Слова «Motor Cars» уменьшились в размере, на первое место выходит «Rolls-Royce». Особый акцент сделан на буквы «R», что подчеркивает важность преемственности.

Rolls-Royce

Фигурка «Дух экстаза»

Фигурка «Дух экстаза» – самый узнаваемый символ Rolls-Royce, украшающий капоты автомобилей марки с 1911 года. Отныне она займет более заметное место в фирменном стиле марки. Хотя фигурка на капотах автомобилей останется неизменной, появится её цифровая иллюстрация, обновлённая в соответствии с духом времени.

Rolls-Royce

Положение цифровой «Летящей леди» изменилось: теперь её взгляд устремлён вперёд, навстречу яркому будущему марки.

Rolls-Royce

Цвета

Для визуальных коммуникаций подобрана более экспрессивная палитра, символизирующая роскошь.

В качестве главного оттенка бюро Pentagram выбрало глубокий фиолетовый. Исторически этот цвет ассоциировался с богатством и властью, что было связано с его редкостью и ценностью. Для акцентов в печатных материалах был выбран благородный цвет розового золота.

Rolls-Royce

Тёмная эстетика Black Badge теперь будет подчёркнута яркими акцентами: за каждой моделью Black Badge будет закреплён свой контрастный оттенок, отражающий её смелый характер.

Rolls-Royce

Цифровое воплощение «Духа экстаза»

Pentagram разработала новое измерение «Духа экстаза», наделив фигурку не только формой, но и текстурой. Цифровое воплощение «Летящей леди», словно легкая фактурная ткань, обрела струящуюся форму. Теперь этот паттерн может появиться на любой поверхности, начиная от проекции и заканчивая вышивкой, печатью или гравировкой.

Rolls-Royce

