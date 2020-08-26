Новый фирменный стиль Rolls-Royce

\u00ab\u0412\u043e\u0437\u044c\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0439 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0451 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u00bb, \u2013 \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0413\u0435\u043d\u0440\u0438 \u0420\u043e\u0439\u0441 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0451\u0441 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u00ab\u041b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435\u00bb \u0434\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f Rolls-Royce \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0448\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0432\u0440\u044b \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b, \u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u0411\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, Rolls-Royce \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438. \u0417\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 Rolls-Royce \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u043e\u0441 \u0434\u043e \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0437\u043c\u043e\u043c. \u041b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430 Black Badge \u2013 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440-\u044d\u0433\u043e Rolls-Royce \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 Rolls-Royce. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438: \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f Rolls-Royce \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 43 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430: \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0435\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435. \u0422\u043e\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d \u041c\u044e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0440-\u041e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0441 (Torsten M\u00fcller-\u00d6tv\u00f6s), \u0413\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b: \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0443\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442, \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u044e\u043a\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u043c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0443, \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443, \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0445 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u00bb. \u042d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430 \/ \u041c\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \/ \u0422\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a \u042d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430 Rolls-Royce \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u2013 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0413\u0443\u0434\u0432\u0443\u0434\u0435. \u041c\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 Rolls-Royce \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442 \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0445. \u0422\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a \u00abRolls-Royce Motor Cars\u00bb \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c, \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 Rolls-Royce \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u044e\u043a\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0431\u044e\u0440\u043e Pentagram \u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0432 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 1930-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0430\u0440-\u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e. \u041e\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u0430, \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0443\u0445 \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0438. \u0421\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u00abMotor Cars\u00bb \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435, \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u00abRolls-Royce\u00bb. \u041e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u043a\u0432\u044b \u00abR\u00bb, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0435\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0424\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u00ab\u0414\u0443\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0437\u0430\u00bb \u0424\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u00ab\u0414\u0443\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0437\u0430\u00bb \u2013 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b Rolls-Royce, \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0441 1911 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u0425\u043e\u0442\u044f \u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0451 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043b\u043b\u044e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f, \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u00ab\u041b\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u00bb \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c: \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0435\u0451 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0451\u043d \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0451\u0434, \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0443 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u0426\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430, \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u044c. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u044e\u0440\u043e Pentagram \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439. \u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0445 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0430. \u0422\u0451\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430 Black Badge \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0451\u0440\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0430 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438: \u0437\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e Black Badge \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0451\u043d \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043a, \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0435\u0451 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440. \u0426\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u00ab\u0414\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0437\u0430\u00bb Pentagram \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u00ab\u0414\u0443\u0445\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0437\u0430\u00bb, \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0432 \u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0439, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0439. \u0426\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u00ab\u041b\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u00bb, \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u043a\u0430\u043d\u044c, \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u044f\u0449\u0443\u044e\u0441\u044f \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0438\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439.